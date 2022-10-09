The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Caln Township

Caln Gas, 3727 Lincoln Hwy, Sept. 27, Pass. No violations.

Royal Farms, 5031 Horseshoe Pike, Sept. 29, Fail. Observed the following items to be in need of a good cleaning: 1. All shelving units 2. Exhaust hood filter, surfaces, and suppression lines 3. Flooring in kitchen area 4. Floor of larger walk-in refrigerator (kitchen area) - water observed 5. Area behind fryers including floor, exterior surface of equipment, and piping - grease and flour buildup 6. Countertop area around and under F'real and soda machines 7. Interior surface of the microwave 8. Interior and exterior surface of all refrigeration units including vents 9. Clean or replace food Clean everyday. All the tabletop machines (F'real, Soda Machine, Slushy Machine, and Hot Coccoa Machine) are in need of a deep cleaning, Clean today and maintain clean everyday.

Coatesville City

Alquisiras Mexican Store, 735 E Lincoln Hwy, Sept. 27, Pass. Some milk residue was observed on shelves in the milk refrigerator. Clean within 3 days. Traulsen freezer door located in back room was observed dirty from food splash. Clean immediately.

Episcopal Church of the Trinity, 323 E Lincoln Hwy, Sept. 27, Pass. No violations.

New Gen. Outreach Fellowship Min. Inc, 101 N 5th Ave, Sept. 28, Pass. No violations.

Glencrest Manor Inc, 115 Glencrest Rd, Sept. 29, Pass. Viking refrigeration was observed at 50°F rather than 41°F or below as required. Besides a Cheesecake, the refrigerator did not contain any potentially hazardous food, and the Cheese Cake was discarded during inspection. This is a residential type refrigerator and should be replaced with a commercial type refrigerator. Facility has an additional refrigerator to use. Replace refrigerator within 7 days.

Simply Shrimp Inc, 300 E Lincoln Hwy, Sept. 29, Pass. No violations.

Downingtown Borough

Country Cup-Esc, 455 Boot Rd, Sept. 27, Pass. No violations.

Anthony’s Pizza and Grill, 78 W Lancaster Ave, Sept. 28, Fail. Observed the following items to be in need of cleaning: 1. Exterior surface of the mixer - old flour debris on the surface 2. Interior chute of the ice machine - observed a slimy substance Clean today and maintain clean everyday. Observed the coving pulling away from the wall under the prep sink in the white kitchen. Repair or replace coving in the area that it's pulling away from the wall. Paper towel dispenser empty and no soap available at the handwash sink in the white kitchen area. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the restroom area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Observed bowls rather than a scoop with a handle being used in all bulk food bins. Remove all bowls and replace with a scoop with a handle in all bulk food bins. The bulk food bins must also have a cover installed on them to protect all food items within the bins. Observed the following items to be in need of a cleaning: 1. Exhaust Hood Filters above the fryers - grease and dust buildup 2. Ceiling above prep area in main kitchen - dust buildup 3. (2) air conditioner units at the end of cook-line - grease and dust buildup 4. FRP walls in main kitchen 5. Bar * Flooring * Garbage Cans * Organize the bar area 6. Entire kitchen flooring 7. Top of mechanical dishwasher Clean today and maintain clean everyday.

Alert Fire Co, 122 W Pennsylvania Ave, Sept. 29, Pass. No violations.

Downingtown Friends Meeting, 800 E Lancaster Ave, Sept. 29, Pass. No violations.

Georgio’s Limelight, 149 E Lancaster Ave, Sept. 29, Pass. Food facility preparing meats using reduced oxygen packaging without the required written procedures and HACCP plan. Remove all meat packages until the plan is approved. Observed faucet at the bar 3 bay sink leaking. Repair leaking faucet at the bar 3 bay sink. Upright freezer in the take out area has several inches of frost buildup on the interior surface. Defrost, Clean, and Maintain.

East Caln

CVS Pharmacy, 3015 E Lincoln Hwy, Sept. 27, Pass. Observed the following to areas in need of a cleaning: 1. Carpet on sales floor - paper debris observed throughout floor - vacuum 2. Walk-in Refrigerator Floor - pickup paper and wrapped debris, mop flooring Clean today and maintain clean everyday.

