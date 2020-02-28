The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Bacio Pizza Italian Grill, 1223 Lancaster Road, Suite 101, Manheim, change of owner, Feb. 14. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in dish area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting). Containers on drying shelf were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

Columbia Sunoco, 1414 Lancaster Ave., Columbia, Feb. 14. Eight 14-ounce bottles of double-chocolate, low-fat milk, beyond the sell-by date of December 2019, being offered for sale. Torn rubber door gaskets on the bain-marie lids. Boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. A black residue inside the nozzles of the slush puppie machines. Machines were taken out of service. Raw shell eggs stored above ready-to-eat drinks in the cooler. Static dust on the fan guards of the walk-in cooler for drinks. Water leaking profusely from the plumbing beneath the hand-wash sink in the customer restroom.

Keagy's Produce Market, 438 Locust St., Columbia, follow-up, Feb. 14. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodents in the entire facility, but facility does have a pest control program. Rodent droppings throughout the facility. An extreme amount of clutter, bags, boxes, etc., in the back of the facility and under tables. The clutter is a possible harborage area for rodents. The facility is again using egg cartons from other establishments to sell eggs, the cartons have no sell-by dates, date of lay, safe-handling instructions, facility name and address. Prepackaged pasta salads, baked items, bagged vegetables, and cheese, are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts. Food facility has an employee that has taken food safety training program; however, the food safety program was not an ANSI/CFP-accredited certified food manager program. The facility has 90 days to enroll and employee in a state-recognized food safety course. Food facility is again offering for sale foods (sauerkraut) prepared in an unapproved private home. Raw shell eggs stored above cheese and strawberries in two separate coolers; new violation.

Plough, 25 S. Queen St., opening, Feb. 14. No violations.

The Exchange, 25 S. Queen St., Feb. 14. No violations.

Courtside Lounge, 37 E. Orange St., Feb. 13. Bar area soda gun holster, a food contact surface, was to have residue and was not clean to sight and touch; repeat violation; corrected on-site. Men's toilet room door is not a self-closing door. Ceiling tiles missing in the bar area need to be replaced. Floor tiles in the bar area are cracked and need replaced.

Marion Court Room, 7 Marion Court, Feb. 13. Ceiling tiles in the food prep area are stained and broken and need replaced. Ceiling tiles are missing in the ware wash area, and need replaced. Observed clean food utensils in server's area, stored uncovered or not inverted. Single-service, single-use articles stored in the server's area which were not in the original protective package. Floor tiles, in the ware-wash area, are cracked and are not durable, smooth, nonporous or nonabsorbent.

Subway No. 45080, 19 E. King St., opening, Feb. 13. No violations.

Chili's No. 1179, 1525 Manheim Pike, Feb. 12. Food employee preparing food, wearing a watch. Food employees preparing food, not wearing a beard cover. A pink and tan residue up inside the ice maker.

Cocalico High School, 800 S. Fourth St., Denver, Feb. 12. No violations.

Cocalico Middle School, 640 S. Sixth St., Denver, Feb. 12. No violations.

Denver Elementary School, 700 S. Fourth St., Denver, Feb. 12. No violations.

Fratelli Pizza, 848 E. Main St., Ephrata, complaint, Feb. 12. Self-serve knives, spoons and forks stored with food-contact surfaces exposed.

Garden Spot High School & Middle School, 669 E. Main St., New Holland, Feb. 12. No violations.

Johnson & Johnson Lititz Marketplace, 400 Lincoln Ave., Lititz, Feb. 12. Several stored metal inserts were not clean to sight or touch. Unlabeled bottle of cooking oil at grill. Tongs at self-serve coffee and bread stations, out on tables unprotected. There is no sign available indicating that ingredients are available upon request for baked goods made on the premises.

Kinder-Haus Nursery Day Care, 428 Ranck Road, New Holland, Feb. 12. No violations.

Lancaster Hilton Garden I, 101 Granite Run Drive, Feb. 12. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher at the bar was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Old food residue on the small, stainless steel bowls stored near the bain-marie. Static dust above the stove area. A buildup of grease at the back of the flat grill.

