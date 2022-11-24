The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Exeter Township

Arbys, 4901 Perkiomen Ave, Nov. 14, Pass. There are several missing or damaged coving tiles throughout the kitchen and storage areas. Observed an accumulation of dirt and old food debris on the floor in the following areas: under equipment at the drive-thru area, near the ice machine, near the mop sink, and at the dishwasher/3-compartment sink.

Mamas Famous Pizza, 35 W 47th St, Nov. 14, Pass. The handwash sink at the front counter area was blocked by a sanitizer bucket and was not accessible at all times for employee use. Corrected. Open employee beverage containers were observed in the walk-in cooler and at the pizza prep station. Corrected. Food employees eating in kitchen area as evidenced by observed partially consumed cookies in the kitchen area. Corrected.

Wendy’s, 5411 Perkiomen Ave, Nov. 14, Pass. A partial flat of raw eggs was stored above ready to eat foods in the walk-in cooler. Corrected. Thermometer for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in the small refrigerator at the drive-thru window. Corrected.

Fleetwood Borough

Fleetwood Area SD High School, 801 N Richmond St, Nov. 15, Pass. No violations.

Fleetwood Area SD-Middle School, 407 N Richmond St, Nov. 15, Pass. No violations.

Lower Alsace Township

Antietam Sr Hs, 100 Antietam Rd, Nov. 14, Pass. Outer door located near the walk-ins in the kitchen has a gap at the bottom and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other pests.

Mt Penn Borough

Antietam SD Mt Penn Primary Center, 201 N 25th St, Nov. 14, Pass. No violations.

Antietam Mt. Penn Elem Center, 2310 Cumberland Ave, Nov. 14, Pass. Box fan at the right-hand serving line has an accumulation of dirt/dust (fan plugged in and directed at the serving line, but was not running during this inspection).

Muhlenberg Township

Caribbean Cravings, 2934 N 5th St, Nov. 12, Pass. No violations.

CVS Pharmacy, 3498 N 5th St, Nov. 12, Pass. No violations.

Subway, 3225 N 5th Street Hwy, Nov. 12, Pass. No violations.

Dairy Queen, 4901 N 5th St, Nov. 18, Pass. No violations.

Panera Bread, 4229 N 5th St, Nov. 18, Pass. Tile/caulking at dishwasher sink area is soiled. Bus pan dolly is soiled.

Reading Muhlenberg Career & Technical Center, 2615 Warren Rd, Nov. 18, Pass. No violations.

Richmond Township

Fleetwood Area SD Willow Creek Elem, 605 Crisscross Rd, Nov. 15, Pass. No violations.

Ruscombmanor Township

Pour House American Grille, 3341 Pricetown Rd, Nov. 15, Fail. Food employees observed eating or tasting food in the kitchen area. Open employee beverage containers were observed in the kitchen food preparation areas. Digital thermometer for the Hoshizaki 2-door refrigerator is not readable and there is no other thermometer available in this unit. Thermometer for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in the walk-in cooler in the basement. The slicer and potato slicer, food contact surfaces, were observed to have an accumulation of dried food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. One of the soda guns at the bar, a food contact surface, was observed to have dark residue and was not clean to sight and touch. The interior of the ice machine, a food contact surface, was observed to have dark residue and was not clean to sight and touch. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Certificate is in the kitchen, and will expire 11/30/2022. Working container (spray bottle of blue liquid) in the serving area, used for storing chemicals, cleaners taken from bulk supplies, was not marked with the common name of the chemical. The Person in Charge does not have adequate control of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Observed an accumulation of dirt/old food debris on the floor near the slicer in the basement. Wall at the food preparation table in the side room is not clean to sight and touch. A food employee was observed preparing vegetables for salads - ready to eat foods - with bare hands. Corrected. Cleaned and sanitized utensils located in the kitchen area are stored with food contact surfaces/food or lip area exposed to hand contact when retrieved by food employees. Corrected. The handwash sink in the bar area was blocked by a container and was not accessible at all times for employee use. The handwash sink at the cooking line is blocked by a shelving unit and is not accessible at all times for employee use. The bulk food ingredient storage containers in the basement area are not labeled with the common name of the food. Scoop being stored directly on top of the ice machine in the basement. Observed in-use knives and /or cleavers stored between table edges, an area not easily cleaned & sanitized. Corrected. Observed a bag of carrots and a bucket of onions stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Also observed several cases of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer. Observed a bucket of sliced potatoes and a bucket of shrimp in the mop sink in the kitchen. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. A call was placed for service for the dishwasher and this technician corrected this issue prior to the end of this inspection. The floor / wall juncture in the dishwasher area is not covered and closed to 1/32 inch (coving is missing). The light in the basement walk-in cooler and one of the bulbs in the hood are not shielded or shatter proof.

Spring Township

Mays Sandwich Shop, 2525 Penn Ave, Nov. 14, Pass. No violations.

Wyomissing Borough

Carlo’s Italian Restaurant, 1147 Penn Ave, Nov. 16, Pass. A food employee was observed touching a sandwich roll - a ready to eat food - with bare hands. Corrected.The following areas have an accumulation of dirt and/or old food debris: the floor under the fryers, the floor under the shelving in the walk-in cooler, and the shelving in the walk-in cooler.