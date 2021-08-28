The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Cleona Borough

China Moon, 457 West Penn Ave., Aug. 19. Fail. Several food ingredient storage containers, in the kitchen area, not labeled with the common name of the food. Bag of onions and bags of rice stored directly on the floor in the food preparation area, rather than six inches off of the floor as required. Scoops used for measuring food ingredients out of storage bins stored on non-food contact surfaces between use. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility. The handles and exteriors of food storage containers with grease and old food residue. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready to eat potentially hazardous foods without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Cut vegetables, fried rice and fried chicken held at room temperature in anticipation of orders, but no record of time is being maintained by the facility. Raw shrimp and chicken stored above ready-to-eat sauces and produce within the walk-in cooler. Several foods throughout the various refrigeration units in the facility are stored open with no covering. Refrigerated ready to eat, time and temperature control for safety foods prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the refrigerated preparation table and walk-in cooler, are not being date marked.

Lebanon City

Dragon Garden Restaurant, 535 Cumberland St., complaint, Aug. 20. Pass. No violations.

Lebanon School District Stadium Stands, 350 North Eighth St., Aug. 19. Pass. No violations.