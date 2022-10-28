The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Derry Township

Fairfield Inn & Suites Hershey, 651 W Areba Ave, Oct. 17, Pass. Food employees observed in the kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. RTE hard boiled eggs food was held at 52 °F, in the customer self service area, rather than 41°F or below as required. Dishwashing racks store directly on the floor, corrected. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required.

Piazza Sorrento Bar & Grill, 16 Briarcrest Square, Oct. 17, Fail. A food employee was observed touching breads and meats - a ready to eat food - with bare hands. The handwash sink in the back food prep area was blocked by a trash can and not accessible at all times for employee use. The handwash sink in the rear prep line area is being used as a food preparation sink as evidenced by raw chicken prep and cleaning such chicken in the sink. The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Observed wet wiping cloths in kitchen and throughout the kitchen area, not being stored in sanitizer solution. An open employee's beverage container was observed in the front food assembly area, a food preparation area. Food employees observed in the kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Ice machine, a food contact surface, was observed to have Black mold and pink slime and was not clean to sight and touch. The handwash sink in the far prep/mixer room area does not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air drying device. Roof is leaking water in the kitchen area, and is in need of repair. Ceiling tiles missing in the kitchen area, and need replaced. Commercially processed refrigerated, ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food, located in the walk in and reach in's, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened.

Pit Beef Factory, 121 Towne Square Dr, Oct. 17, Pass. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required.

Harrisburg City

Hookers in HBG Seafood Joint, 405 Walnut St, Oct. 17. Pass. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the employee area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the employee bathroom area. Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the employee area. Smooth rough areas near support pole smooths areas of floor junctures

Soul Lotta Empanadas, 300 Kelso Street, Oct. 17, Pass. Complete hot holding stations make shelving smooth and easily cleanable. Update fire extinguisher

Lower Paxton Township

Sheetz, 4001 Union Deposit Rd, Oct. 17, Pass. Food facility is using or offering for sale, fruit gummies, food containing CBD, an unapproved additive or an approved additive at elevated levels.

St. Ann Byzantine Catholic Church, 5408 Locust Lane, Oct. 17, Pass. No violations.

Halifax Township

Fire & Ice Smokehouse & Creamery, 3417 Peters Mountain Rd, Oct. 20, Pass. Food Employee observed changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand wash in-between. Observed wet wiping cloths in kitchen/and front area, not being stored in sanitizer solution. An insect control device/Fly strips located in kitchen area with potential to contaminate food, equipment, and / or utensils.

Millersburg Borough

China Star, 232 N Market St, Oct. 18, Pass. Food Employee observed changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand wash in-between. Food Employees eating in the kitchen area as evidenced by observed partially consumed food in the food prep tables. Observed wet wiping cloths in kitchen area, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Tested at 0 ppm. Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk in, is not being date marked.

Schiano’s, 317 Union St, Oct. 20, Pass. Food employees observed in the kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Observed wet wiping cloths in kitchen area, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Commercially processed refrigerated, ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food, located in the walk in, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Time in lieu of temperature being used as a control for potentially hazardous foods, but cooked foods observed being held for more than 4 hours. Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the basement prep area.

South Hanover Township

Hampton Inn & Suites Near the Park, 195 Hershey Rd, Oct. 17, Pass. The chlorine concentration in the sanitizing solution of the 3-bay warewash sink was 0 ppm, rather than 50-100 ppm as required. Ice machine, a food contact surface, was observed to have black mold and was not clean to sight and touch. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Observed mop being stored in mop bucket.

Upper Paxton Township

Penn Jersey Mart, 215 First St, Oct. 18, Pass. No violations.

Dollar General, 1591 State Route 209, Oct. 18, Pass. No violations.

Washington Township

Burger King, 4622 State Route 209, Oct. 18, Pass. No violations.