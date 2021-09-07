The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Chanceford Township

Allegro Vineyards, 3475 Sechrist Rd., Aug. 27. Pass. No violations.

Country View Farm Market, 2680 Delta Rd., Aug. 26. Pass. Deli area three compartment sink leaking at the bottom PVC piping. Flooring within rear and storage rooms area of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning. Soap was not available at the hand wash sink in the rear deli prep area. Inside shelving and sliding door grooves of deli meat display refrigerator unit, has a large accumulation of dirt and old food residue and debris on non-food contact surfaces. All single-service, single-use articles stored in rear area directly on the floor, and not six inches above the floor.

Conewago Township

Bricker’s French Fries, 4735 Lewisberry Rd., Aug. 26. Pass. No violations.

Dilsburg Borough

Eden Garden Fruit Farm, 810 Franklin Church Rd., Aug. 24. Pass. Baked goods must be labeled with a statement stating the ingredients are available per customer request.

Westminster Place, 2 Trinity Dr., Aug. 24. Pass. No violations.

Fairview Township

Silver Lake Inn, 1295 Lewisberry Rd., Aug. 26. Pass. Grease drip on suppression lines and metal lip above filters in hood system. Can opener blade had old food debris. Top of knife rack behind pizza station had dust and flour accumulation.

Hanover Township

Hanover Best Wok, 443 Eisenhower Dr., Aug. 25. Pass. Broken and cracked food containers. Walk-in refrigerator door does not close properly. Inside of fryers and area around fryers have food residue and debris. Refrigerated ready to eat, time and temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility (noodles, chicken, egg rolls) and held for more than 24 hours, located in the refrigeration units, are not being date marked.

Penn Grove Retreat, 6419 Pramadeva Rd., Aug. 23. Pass. No violations.

Hellam Township

Porky’s Place BBQ Catering, 4223 Lincoln East Highway, Aug. 27. Pass. Deeply scored and discolored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded. Toilet rooms do not have a self-closing door.

Anchored Golf Course at the Hellam Carnival, Franklin and Guy St., Aug. 26. Pass. No violations.

Dan’s Cooking Can, 1070 Tower Rd., Aug. 26. Pass. No violations.

Friends of Kreutz Creek Valley Library at the Hellam Carnival, West Beaver Street, Aug. 26. Pass. No violations.

Hellam Area Recreation Commission at the Hellam Carnival, Franklin and Guy Street, Aug. 26. Pass. No violations.

Henry’s Seafood, 5865 Lincoln Highway, Aug. 26. Pass. No violations.

Jim Mack’s Ice Cream, 5745 Lincoln Highway, Aug. 26. Pass. Deeply scored and discolored cutting board at prep unit not resurfaced or discarded as required. Duct tape on exterior of ice cream freezer at front service area. Accumulation of grease on wall behind of fryers. Food utensil (ice cream scoop) in ice cream service area stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135 degrees F. Scoop being stored in the ice machine with handle touching or buried beneath the ice. Food employees in prep area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Wet wiping cloths in front prep area, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Single-service, single-use articles (containers) stored in front area and back storage area directly on the floor and not six inches above the floor. Ice container stored in front service area directly on the floor and not six inches above the floor.

Tom’s Vegetable Company, Franklin and Guy Street, Aug. 26. Pass. No violations.

Lower Windsor Township

Becky’s Kitchen, 5188 East Prospect RD, Aug. 26. Pass. Toilet Room door was propped open, and not kept closed as required. Personal belongings (jackets) stored on shelf with food contact containers. Pasta salad and chicken salad, refrigerated ready to eat time and temperature control for safety food, in the display refrigerator, was date-marked by the facility, but was beyond the seven-day use or sell by date.

Jackson Township

Mom’s Home Cooking Catering, 5309 Lincoln Highway, Aug. 27. Pass. No violations.

Manchester Township

Homewood Suites, 200 Masonic Dr., change of owner, Aug. 27. Pass. Ice machine dirty on non-food contact surfaces and is in need of cleaning.