Easttown Township

Tira Misu Ristorante, 720 Lancaster Ave, Sept. 28, Pass. Interior temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in the following equipment. 1- Cook line reach in and bain maire, provide interior thermometer in each unit. Check temperatures daily. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dust, debris, crumb, or splash; 1-Ice chute located in lower level ice machine. 2-Exhaust fan located in male restroom. Exterior of building, immediately below the hood vent on the side of the building, observed with build up along the exterior wall and the A/C disconnect. Pressure wash area as discussed. Ice scoop shall be stored in a covered container on top of the ice machine. Sean corrected on site.

East Marlborough Township

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 815 E Baltimore Pike, Sept. 27, Fail. Scoops on the cook line were observed stored in a holding unit, however, the unit had not been reset and the water was found at 120 F; not maintained at 135°F. The holder and scoops were immediately replaced and the unit reset. Initially, the handwashing sink across from the dishmachine did not have hot water of at least 100 F. Adjustments were made on-site and found at proper temperature. At the cooking exhaust hood, the seams are in disrepair. Clean the floor under the cabinets in the beverage area. Remove ice accumulation in the walk-in freezer. At the mop sink, re-grout between the tiles and repair the broken tiles. In several other areas including along the cook line and at the mechanical dishmachine, the grout is low between the tiles allowing food and water to accumulate. Re-grout. Food employees observed storing clean food equipment while wet, and not allowing time for draining and/or air-drying.

Walmart Supercenter, 516 School House Rd, Sept. 29, Fail. Bakery: The speed racks are in disrepair and no longer easily cleanable. Resurface or replace. Deli: During review of the frequency of slicer cleaning, no indication or verification of slicer cleaning every four hours was available. Once used, the slicer, including all food-contact surfaces, must be completely washed, rinsed, sanitized and air dried at least every four hours. Designate times and/or maintain slicer cleaning logs. Repair the following: Deli: a. Floor tiles at threshold of walk-in freezer General: b. Floor tiles at threshold of large walk-in freezer c. Wall and area around the mop sink at the bike Assembly d. Wall by Claims Dairy: e. Side panel by Yogurt in the walk-in refrigerator. Mice observed at the exterior premises where the dumpster is located. The dumpster was being replaced at the time of this inspection. a. Thoroughly clean this area immediately. b. Contact pest control operators and have the facility treated. c. Ensure the replacement container is tightly sealed. d. Remove all unnecessary equipment from exterior premises. Clean the following: Bakery: a. Floor sink under prep sink and 3-compartment sink b. Remove ice accumulation from the wall in the walk-in freezer Deli: c. Floor and wall under three compartment sink d. HVAC covers in prep area e. Fan guards in walk-in refrigerator Meat: f. Trays under the chicken breast and the rib displays g. Three compartment sink Dairy: h. Under display racks in the Dairy walk-in refrigerator. OGB: Provide thermometers to the units. This was corrected on-site. Deli Catering room: No paper towels available at the handwashing sink. This was corrected on-site. Deli: a. At the handwashing sinks by the rotisserie and in the catering room, the temperature of the water was only 80-87 F; these were adjusted on-site to 108-112 F. Maintained. b. At the handwashing sink by the slicers, the temperature of the water was found to be 128 F and no way of tempering. Decrease temperature to 100-110 F to allow proper handwashing. General: c. At the Men's and Women's Toilet Rooms at the rear of the store, the temperatures of the water at the handwashing sinks found to be only 80-82 F. Adjust to at least 100 F. An accumulation of water observed under the toilets and urinals in the toilet rooms at the back and front of toilet rooms.

East Nottingham Township

Oxford High School, 705 Waterway Rd, Sept. 28, Follow Up, Pass.

East Whiteland Township

East Star Chinese Restaurant, 81 Lancaster Ave, Sept. 27, Pass. One dented, swollen, distressed canned item is observed in the dry storage area and is intended for use or sale in the food facility. During the inspection an employee removed the canned item from the dry storage area. Ensure employees are checking all canned items. Observed bowls being used as a food dispensing utensils throughout dry storage containers and the rice cookers. The facility cannot use bowls as a dispensing utensil. The facility must obtain scoops with handles and keep the handles up and out of the food items while storing. During the inspection an employee removed the bowls.

Great Valley Grill, 79 Lancaster Ave, Sept. 27, Follow Up, Pass. No violations.

