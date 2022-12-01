The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Bern Township

New Happy Garden Chinese Restaurant, 2727 Bernville Rd, Nov. 21, Pass. No violations.

Caernarvon Township

Hollywood Casino Morgantown, 6021 Morgantown Rd, Nov. 21, Pass. Observed organic debris on the exterior surface of the ice machine in the Tony Luke kitchen. Cheese sauce, a commercially processed food, was only heated to 115°F before being placed in the steam table and not to 135°F for hot holding as required. Corrected. Roasted chicken wings were held at 48°F, in the cook line area of Barstool Sports, rather than 41°F or below as required. Corrected. Observed numerous storage pans with old label residue in the clean dish storage area throughout the facility. Observed single service containers in the Red Lotus front counter area not covered or inverted.

Cumru Township

Exxon Mart, 308 Wyomissing Ave, Nov. 21, Pass. Assorted sandwiches, a refrigerated ready to eat time/temperature control for safety food, in the counter area, was not compliant with datemarking by being labeled with a discard or use by date of no more than 7 days. Corrected. Coffee creamers marked keep refrigerated were not held on ice on coffee counter and were 74 °F rather than 41°F or below as required. Also milk carafes were not kept on ice and milk was 65 degrees F. All was discarded on site. Wire shelf racks in walk in cooler have a dust/dirt build up on shelving and must be cleaned.

Walgreens, 2203 Lancaster Pike, Nov. 22, Pass. No violations.

Exeter Township

Best China Chef, 5506 Perkiomen Ave, Nov. 22, Pass. Thermometer for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in the bain marie unit. Observed a couple bags of bulk food ingredients stored directly on the floor in the back area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Corrected.

Moe’s Southwest Grill, 4725 Perkiomen Ave, Nov. 22, Pass. Food employees observed preparing food in front area not wearing proper hair restraint, such as nets or hats. Observed an accumulation of old food debris on the floor under some of the equipment in the front area and in some unused equipment. The edge of the small hot well at the front counter is deteriorated and is no longer an easily cleanable surface. Floor tiles around the floor drains, and some of the other floor tiles, are cracked/damaged. The floor in these areas is no longer a smooth, easily cleanable surface.

China Penn, 4203 Perkiomen Ave, Nov. 22, Pass. Observed an accumulation of old food debris on the floor under and near the fryers. Thermometer for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in the display case at the sushi bar. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. One of the handwash sinks in the kitchen area was blocked by a hose and was not accessible at all times for employee use. Corrected. Food dispensing utensil in cooked white rice observed stored in the food and without a handle. Scoop being stored in the ice at the soda unit with handle touching the drink ice. Corrected. The shelves and the condenser fan in the walk-in cooler have a build up of dirt/debris and are not clean to sight and touch.

Wawa Food Market, 5060 Perkiomen Ave, Nov. 22, Pass. No violations.

Jefferson Township

Koziar's Christmas Village Rd, Nov. 22, Pass. No violations.

Laureldale Borough

Grumpy’s Bar, 1501 Elizabeth Ave, Nov. 21, Pass. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Floors under prep tables have a dirt build up. Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the bar area. Corrected.

Leesport Borough

Dollar General, 15 N Centre Ave, Nov. 21, Pass. No violations.

Muhlenberg Township

Lio Colons Food Bus, 3929 Rosewood Rd, Nov. 21, Pass. Observed in-use knives and /or cleavers stored between wall edges or between tables, an area not easily cleanable & sanitized. Corrected. Observed deeply scored bain marie cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required.

Temple Family Restaurant, 4949 N 5th St, Nov. 21, Pass. Observed multiple wire shelves soiled. Fan screen dusty on lettuce bin cooler.

Ontelaunee Township

Sheetz, 5515 Pottsville Pike, Nov. 21, Pass. No violations.

Ruscombmanor Township

Lisa’s Sweets & Treats, 3669 Pricetown Rd, Nov. 21, Pass. No violations.

Spring Township

Cold Stone Creamery, 2747 Paper Mill Rd, Nov. 21, Pass. Two spatulas located in the back area are not in good repair or condition. One of the sliding doors on the ice cream display case is cracked/damaged.

Tilden Township

Westy Bar & Grill, 279 W State St, Nov. 22, Pass. No violations.

Wernersville Borough

10 West Pizzeria, 10 W Penn Ave, Nov. 21, Pass. Food employees observed in oven area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Food dispensing utensil in sugar bin observed stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food and the container. Single use cup must be removed.

West Reading Borough

Van’s Cafe, 506 Penn Ave, Nov. 21, Pass. An insect control device (fly strip) is located in the front area with potential to contaminate food, equipment, and / or utensils. Hood surfaces have an accumulation of grease. One set of lights in the food preparation area is not shielded.

Wyomissing Borough

Residence Inn by Marriott, 45 Berkshire Ct, Nov. 21, Pass. No violations.