The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Chanceford Township

Alliance Fire and Rescue Services, 1446 Main St, June 27, Pass. Mops are not being hung to air dry. A utility sink or curbed cleaning facility with a floor drain is not provided in the food facility. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the kitchen and toilet room areas to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Conewago Township

Taqueria El Camino, 81 W Canal St, June 30, Pass. No violations.

TGB’s Soup Bar, 811 Brenner Rd, June 30, Pass. No violations.

Hanover Borough

Calvary Bible Church, 603 Wilson Ave, June 27, Pass. Observed chemicals stored in a bin above and beside food in the dry storage area. Clorox wipes observed stored on the bottom shelf next to canned foods. Observed the underside of a counter mixer with old dried food residue.

Hanover Church of Brethern, 601 Wilson Ave, June 27, Pass. Observed deeply scored, cracked and discolored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Rubber spatula and wooden paddle utensils located in the kitchen area, are not in good repair or condition.Observed no covered trash can in restroom.

Infinito’s Buffet, 1000 Carlisle St, June 28, Pass. No violations.

Red Lobster, 407 Eisenhower Dr, June 28, Pass. Observed salt in a bulk container with no common name label. Top interior of the microwave, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue, and was not clean to sight and touch. Observed interior of ice machine by ice chute and top with black matter accumulation. Observed floor under and behind cook-line extremely dirty with food build up. Observed wall by broiler oven with an accumulation of grease. Ceiling and ventilation throughout the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.

Sam’s Club, 261 Wilson Ave, Complaint, July 1, Pass. No violations.

Heidelberg Township

Marburg Estate Winery, 2025 Locust Rd, June 28, Pass. No violations.

Thunder Ridge Vineyard, 932 Hill Top Dr, June 28, Pass. No violations.

Hellam Township

Farm to Freezer, 4945 Horn Rd, June 28, Pass. Soap was not available at the handwash sink.

Jackson Township

White Horse Diner, 5408 Lincoln Highway, Complaint, June 27, Pass. No violations.

Little Creek Golf Course, 1657 Route 116, June 29, Pass. No violations.

Shorty’s Funnel Cakes, 1561 Rt 116, June 29, Pass. No violations.

Jefferson Borough

Jimbob’s Chuckwagon, 2 Berlin St, June 29, Pass. Area around three basin and grease trap is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.

Therits, 4 Berlin St, June 29, Pass. The floor / wall juncture in several areas of the kitchen and storage room is not covered and closed to 1/32 inch. Ceiling tiles are displaced in the front food preparation area, and need replacing. Observed deceased beetle like insects in the front kitchen area. Observed excessive dust and debris under and behind equipment throughout the facility. Several light shields are cracked/broken and need to be replaced.

Manchester Township

Jim and Nena’s Pizzeria, 112 N Main St, Complaint, June 27, Pass. No violations.

Mt Wolf Borough

Eagle Fire Company, 54 Center St, June 28, Pass. No violations.

Newberry Township

Golf Enterprises Inc Valley Green Golf Course, 1227 Valley Green Rd, June 28, Pass. Mildew like growth on shelving downstairs and walks in the cooler. Dust accumulation on fan covers of condensing unit downstairs walk in cooler. Dust and grease accumulation on filters on both sides of the hood system. Plastic cutting boards have brown discoloration and excessive scoring from knife cuts. Can opener blade had old food debris.

VFW Post, 1095 Pines Rd, June 28, Pass. Mildew like growth on produce shelving in walk in cooler. Dust, grease and drip on filters and metal lip above filters in hood system. The handwash sink in the kitchen area was blocked by dirty utensils and bottles of dishwasher liquid and not accessible at all times for employee use. Black mildew-like growth on plastic deflector plate inside ice machine. Plastic cutting board at the bar has brown discoloration and excessive scoring from knives. Gap at the bottom of the door leading outside from the dry storage room.

North Cordorus Township

Hickory Heights Golf Club, 5158 Lehman Rd, June 28, Pass. No violations.

Penn Township

Grace United Methodist Church, 55 Albright Dr, July 1, Pass. No violations.

Shrewsburry Borough

Subway Sandwich Shop, 18 Constitution Ave, June 29, Pass. Observed 7 pints of white milk with a use by date of 6/20/22. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the prep and front counter area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Food employees observed in front counter area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats.

Springettsbury Township

Dollar Tree, 2801 E Market St, June 27, Pass. Observed cases of various frozen foods stored directly on the floor inside the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Freezer lacks adequate shelving/dunnage racks to properly store the volume of frozen foods as evidenced by at least a dozen cases of foods stored on the floor of the walk-in freezer. Exit/Entry doors located in the storage and retail areas of the food facility have gaps and do not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.

Spring Grove Borough

Great Dragon Chinese Restaurant, 470 N Main St, June 28, Pass. Wall by the back entry door is damaged and in need of repair. Observed back entry door screen not sealed and allowing pest entry point.

West Manchester Township

Silantra, 310 Town Center Dr, June 30, Pass. No violations.

Windsor Township

Scott’s Cape Horn Beverage, 3135 A Cape Horn Rd, June 27, Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

York Township

Miller Plant Farm, 430 Indian Rock Dam Rd, June 27, Pass. No violations.