La Costenita, 490 Lancaster Ave, Sept. 27, Pass. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. Obtain a thermometer for ensuring proper temperatures of food items.

Manam Indian Cuisine, 124 Lancaster Ave, Sept. 27, Fail. EHS observed items not being held in proper ice baths. The items had a temperature of 50 degrees. All items were discarded on site. The facility must use proper ice baths to keep food items under 41 degrees at all times. Numerous food items were out sitting at room temperature and were held at 70 °F, in the kitchen area, rather than 41°F or below as required. It is not acceptable to keep food items out at room temperature. All food items were discarded on site. The refrigerator unit that was under the flat top grill was broken and had an ambient air temperature of 66 degrees. All food items had an internal temperature of 49-56 degrees. All items were discarded on site. The facility can not use the unit until it has been serviced and checked by the Department. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready to eat Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) foods without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. The facility must keep proper documentation if they are going to use time as a public health control for the Biryani. Food ingredient storage containers, in the kitchen area, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Ensure all food ingredient storage containers are labeled with the common name of the food item. Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the kitchen area. Install a paper towel dispenser and keep all the sinks supplied with paper towels. EHS observed files in the facility. Have your certified pest control company service the facility and send all reports to hkeenan@chesco.org. Facility must obtain a new Certified Food Manager. The certified food manager must be a full time employee who works/oversees the employees in the kitchen. Observed no covering on the food products throughout the cold holding units. Cover food products immediately to prevent contamination. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located throughout the cold holding units, are not being date marked. Provide a date marking system immediately. Milk had an expiration date of 09/26/2022 in the refrigerator. The milk was discarded on site. Ensure that the facility is checking all date marking items. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. The entire kitchen needs to be thoroughly cleaned. This includes but not limited to. -All floors specifically underneath equipment. -All equipment. -The cookline -All handwashing sinks. -The interior and exterior of all cold holding units. Observed several trash bags of refuse stored outside the food facility and not in the closed waste handling units. Clean the entire area where the dumpsters are located and ensure all trash is removed from the ground immediately.

Panera Bread Bakery Cafe, 5 Morehall Rd, Sept. 27, Pass. Food ingredient storage containers, in the kitchen area, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Ensure to label all squeeze bottles with the common name of the food ingredient. Both soda machines have a build up in it around the soda nozzles. This is a REPEAT VIOLATION. The facility must clean and sanitize the soda machine immediately. During the inspection an employee cleaned and sanitized the soda machines. Ceiling tiles are stained and need to be replaced in the front kitchen area. The handwash sink in the front area was blocked by a trash can and not accessible at all times for employee use. Nothing should be stored in front of the hand sinks. Hand Sinks must be easily accessible to employees at all times. Clean the following: -The interior and exterior of the cabinets in the dining area where the coffee items are.

Sheraton Great Valley, 707 Lancaster Ave, Sept. 27, Pass. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. During the inspection an employee replaced the sanitizer bottle and the dishwasher had a concentration of 50-100ppm. Ensure employees are testing the sanitizer concentration daily to ensure that the sanitizer is at the proper concentration. Facility must sweep the dumpster area to remove any trash on the ground. Ceiling tiles are missing in some areas of the facility, and need to be replaced.

