The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Birdsboro Mart, 6600 Perkiomen Ave. Birdsboro, September 6. Fail. The Person in Charge does not have adequate control of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Food facility still does not have available sanitizer test strips to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration at the 3-compartment sink. Food facility is unable to properly clean any food equipment due to a lack of hot water in the facility. Hot water heater is not working. The handwash sinks located in the facility do not have water at a temperature of at least 85°F. The hot water heater is not working. The handwash sink in the back area, near the 3-compartment sink, was blocked by a piece of plexiglass and was not accessible at all times for employee use. One of the lights near the 3-compartment sink is not shielded or shatter proof. Plastic shield is not in place. Exit door located near the restrooms has a gap at the bottom right corner and does not protect against the entry of pests. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodent activity in the back kitchen areas. Unused equipment stored in the 3-compartment sink area should be removed from the food facility.

Boyers Food Market #3568, 410 N. 3rd St. Womelsdorf, September 5. Pass. Severely dented, swollen, distressed canned items observed in baby formula case are and intended for use or sale in the food facility. removed from sale. Records used for deli slicer cleaning are missing some dates and times in different weeks. Records are incomplete.

Green Acres Golf Inc, 461 S. Northkill Rd. Bernville, September 5. Pass. Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.

Grill Volunteer Fire Co. #1, 739 Mountain View Rd. Reading, September 5. Pass. The ice mold plate at rear of ice machine has mold across the top.

Nutrition Works, 543 Franklin St. Womelsdorf, September 5. Pass. No violations.

Rosa's Family Restaurant, 7156 Bernville Rd. Bernville, September 5. Pass. Reach in freezer gasket has duct tape holding plastic top on underside of lid. Light cover over warewashing room area is broke and must be replaced.