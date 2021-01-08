The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Cracker Barrel No. 442, 35 S. Willowdale Drive, Suite 1822, Dec. 23. Small cartons of milk used for consumption with expired sell-by date; discarded. Grease accumulation under cooking equipment. Liquid eggs, batter, etc., ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety foods in the refrigeration unit, were date-marked by the facility but were beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date and require discarding; discarded.

Good Taste Restaurant, 910 S. Duke St., Dec. 23. No violations.

Long John Silvers No. 31503, 1403 Manheim Pike, complaint, Dec. 23. No violations.

Oka Asian Fusion, 501 Harrisburg Ave., No. 721, Dec. 23. No violations.

Rawlinsville Hotel and Restaurant, 3 Drytown Road, Holtwood, Dec. 23. No violations.

Snowfox at Weis No. 80, 1629 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, change of owner, Dec. 23. No violations.

Spence Candies, 558 E. High St., Elizabethtown, Dec. 23. No violations.

Weis Markets No. 080, 1629 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, Dec. 23. Wall in back storage area cracked whole way up allowing to see through. Dirty mop water in mop bucket in back storage area. Mops are not being hung to air-dry. Interior of deli cooler soiled under wire racks. A bucket of sanitizer in bakery area at 50 ppm rather than the 150-400 ppm as required.

Country Home Catering, 112 Fairland Road, Lititz, Dec. 22. Clear liquid store in a spray bottle that wasn't labeled.

Golden Wall, 5360 Lincoln Highway Suite 11, Gap, Dec. 22. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (egg rolls, cooked chicken) prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler, is not being date-marked; corrected. Torn rubber door gasket on the bain-marie unit. Egg rolls and chicken in the walk-in cooler stored open with no covering.

Kinzer Fire Company, 3521 Lincoln Highway East, Kinzers, Dec. 22. The tabletop mixers with chipped and loose paint and surface are no longer smooth and cleanable.

Paradise-Leaman Place Fire Company, Hershey Ave., P.O. Box 98, Paradise, Dec. 22. No violations.

V.I.M. Pizza, 5351 Lincoln Highway, Gap, Dec. 22. Deli meats and soups in the walk-in cooler that are held more than 24 hours are not being date-marked; corrected. Drain line for the hand wash sink repaired with a "T" fitting and not capped with a tight fitting cap.

Firefly Meadows Farm, 3075 Anchor Road, Washington Boro, Dec. 21. No violations.

Li'l World of Angels Daycare Center LLC, 250 W. King St., follow-up, Dec. 21. No violations.

Little Britain Presbyterian Church, 255 Little Britain Church Road, Peach Bottom, Dec. 21. No violations.

McDonald’s Hempstead, 1880 Hempstead Road, Dec. 21. No violations.

Sugar Bowl KOS Inc., 601 W. Lemon St., Dec. 21. No violations.

W & S Grocery LLC, 450 W. Orange St., follow-up, Dec. 21. No violations.