Mino Group Inc, 321 W Lancaster Ave, Sept. 29, Fail. The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions. Facility must have the Certified Food Manager retrain the staff on proper food safety knowledge. EHS strongly recommends the head chef obtain his Food Safety Manager Certificate or take a food safety class. Clean-up of Vomiting and Diarrheal Events. A FOOD ESTABLISHMENT shall have written procedures for EMPLOYEES to follow when responding to vomiting or diarrheal events that involve the discharge of vomitus or fecal matter onto surfaces in the FOOD ESTABLISHMENT. The procedures shall address the specific actions EMPLOYEES must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of EMPLOYEES, consumers, FOOD, and surfaces to vomitus or fecal matter. EHS gave the facility a written handout while on site for Clean-up and disinfection for norovirus. Raw eggs were observed to be stored above ready to eat vegetables. Move the raw eggs to below the vegetables immediately. All raw products should be stored below ready to eat food items at all times. EHS observed cream cheese and cooked crab to be stored directly next to raw salmon with the raw salmon touching the cooked crab. Staff indicated that the cooked crab and cream cheese is used for the cooked sushi rolls. The raw salmon is contaminating the cooked crab and cream cheese and shall not be stored next to each other where the food items are touching. Staff must use the crab and cream cheese with the raw sushi or discard the items immediately. Food in the cold holding units throughout the kitchen area stored open with no covering. Ensure all food items are properly covered while storing to prevent cross contamination. Fix immediately. All perishable refrigerated foods in storage for 24 hours or more must be date-labeled and used within 7 days. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in all of the cold holding equipment. Facility must obtain thermometers for ALL cold holding equipment in the facility. Facility must obtain new drain plugs for the three compartment sink. The three compartment sink has a leak at the faucet. Also the three compartment sink has a wood block and a tong holding onto the pipe underneath the sink. Facility must repair the three compartment sink so that there is not a leak and the wood block and tongs are removed. Door located in the back area of the food facility has a hole in the screen and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. Replace the door screen. EHS observed Cell Phones, and tools throughout the kitchen. All personal items must be removed from the food preparation areas. Facility stated that they are applying their own pest control. This is not allowed. A certified applicator is the only person who may treat the facility. Food Employee did not follow proper handwashing procedure. Single use towel or air drying device not used to dry hands. Retrain staff on proper handwashing procedures. Garlic and oil mixture was observed to be sitting out at room temperature and had an internal temperature of 60 degrees. The garlic and oil mixture was discarded on site. The garlic and oil mixture must be kept at 41 degrees and below at all times. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. Obtain more thermometers for ensuring the proper temperatures of food items. Facility must discard the chest freezer in the back preparation room, as it is in disrepair. Please provide an invoice of the new chest freezer if the facility decides to purchase a new one. Food facility is reusing equipment / utensils, which is intended to be a single-service or single-use article. Discard any single-use article in the facility and obtain NSF Food grade containers to use. Facility was thawing raw shrimp in the sanitizer compartment in the ware washing sink. This is NOT allowed. -The facility must use the prep sink that they have. Facility must clean and sanitize the three compartment sink prior to washing any dishes. The employee hand sink needs a hot water temperature of at least 100 degrees. Fix the handsink hot water temperature in the employee bathroom. The second hand sink in the sushi station did not have soap or paper towels. The facility must install a paper towel dispenser and have the hand sink fully stocked with soap and paper towels at all times. Food ingredient storage containers, in the kitchen area, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Label all food ingredient storage containers immediately. The sushi station needs to have a clearly identifiable raw and cooked sushi station. This is to prevent cross contamination between the raw and cooked sushi rolls. EHS observed bowls being used as food dispensing utensils in food. Facility must obtain food dispensing utensils with handles. Observed food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Move all food items 6 inches off the ground as required. A copy of a letter of guarantee is needed from the supplier showing that raw or partially cooked ready to eat fish has been frozen by the facility or approved supplier as required. Please have a letter on-site within one week. Raw Shrimp observed thawing in standing water in the three compartment sink, which is not an approved thawing method. Retrain staff on proper thawing methods. Food facility has a reminder statement on the menu for foods that are / or could be served raw or undercooked to the consumer; however, it does not clearly disclose which foods the reminder statement applies to. Fix the menu immediately. Facility MUST wash, rinse and sanitize the following: -All preparation tables -All equipment. -The ice machine. Clean the following: * interior & exterior of all equipment in the kitchen (cooking equipment, refrigerators, sinks, tables, shelves, cabinets) Clean the floors throughout the kitchen area. Clean the floors, walls, ceilings, and fan vents in the walk in cooler. One hood light is out on the hood system. Replace the light. Ceiling tiles stained in the food preparation area, and need replaced. Ensure that the ceiling tiles are replaced with a smooth, non-absorbent, and easily cleanable ceiling tile. The three compartment sink needs to be caulked to the wall. Remove the duct tape and caulk the three compartment sink to the wall. The food facility does not employ a certified employee as required. An employee has attended an approved training class, but has not applied for Chester County Health Department Certification. Obtain the Chester County Health Department Certification immediately. Wiping cloths (used on food contact surfaces such as cutting boards) must be stored in a container of sanitizer solution. Solution and clothes must be changed at least every 4 hours. Store containers at least 6 inches up off the floor. EHS observed a residential rice cooker in the kitchen and a residential toaster oven in the sushi area. Facility must remove both of these items from the facility. Only commercial equipment may be used in the facility. Observed clean equipment, utensils, linens stored in storage area directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. Ensure all items are 6 inches off the floor as required. Observed several trash bags of refuse stored outside the food facility and not in the closed waste handling units. Clean up the dumpster area.

