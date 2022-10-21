The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Derry Township

Hilton Garden Inn, 550 Main St, Oct. 11, Pass. Observed wet wiping cloths in * area, not being stored in a sanitizer solution. Walls and fan guard in 1st walk in along with door seals have black mold

First Watch Daytime Cafe, 151 W Chocolate Ave, Oct. 12, Pass. Wiping cloths stored in 0 ppm sanitizer, corrected. The handwash sink in the kitchen area was blocked by a cart and not accessible at all times for employee use.

The Market Street Deli, 121 Towne Square Dr, Oct. 12, Pass. No violations.

Dunkin Donuts, 605 Park Ave, Oct. 13, Pass. Food employees observed in food prep area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Visors are not providing proper hair restraint. Observed employee rinsing food contact items with a spray washer and then storing them to dry with no sanitizing step

McDonalds, 720 Division St, Oct. 13, Complaint, Pass. No violations.

Harrisburg City

Pa Farm Show Complex and Expo Center, 2300 N Cameron St, Oct. 12, Pass. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodents/insect activity in the dry pantry storage areas, but the facility does have a pest control program.

Londonderry Township

Londonderry Elementary School, 260 Schoolhouse Rd, Oct. 11, Pass. No violations.

Lower Swatara Township

C&J Catering, 901 Spring Garden Dr, Oct. 11, Pass. Food Employee observed changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand wash in-between touching dirty and clean dishes from the ware-washing machine. Discussed solutions with PIC and employee. Corrected.

Kunkel El Sch., 2401 Fulling Mill Rd, Oct. 11, Pass. No violations.

Lykens Borough

Bixler’s Country Meats, 5415 Route 25, Oct. 14, Pass. No violations.

Susquehanna Township

Friends of Fort Hunter, 5300 N Front St, Oct. 14, Pass. No violations.

Washington Township

Dunkin Donuts, 4612 Route 209, Oct. 11, Pass. No violations.