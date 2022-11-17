The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Muhlenberg Township

Infinito’s Pizza Buffet, 3023 N 5th St, Pass. Food dispensing utensil in sugar/observed with handle not above the top of the food. Corrected on inspection. Handwashing sink at dough press area may contaminate dough with splashes. Sink guard required to prevent splashes. The can opener blade, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Corrected on inspection. Bain marie gaskets and base shelf soiled. Observed walls in dough press area with soil accumulation. Utensils observed are stored with handles in different directions which may be an opportunity for contamination when reaching in for utensils (touching the food contact portion of the utensil). Walls at the dough press area are not an easily cleanable surface with peeling surface of FRP boards. Mops are not being hung to air dry.

Sammy’s Poultry, 2934 N 5th St, Nov. 5, Pass. Door opening to the outside located in the rear of the walk-in refrigerator has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.

Pail Keagy & Son, 2934 N 5th St, Nov. 5, Pass. Wooden baseboards in the walk-in refrigerator are not smooth, non-absorbent, and resistant to moisture damage. Working container of chemicals used for cleaning, taken from bulk supply, was not marked with the common name of the chemical. Corrected on inspection.

Reading City

Fritura King, 440 Lancaster Ave, Nov. 8, Pass. No violations.

Screpesi’s Sandwich Shop, 500 Lancaster Ave, Nov. 8, Pass. No violations.

Speedway, 200 Lancaster Ave, Nov. 8, Pass. No violations.

CVS, 1303 Lancaster Ave, Nov. 9, Pass. No violations.

Mimmo’s Restaurant & Pizzeria, 290 Morgantown Rd, Pass. No violations.

Paradise Island Smoothies, 733 Lancaster Ave, Nov. 10, Pass. No violations.

Sky City Seafood Market, 733 Lancaster Ave, Nov. 10, Pass. No violations.