East Vincent Township

Red House Catering, 610 W Seven Stars Rd, Sept. 27, Pass. No violations.

Spring City Elementary School, 190 S Wall St, Sept. 30, Pass. No violations.

Franklin Township

Paradocx Vineyard at Flint Hill, 1883 Flint Hill Rd, Sept. 27, Pass. Food facility does not have available chlorine sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration at the mechanical dishwasher. Upstairs Bar: No paper towels were provided at the hand sink. Main Kitchen: No soap or paper towels were provided at the hand sink. Soap and paper towels were provided at the hand sinks during this inspection. Ensure that all hand sinks are properly stocked with soap and paper towels prior to conducting food preparation activities. Upstairs Bar Area: Observed unlabeled working container of quat sanitizer hanging on the hand sink to the left of the 3 bay sink. The container was labeled during this inspection. Ensure that all containers used to store chemicals are clearly labeled to identify the contents.

Cornerstone Presbyterian Church, 109 Gypsy Hill Rd, Sept. 30, Pass. No violations.

Kennett Square Borough

Star & Gas & Diesel, 700 Cypress St, Sept. 26, Pass. No violations.

Episcopal Church of the Advent, 401 Union St, Sept. 27, Pass. No violations.

El Nayarit, 520 S Union St, Complaint, Sept. 28, Fail. Back door threshold and sweep must be replaced to secure the door and ensure it is tight fitting. This will keep rodents and other pests from entering the building. Two dead rats were observed outside the building. Rat burrow observed in dirt pile behind building. Contact your exterminator to bait for rats along the exterior of the facility. Keep all trash and debris cleaned up outside of the building. Do not feed cats or other animals outside.

Mario’s Bakery & Restaurant. 520 S Union St, Complaint, Sept. 28, Fail. Two dead rats were observed outside the building. A trash can at the back door was overflowing with trash. Empty trash can and keep all trash off of the ground at all times. Contact your exterminator to bait for rats along the exterior of the facility. Do not feed cats or other animals outside.

Taqueria La Mixteca, 700 W Cypress St, Sept. 29, Follow Up, Fail. Numerous roaches in all life cycles observed in the facility. (on walls, floors, in 3 bay sinks, on table shelves). Facility was treated by PCO on Tues.9/27. Operators are cleaning again today. Additional treatment to occur on Monday. Facility is to remain closed until further notice until roaches are under control. Bain marie to be repaired today.

North Coventry Township

Coventry Pub, 1440 S Hanover St, Sept. 26, Pass. Sliced cheese that was packaged by the facility was being held over 24 hours without being date marked. Date marks all items that are cut or repackaged and held for over 24 hours. Two cold-hold units were missing or had broken thermometers. Thermometers were replaced on location. Quaternary ammonia (quat) test strips could not be located to test the Steramine sanitizer concentration in the bar area. Obtain new quat test strips (also called QT-10 or QT-40 test strips) and use daily to ensure Steramine sanitizer is between 200-400 ppm. The mop was not being hung or inverted to air dry. Mop was invented during the inspection. Lemon slices were being added to drinks with bare hands. Lemon slices and other ready-to-eat foods must be dispensed using gloved hands or cleaned and sanitized utensils such as tongs. The ice machine had some black grime collecting around the inner plastic parts. The plastic was cleaned and sanitized on location. The door screens in the kitchen were blowing off the door, allowing insects to come in. Additional velcro was added to keep the door screens in place. In-use utensils were being stored in the same container as food scraps that were wiped off the counter. In-use utensils must be stored in or on a cleaned and sanitized surface. Utensils were replaced and stored in a cleaned and sanitized container. The scrap bucket will be kept separate.

