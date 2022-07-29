The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Elizabethville Borough

Koppy’s on the Square, 1 W Main St, Complaint, July 20, Fail. The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Food Employee observed changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand wash in-between. Facility does not have written procedures for employees to follow when responding to an event involving vomitus or fecal matter discharge onto surfaces within the facility. 1 gal. 2% milk dated 7-15-22 and 2 16oz chocolate milk dated July 17, 2022. Disposed of by the manager. Utensils or Equipment being used in contact with RTE food without being properly cleaned and sanitized prior to use. Observed wiping cloths in extremely unclean condition in the back counter area. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in under counter refrigeration equipment. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kits to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Soft serve Ice Cream machine mix area, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue, bacteria and mold build up and was not clean to sight and touch. Observed fans, in freezer/cooler area, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces. Certified food employees are only available 4-5 hours per week according to the manager. The hand wash sink in the kitchen area does not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air drying device.

Harrisburg City

Great Wall Chinese, 2905 N 7th St, Type 2 Follow Up, July 16, Fail.