Newberry Township

2145 York Haven Rd., Aug. 26. Pass. Interior walls, bed and ceiling of microwave oven had old food debris.

Penn Township

Burger King, 779 Baltimore St., Aug. 25. Pass. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready to eat potentially hazardous foods. Inside of split freezer, small one-door fridge at prep line and small one-door fridge at ice cream prep dirty

Red Lion Borough

Red Lion VFW Post #1446, 815 South Main St., Aug. 26. Pass. Ceiling (over-top of single prep sink) within the kitchen area is cracked and roughened. Food employees in cooking area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets and hats. In-use spatulas stored between table edges or between tables, an area not easily cleanable and sanitized. Five housefly-like insects in facility.

Spring Garden Township

Lidl Store, 908 Richland Ave., Aug. 25. Pass. Flooring within walk-in and rear delivery areas has trash debris.

Country Club of York Golf Course Snack Bar, 1400 Country Club Rd., Aug. 24. Pass. No violations.

Country Club of York Swimming Pool, 1400 Country Club Rd., Aug. 24. Pass. No violations.

Appell Café at York College, 441 Country Club Rd., opening, Aug. 23. Pass. No violations.

Parma Pizza and Grill, 905 Grantley Rd., Aug. 23. Pass. Can opener, a food contact surface, had old food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Wall in the ware washing area, has a hole, or is broken. Ceiling vents within kitchen area has a large accumulation of static dust development. Food employees observed in kitchen and prep areas, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Bottom shelving of pizza prep area refrigerator units, in kitchen area, with a large accumulation of trash, dirt and old food residue/debris on non-food contact surfaces. Food storage rack within walk-in cooler, has a large accumulation of caked on food residue, dirt, old food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces. Commercially processed refrigerated, ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food, located in the walk-in units, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Top area of pizza oven surfaces, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude large accumulation of dirt and soil. Upright coolers located in rear and front (customer self-serve), not cleaned at a frequency to preclude large accumulation of dirt and soil. PVC piping underneath three compartment sink having a large residue of dirt and black residue. Flooring within front and rear front of the food facility is extremely dirty and dusty. Flooring within walk-in cooler and freezer of the food facility is extremely dirty.

Springettsbury Township

Kelly’s Inn, 1906 North Sherman St., Aug. 26. Pass. Accumulation of water pooling on floor by ice machine, steamers and inside walk-in refrigerator. Wall next to chicken roaster has accumulation of grease and residue

Wellsville Borough

Windy Rdge Farms, 35 Mountain Top Rd., Aug. 24. Pass. No violations.

West Manchester Township

Hardee’s, 2020 West Market St., complaint, Aug. 26. Pass. No violations.

Snow Palace, 360 South Richland Ave., Aug. 24. Pass. No violations.

G3 Concessions, 334 Carlisle Rd., Aug. 23. Pass. No violations.

Windsor Townshi

Mama D’s Bakery & Café, 801 Delta Rd., follow-up, Aug. 27. Pass. No violations.

Rocoto Peruvian & Mexican Grill, 2997 Cape Horn Rd., Aug. 27. Pass. No violations.

York City

The Cooper Crust Company, 966 South George St., Aug. 25. Pass. Walls over-top pizza and baking prep areas are cracked, roughened and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Food employee in pizza prep area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as beard covers. Food within front area display unit was held between 51 and 55 degrees F, rather than 41 degrees F or below as required. Front area refrigerator display unit not at 41 degrees F or below. Flooring within rear, front and underneath cooking equipment has large accumulation of trash, dirt, dust and old food debris. Bain marie lower refrigerator unit on cook’s line has an accumulation of standing water and old food residue.

Vincenzo’s Place, 2509 South George St., Aug. 25. Pass. No violations.

York Township

Lions Pride Restaurant, 20 Dairyland Square, Aug. 27. Pass. Prep tables and storage shelving, within kitchen area, has an accumulation of dust, dirt and old food debris and in need of cleaning. Numerous refrigerator units, located within kitchen area has a large accumulation of liquid and old food residue an in need of cleaning. shelving underneath rear grill, non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude large accumulation of dirt and soil. Two compartment sink leaking at the bottom elbow of the PVC piping. Caulking around ware washing sink area has a black bacteria-like residue buildup and coming apart from wall and in need of replacement at this time. Loose/torn rubber door gaskets on numerous refrigerator units. Inside of ice machine reflector shield has a buildup of black bacteria-like residue and in need of immediate cleaning. Flooring throughout the kitchen area (underneath prep tables/corners) has dirt, trash, liquid splash and old food debris.