Pottstown Premium Cinemas, 650 W Schuylkill Rd, Sept. 26, Pass. The food facility does not employ a certified employee as required. To comply, turn in a copy of the Servsafe certificate (or other approved class certificate), the Certified Food Manager application, and the application fee. If there are no employees with current food safety manager certificates such as Servsafe certificates, then provide proof that an employee has enrolled in a qualifying class within 30 days, and obtain full Certified Food Manager certification within 60 days. Sanitizer dispenser is still not working. WITHIN A WEEK, the facility must do one of the following: - Provide proof that the sanitizer dispenser has been repaired, and use the quat test strips daily to ensure sanitizing solution concentration is between 200-400 ppm OR - Post clear written instructions on how to manually mix the sanitizing solution, and use the quat test strips daily to ensure sanitizing solution concentration is between 200-400 ppm.

Crossan Concessions, 103 Saginaw Rd, Sept. 29, Pass. No violations.

Oxford Borough

Dunkin Donuts at Oxford Square Mall, 321 N Third St, Sept. 26, Pass. Food facility operator failed to post an original, valid Chester County Health Department Certified Food Manager in a location conspicuous to the consumer. Display both CCHD Certified Food Manager Certificates.

Penn Township

M&M Food Services LLC T/A Fajitas Y Salsas, 55 Jenners Village Ctr, Sept. 28, Pass. The quaternary ammonium concentration in the sanitizing solution of the 3-bay warewash sink was <200ppm, rather than 200ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions. Observed 200ppm after onsite correction. The sanitizer is pump operated and requires a minimum of 5 pumps when the sink is 3/4 full to obtain the proper dilution at 200ppm. Ensure proper sanitizing solution concentration pursuant to the manufacturer's label instructions.

Phoenixville Borough

Whitsons at Renaissance Academy, 413 Fairview St, Sept. 27, Fail. Food employees observed working on food service lines, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Food requiring proper cooking temperatures lacking daily temperature log and held under proper temperature. Keep daily cooking logs up to date on a daily basis. String beans and tomatoes in a warmer service line held at 121 degrees F. Pink wet wiping cloth stored under portable (green) cutting board behind the service line. Ensure the surface is smooth, non porous and easily cleanable. Remove. Time and temperature logs lacking up to date information. Last warmer log dated 09/01/2022, Daily cooking temperature log not observed. Quart of 1/2 & 1/2 stored in walk-in cooler past manufacturers sell by date 09/23/2022. Voluntarily discarded. Chicken patties and hamburgers were held at 123-124 degrees F, rather than 135°F or above as required. Leak at plumbing line under wash sink at 3 baysin sink. Work order in progress. Several chemical spray bottles are stored hanging on the hand wash sink in the ware wash area. Keep in a separate designated area. Secondary dressing containers in Snapple reach in the cooler not labeled. Commercially processed foods were only heated to 123 °F before being placed in the steam table and not to 135°F for hot holding as required. Food/debris under equipment throughout the kitchen service area. Clean.

Mikro Lodge, 920 Township Rd, Sept. 28, Pass. No violations.

Aramark at Phoenixville High School, 1200 Gay St, Sept. 29, Pass.Debris observed on table top can opener blade. Clean and sanitize in between uses. Hot water at hand wash sink in ware wash room tempted at 76 degrees F. Ensure proper temperature at hand wash sink to be 100 degrees F or above. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the dining area. Walk-in freezer condenser turned off at time of inspection due to service. Food in the walk-in freezer is frozen solid at time of inspection. Unit was repaired prior to the conclusion of inspection. Condenser was running and the unit temperature was dropping. Heavy dust like debris on the ceiling vent cover above the 2 bay sink in the kitchen. 2 ceiling tiles removed from kitchen dry storage room. Replace. Milk cooler tempted at 43 degrees F. facility removed milk and placed in unit at proper temperature. * Sliced Turkey lunch meat tempted at 43 degrees F at sandwich service line. Facility removed and placed in the freezer to cool down quickly to 41 degrees or below. Ensure proper cold hold when required throughout service. Cardboard lining several shelves in the walk-in freezer. Remove, ensure surfaces are smooth, non porous and easily cleanable. Damaged light shield in mop closet near ware wash room.

Aramark at Barkley Elementary School, 320 Second Ave, Sept. 30, Pass. No violations.

Cafe Com Leite, 117 S Main St, Sept. 30, Pass. No violations.

Uncle B’s BBQ, 425 Bridge St, Follow Up, Sept. 30, Pass. No violations.

Pocopson Township

Aramark at Pocopson Home, 1695 Lenape Rd, Sept. 28, Fail. Mouse droppings observed in the dry storage room and on plates in the storage area adjacent to the dry storage room. Clean up the affected area immediately. Thoroughly clean the area and remove all unused equipment. Have the facility treated by a pest control operator and follow all recommendations.

