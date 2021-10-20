The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Bethel Township

Francisco’s Pizza, 139 East Main St., Oct. 12. Pass. The hand wash sink in the prep area was blocked by box and drink containers and not accessible at all times for employee use.

K & D Ice Cream Trailer, 1320 Shirksville Rd., opening, Oct. 12. Pass. No violations.

Redner’s Warehouse Market, 2975 Route 22, Oct. 12. Food employees not wearing beard covers in produce area. Drive seals in meat grinder, food contact surfaces, had food residue on them and were not clean to sight and touch. Non-food contact surfaces of drawers in deli not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

East Hanover Township

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 311 Faith Rd., Oct. 15. Pass. No violations.

Lebanon City

Chen’s House, 1510 Cumberland St., follow-up, Oct. 15. Pass. One thermometer for ensuring proper food temperatures was not calibrated or functioning properly.

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1505 Cumberland St., Oct. 15. Pass. Wires and wire nuts at a rear exit sign are not covered or in a junction box. Wires and wire nuts at a ceiling light fixture at the rear storage area are exposed.The interior of the ice machine, a food contact surface, had a slight amount of residue and was not clean to sight and touch. There is peeling paint over the ice machine; peeling paint could fall on to items below such as the container for the ice scoop. Toilet tissue is provided at each toilet, however there are no tissue dispensers installed in either toilet room.

Armando Lebanon Bella Pizza, 701 Lehman St., Oct. 14. Pass. No violations.

Dinunzio’s Authentic Italian Hoagie, 718 Poplar St. Suite SD, Oct. 14. Pass. No violations.

M&N Deli Meat Market, 201 Lehman St., Oct. 14. Pass. No violations.

One Stop Corner, 1038 Church St., Oct. 14. Pass. No violations.

Willow Garden, 50 North 9th St., Oct. 14. Pass. A container of flour used for dredging raw chicken is allowed to sit out at room temperature. Facility is using plastic deli containers for scoops in dry ingredients instead of durable scoops with handles. Clean food equipment in the prep area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining or air drying. Potentially hazardous food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, is not being date marked.

Willow House Tavern, 41 North 5th St., Oct. 14. Pass. No violations.

A & M Pizza, 626 Quentin Rd., Oct. 12. Pass. No violations.

Body Science Supplements, 927 Cumberland St., Oct. 12. Pass. No violations.

Brother’s Food Max, 940 Church St., Oct. 12. Pass. The food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration in the meat department. Certified food manager certificate that is displayed expired March 21. There is a leak under the drain line of the three-compartment sink in the food prep area. The drain in the meat cutting area appears to be clogged. Dates on several items of meat cut and packaged in the facility had the wrong dates printed on the label. Four bottles of milk were for sale with expired dates. Area under a cutting board near the deli and hot food, a non-food contact surface, is not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. The hand washing sink in the meat prep area was blocked by carts.

Golden China, 925 Cumberland St., Oct. 12. Pass. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, is not being date marked.

Roquez Convenience Store and Grocery, 37 North 9th St., Oct. 12. Pass. No violations.

Snitz Creek Brewery, 7 North 9th St., follow-up, Oct. 12. Pass. Metal food pans on shelves in the food prep area were not inverted and had debris on the food contact surface and were not clean to sight and touch. Fish, beef and chicken were all being held at 55 degrees F, in an under-counter refrigerator in the food prep area, rather than 41 degrees F or below as required.

Myerstown Borough

East China, 1 East Lincoln Ave., change of owner, Oct. 13. Pass. Assorted food was held at 43 to 46 degrees F, in the bain marie, rather than 41 degrees F or below as required. Non-food contact surfaces in rear storage area are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. Evidence of mouse activity in the rear storage area.

North Cornwall Township

Giant Food Store, 1750 Quentin Rd., Oct. 14. Pass. Cut melons were in a large closed tote at 55 degrees F in the walk-in cooler and not able to be chilled to 41 degrees F within four hours as required. Trays used as safety covers for the steam table were not clean to sight and touch.

Hissho Sushi at Giant, 1750 Quentin Rd., Oct. 14. Pass. Cut fish on the prep table was at 55 degrees and would be difficult to achieve 41 degrees F within four hours as required once rolled, formed and placed in the plastic container.

New South China Buffet, 1800 Quentin Rd., complaint, Oct. 13. Pass. No violations.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1451 Quentin Rd., type three follow-up, Oct. 12. Pass. Food employees observed in the prep area, not wearing hair restraints in a manner that covered all hair.

South Londonderry Township

Lawn Travel Plaza, 258 Milepost Westbound Turnpike PO Box 289, change of owner, Oct. 14. Pass. No sign or poster posted at the hand wash sinks in the men's and women's restroom areas to remind food employees to wash their hands. Fan guards on the refrigeration unit located within the walk-in cooler are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Biofilm-like residue within the ice machine. Floors and walls behind the fryers had an accumulation of old food debris and grease.