Mick's All American Pub, 543 Airport Road, Suite 2, Lititz, Feb. 12. Raw chicken breasts, raw salmon and raw steaks located in bain-marie refrigerated drawers had internal temperatures ranging from 46-51 F for an unknown period of time; voluntarily discarded. Fryer is leaking oil and needs repair. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Bleach canister was empty. A carpet runner in kitchen that may not be used in a food preparation area. There is a heavy accumulation of fryer oil and food debris under equipment where grill and dryers are located. A pair of tongs found stored on handle of stove rather than in a location where they cannot come in contact with clothing. Knives stored between salad bain-marie and upright refrigerator and line bain-marie and steam table — locations that cannot be easily cleaned and sanitized. Not all pages of the menu listing steak or burgers that can be eaten raw or undercooked contain a consumer advisory. Food facility has a reminder statement on some pages of the menu for foods that are/or could be served raw or undercooked to the consumer; however, does not clearly disclose which foods the reminder statement applies to. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink at the bar. Some deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. A fly strip located in storage room has the potential of contaminating food. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Clean dish racks stored on the floor in the dishwashing room.

New Holland Elementary School, 126 Eastern School Road, New Holland, Feb. 12. No violations.

Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville, opening, Feb. 12. No violations.

R J Venture Inc. (Sunoco), 1204 Lititz Pike, Feb. 12. Single-service, single-use articles (cups) stored in the storage area in the back directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. Old, hardened food splatter on the upper interior of the microwave. The faucet of the three-compartment sink leaks profusely when in operation. Clutter in the back storage room in the far right corner. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the three-compartment sink. Water leaking into a cabinet from somewhere behind the soda machine. A black residue buildup inside the soda nozzles. Wall in the storage area just behind the door, has two large holes in it and in need of repair.

Sai Gon Cafe, 1575 Manheim Pike, Feb. 12. No violations.

Sushi One, 1961 Fruitville Pike, Feb. 12. No violations.

Cafe U LLC, 2323 Oregon Pike, Feb. 11. Prepackaged sandwiches and salads are not labeled to clearly indicate any “Big 8” allergen ingredients and/or the allergen warning statement. Prepackaged sandwiches, salads, soups and hard-boiled eggs are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight and distributed-by statement. A cutting board drying, stored behind the spigot of the three-compartment sink, which is not a clean/sanitized area.

Casey Jones Restaurant at Red Caboose Motel, 312 Paradise Lane, Ronks, Feb. 11. Shepherd’s pie, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the walk-in cooler, was date-marked by the facility but was beyond the seven-day use-by date and requires discarding; discarded. Static dust accumulation on the fan covers on the walk-in cooler condensing unit.

Infinito's Buffet No. 07, 874 Plaza Blvd., Feb. 11. A portion of the dough-press wall is wood and painted, however, the paint has chipped off exposing raw wood. An irreversible registering thermometer or thermal strips are not available for monitoring the temperature of the food equipment in the mechanical dishwasher. Food splatter, oil spills and a yellow, tacky residue on the wall near behind and above the microwaves, at the three-compartment sink, around both hand-wash sinks and under table on the dough-press wall. A dough/oil buildup on the splash guard of the large mixer. Old food splatter (burnt), on the upper interior and around the door jamb of three microwaves. Old food and a residue buildup on the inside of the pizza unit lids, cold-air vents, and the inside perimeter of the pizza unit bain-marie. Clean food equipment on a storage shelf beneath the microwaves stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting).

Manheim Central High School, 400 Adele Ave., Manheim, Feb. 11. No violations.

Manheim Central Middle School, 261 White Oak Road, Manheim, Feb. 11. No violations.

Manheim Christian Day School, 686 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Feb., 11. No violations.

McDonald’s No. 06636, 1434 Manheim Pike, Feb. 11. Dried food residue on the McFlurry blending unit; cleaned. Food employee in grill area wearing watch on arm.