Thornbury Township

Happy Harry’s, 10 E Street Rd, Sept. 27, Pass. No violations.

Tredyffrin Township

Berwyn Bistro, 801 Cassatt Rd, Sept. 27, Pass. No violations.

Black Powder Tavern, 1164 Valley Forge Rd, Sept. 27, Pass. Ensure the dredging station is replaced every 4 hours as raw juices come into contact with flour. Provide literature on the wall at the dredging station informing staff to replace it every 4 hours. The following equipment was not observed in good repair; 1-Saute station bain maire - left side door - loose upper hinge. 2-Light shield above salad bain maire observed with duct tape. Sweet Baby Ray BBQ Sauce was held at 80°F, on cook line rather than 41°F or below as required by manufactures labeling literature. Inform staff, enforce through managerial teams. Clean the top of the exterior oil bin and splash off of the pavement. Observed food stored directly on the floor in the walk in freezer area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dust debris, crumb, and splash; 1- Floor sink on cook line under fryer 2-Light shield above food prep sink and food prep counter - secure light 3-Ceiling vent at back door and above three bay sink. 4-Type 2 hood located above the high heat dishwasher. The following surfaces are observed cracked / roughened / and are not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. 1-Corner edge wall coving across from mop sink door at entrance to office. Broken equipment stored outside the food facility needs to be removed. Correct the following; 1- Excessive kegs observed in the electrical room. 2- Excessive chairs observed in the fire stairwell. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration for low temp dishwashers at the bar or high temp dishwashers in the kitchen. Obtain chlorine test strips for bar and temp dots or waterproof thermometer with max temp setting for high heat dish machine in kitchen. Use daily, inform staff

Sal’s Pizzeria, 221 E Swedesford Rd, Sept. 27, Fail. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dust, debris, crumb, or splash; 1- Hood needs to be cleaned 2-Left side of pizza oven by fryer 3-Ceiling vents (3) - one by bathroom door and two in kitchen 4-Crumb located at outside counter and sneeze guard juncture. 5-Underside shelf of pizza bain maire. The following surface finish is cracked / torn / roughened / and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. 1-Missing tile floor in front of soda machine. Patch accordingly. The following equipment is not holding proper temperature ; 1-Pizza bain maire sauce and pepperoni - 48-50 F - Maintain at 41 F or below. Store product in walk in cooler - Clean intake vent in back of unit. 2-Sandwich bain maire - 45- 48 F - Maintain at 41 F or below. Store product in walk in cooler - Clean intake vent in back of unit. Store product in a walk-in cooler until units are fixed and maintain 41 F or below. Check interior thermometers routinely.

Conestoga High School Teamer Field, 200 irish Rd, Sept. 29, Pass. No violations.

M&M Dim Sum and HK BBQ, 1776 E Lancaster Ave, Sept. 29, Pass. Hot Water, at hand washing sink in appetizer room, observed with low pressure during inspection. Contact the plumber and readjust hot water valve so it is not restricted against the faucet. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dust, debris, crumb, and splash; 1- Fan guard in walk in cooler - Send corrective action photo to the Department. Painter has been delayed - Paint dry storage shelves with a high gloss paint as discussed - Send photo to the Department upon completion. Raw wood is not permissible. Light fixture in the mop closet is not illuminating the area enough. Light bulbs are very dim when the switch is turned on. Provide brighter light bulbs or replace lighting fixtures.

Uwchlan Township

Spatola’s Pizza, 401 W Uwchlan Ave, Sept. 26, Pass. No violations.

Calvary Fellowship Church, 95 W Devon Dr, Sept. 27, Fail. Repeat violation. Hood ventilation system not working properly (lack of exhaust air). The hood system exhaust air must be maintained between 50-100 cfm/square foot. Cooking equipment (range, convection oven) may not be used until the hood system is repaired. Correct within 30 days.

Dollar Tree Stores Inc, 200 Eagleview Blvd, Sept. 30, Pass. Retail Section. Observed five dented cans (4 Vegetables and 1 Chicken Noodle soup). Discard distressed foods. Items were removed at the time of inspection. The following TCS foods was observed to exceed its manufacturer expiration/sell by date: Margarita's Caramel Flan Bar S - Classic Bologna Both items were removed from customer shelving at the time of inspection. Staff stated the items would be written off and discarded.