Moe's Southwest Grill, 530 Centerville Road, complaint, Feb. 11. Food employees (three) in the food preparation area not wearing beard covers. The facility does has beard covers for employee use; repeat violation from 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Pizza Hut No. 23017, 1440 Manheim Pike, Feb. 11. Static dust accumulation on the walk-in cooler condensing unit fan covers. Sauce, commercially processed food, was only heated to 119 F before being placed in the steam table and not to 135 F for hot holding as required; corrected. Excess lime buildup on the interior surfaces of the low temperature dish machine.

Primo Hoagies, 1000 Lititz Pike, Lititz, change of owner, Feb. 11. Food employee observed wearing a ring with a stone. Hand-wash sink is in close proximity to cutting board where food preparation is conducted and has the potential to contaminate food. A large, opened drain pipe near back door which needs to be covered.

Rheems Elementary School, 130 Aldia St., Rheems, Feb. 11. No violations.

TJ Rockwell’s, 800 Mount Gretna Road, Elizabethtown, complaint, Feb. 11. No violations.

Baron Elementary School, 123 E. Gramby St., Manheim, Feb. 10. No violations.

Bavarian Pretzel Bakery, 100 Park City Center, J601, Feb. 10. No violations.

Benis Discount Grocery, 301 S. Prince St., Feb. 10. All nonfood contact surfaces in the deli area are in need of cleaning. Floors in the grocery and food prep areas are cracked and are not smooth and easily cleanable surfaces. Items in facility that are unnecessary to the operation of the facility are to be removed. All broken equipment and clutter.

Boscov's Department Store, 800 Park City Center, Feb. 10. No violations.

Community School West Intermediate Unit 13, 1713 Newport Road, Manheim, Feb. 10. No violations.

Doe Run Elementary School, 281 Doe Run Road, Manheim, Feb. 10. No violations.

Dunkin’/Baskin Robbins, 366 W. Main St., Leola, Feb. 10. Food employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing. Ice-cream dipper well for dipping utensils turned off so it does not have velocity of water to flush particulates to the drain. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the back room.

Fairland School Intermediate Unit 13, 8 Fairland Road, Manheim, Feb. 10. No violations.

Gertrude Hawk, 100 Park City Center, SPC F0532, Feb. 10. No violations.

Maria's Daycare, 302 S. Prince St., opening, Feb. 10. Floor tiles in the food prep area are cracked and need replaced.

Piper Belles BBQ, P.O. Box 561, Mount Joy, opening, Feb. 10. No violations.

Reidenbaugh Elementary School, 1001 Buckwalter Road, Lititz, Feb. 10. After several attempts, digital readout on wash cycle of hot water sanitizing dishwasher, continued to decrease in temperature instead of increase.

Salad Works, 584 Centerville Road, Feb. 10. The floor grout at the 3 bowl sink is eroded creating areas for standing water.

Sheetz No. 614, 1205 Lancaster Ave., Manheim, Feb. 10. Food employees not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats in a manner that controls all hair. Dust on overhead structures by ice-cream machines.

Szechuan Gourmet, 1930 Columbia Ave., follow-up, Feb. 10. The certified food manager has failed in their managerial duties in not enforcing food safety in this food facility. Again, an open employee's beverage container was on the food preparation table in the back. Raw chicken stored above sauce in the small cooling unit. The covering at the walk-in cooler is broken and has separated from the wall leaving a large gap where old food residue is collecting. A can of WD-40 stored on a table with food equipment; new violation. A bowl of beef being stored on top of a dirty trashcan in the back; new violation. Again, a colander of vegetables stored in close proximity to the hand-wash sink, risking splash contamination from hand-washing. Again, old food residue on the inner rim of the meat slicer and in the blade sharpening assembly. Again, bowls and colanders, stored on a shelf as clean, were greasy and not clean to sight and touch. An employee wiping a cleaver being used for chopping vegetables on his shirt. The employee had to be prompted to properly wash/rinse/sanitize the cleaver; new violation. The certified food manager does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Food employee is not using available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine sanitizer concentration of the chlorine bleach in sanitizer buckets.

Warwick Middle School, 401 Maple St., Lititz, Feb. 10. No violations.

Water Street Rescue Mission, 210 S. Prince St., Feb. 10. No violations.