Santucci’s Original Square Pizza, 379 W Uwchlan Ave, Follow Up, Sept. 30, Pass. No violations.

Valley Township

Burger King, 100 Airport Rd, Sept. 27, Pass. Shelves below the ice-cream machine were observed to be very dusty. Clean within 3 days. Hot air hand drying device in the men's restroom was not operational. Repair immediately or provide paper towels immediately. The following floor areas were observed dirty from food residue: 1) Floor below soda dispenser located near drive through window. 2) Floor below under-counter refrigerator located in front service area. 3) Floor below deep fryers 4) Floor in walk-in refrigerator under shelving. Clean within 5 days.

Wallace Township

Colonial Woods, 1710 Creek Rd, Sept. 30, Pass. Observed no Chester County Certified Food Manager Certificate to be displayed. Director Michelle Trinidad has a valid ServSafe Certified Food Manager Certificate. Ms. Trinidad will need to register for a Chester County Certified Food Manager Certificate. Application attached. You are required to have at least one Chester County Certified Food Manager working full time at the facility. Staff are utilizing Steramine for sanitizing in manual warewashing. No QAC test kit was on site. Provide a QAC test kit for ensuring the use of the correct sanitizer level.

Westtown Township

Burger King, 1502 West Chester Pike. Sept. 27, Follow Up, Pass. No violations.

West Chester Borough

D.F. Grocery, 323 E Gay St, Sept. 27, Pass. No violations.

Riggtown Oven Inc, 551 S Matlack St, Sept. 29, Pass. A container of chicken salad was dated 9/8/22 and a container of tuna salad was dated 9/13/22 in the Walk In Refrigerator-it was thought that the correct date was not used when the salads were made. The salads were discarded on site. All employees must use correct dating on foods that require date marking. Correct today. Supply a QT 10 test kit within 7 days. Dana Seaman's CFM Certificate expired 10/22. She attended a course this past Monday 9/26/22. Once you receive your test results and you have passed please submit a copy of your Certificate along with our CFM Application and Fee within 7 days.

West Fallowfield Township

Octorara Football Club, 228 Highland Rd, Sept. 30, Pass. No violations.

Octorara Jr./Sr. HS Soccer Booster Club, 228 Highland Rd, Sept. 30, Pass. This booster club does not have a Certified Food Manager. An employee must enroll in an approved course within 30 days and become registered with Chester County Health Department.

West Goshen Township

Aramark at Pierce Middle School, 1314 Burke Rd, Sept. 27, Pass. No violations.

Wawa, 1010 West Chester Pike, Sept. 27, Fail. Clean the following: * Soiled ceiling light shields, ceiling vents, ceiling tiles in food service areas * Soiled suspended faux wood menu board above sandwich prep area. There is no Chester County CFM enlisted at this facility. Using a Department-approved food safety certificate, complete county CFM application process and post county CFM certificate in public view. Note: Adam reports he has started the county CFM application process. The ceiling tiles above the Lang double oven are soiled and yellow, indicating there could be a ventilation issue with the heat and oil from the oven's use. Clean the soiled surfaces around the oven and replace the ceiling tiles. Have the oven/cooking operation re-evaluated with the Township and hood technician to determine if additional ventilation is required. CCHD could also require installation of hood in the future upon further observations, information and discretion.

Levante Brewing Company, 208 Carter Dr, Sept. 29, Pass. Provide Ecolab "S&S" sanitizer test strips at the 3-bay sink. Routinely test sanitizer concentration. Note: test strips have been ordered.

West Whiteland Township

Devereux-Cidds Center, 390 E Boot Rd, Follow Up, Sept. 29, Pass. No violations.

Walmart, 270 Indian Run St, Sept. 29, Pass. No violations.

Plaza Azteca Mexican Restaurant, 470 W Lincoln Hwy, Follow Up, Sept. 30, Pass. No violations

Willistown Township

Aramark at Bryn Mawr Rehab, 414 Paoli Pike, Sept. 30, Pass. Grout is eroding between the quarry floor tiles under the mainline hood. Re-grout the floor in this area in order to provide a level, easily cleanable surface. Remove all damaged/cracked serving utensils such as spoons and ladles.

