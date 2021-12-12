The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Atglen Borough

Mount Zion AME Church, 404 Zion Hill Rd., Dec. 1. Pass. No violations.

Caln Township

Amelia’s LLC Grocery Outlet, 1851 E. Lincoln Highway, Dec. 2. Pass. No violations.

Mister Wok Chinese Kitchen, 3937 W. Lincoln Highway, follow-up, Nov. 30. Pass. No violations.

Double D Diner, 1323 E. Lincoln Highway, complaint, Nov. 30. Pass. No violations.

Downingtown Borough

Aramark at Downingtown West High School, 445 Manor Ave., Nov. 30. Pass. Numerous faucets at both three-bay sinks were leaking or water was spraying from it.

East Bradford Township

Aramark at Hillsdale Elementary School, 725 W. Market St., Nov. 29. Pass. The facility has an expired test kit for testing sanitizer solution.

East Caln Township

Sodexo at Simpson Meadows, 101 Plaza Dr., change of owner, Dec. 3. Pass. Prepackaged food is not labeled properly. There was dust on the main kitchen ceiling vents and main kitsch walk-in fan guards. There was grease on the flooring below the deep fryers. The flooring near the ice machine was soiled. There was one stained ceiling panel in the dining room. The flooring to the right of the dishwasher was discolored. Clean food utensils in the cafe area, stored uncovered or not inverted. The facility does not employ a certified food manager.

East Coventry Township

Chartwells at East Coventry Elementary School, 932 Sanatoga Rd., Nov. 29. Pass. The quat test strips in the kitchen were discolored and can no longer accurately measure sanitizing solution concentration.

East Goshen Township

Sabatino’s Pizza & Grille, 1316 West Chester Pike, follow-up, Nov. 29. Pass. Minimal roach activity in the dry storage area. Clean flooring throughout kitchen and front service area. Seal the holes in the wall behind the pizza preparation cold holding unit within one week.

East Fallowfield Township

East Fallowfield Elementary School, 2254 Strasburg Rd., Nov. 29. Pass. Tablecloth-like plastic material placed on the shelf above the three-compartment sink. The test strips are not reading accurately. Unused chest freezer is on the dock by the kitchen and has approximately a foot of water in it. First aid supplies being stored on shelf above the chest freezer.

East Whiteland Township

Farmboy at Sunoco Malvern, 7 W. Lancaster Ave., Dec. 2. Fail. Tongs were stored on a table outside and not protected against contamination. Chili being cooled in a large stock pot in the walk-in cooler. Prepackaged food is not labeled properly. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. The handwash sink in the food prep area was blocked by boxes and other items and not accessible at all times for employee use. Utensils were in the handwash sink, indicating uses other than hand washing. Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the food prep area and front coffee area. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the facility, is not being date marked. Floor in the walk-in cooler area is cracked and roughened.

Tropical Smoothie, 5 S. Morehall Rd., opening, Nov. 30. Pass. Caulk the three-compartment sink to the wall prior to operation. Accumulation of debris along the walk-in freezer floor.

Easttown Township

La Cara Brew Pub, 642 Lancaster Ave., follow-up, Dec. 3. Fail. The walk-in cooler was broken and had a temperature of 54 degrees F. Food facility has insufficient cooling equipment to cool foods. Steps in the kitchen area are made of wood and are not non-absorbent and easily cleanable.

Tira Misu Ristorante, 720 Lancaster Ave., follow-up, Dec. 2. Fail. Numerous chest freezers and refrigerators are not locked and located outside of the facility. A utility sink or curbed cleaning facility with a floor drain is not provided in the food facility. Cheese, raw salmon, and cut tomatoes were held at 45 degrees F. The food facility does not employ a certified employee.

Waynesborough Country Club, 440 Darby Paoli Rd., follow-up, Dec. 2. Fail. Approximately 5-10 mouse droppings in the dry storage area. The rinse dial on the downstairs dishwasher is not working.

Exton Township

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza, 121-123 E. Swedesford Rd., Dec. 2. Fail. Uncovered food products located in the cold holding unit next to the pizza oven. Accumulation of dust along the ceiling tiles above the mechanical dishwasher. Reseal the hand wash sink in the back of the kitchen to the wall within 10 days. The mechanical dishwasher unit needs to be re-secured to the wall. Some areas of the previous caulk had an accumulation of debris. Staff are not washing hands when needed. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration for the mechanical dishwasher. Insufficient hot water at the bar three-compartment sink. Pitcher in the hand wash sink located in the server area.

Kennett Square Borough

Kennett Square Head Start, 380 W. Cedar St., Dec. 3. Pass. No violations.

Taqueria La Mixteca, 700 W. Cypress St., Dec. 3. Fail. Three-compartment sink was not set up properly. Tamales and soups were cooling at room temperature.

Kennett Township

Hnos Lara, 708 W. Baltimore Pike, Dec. 1. Pass. Mop water is being dumped outside.

London Britain Township

Natalie’s, 371 S. Bank Rd., Dec. 1. Pass. No violations.

New Garden Township

New Garden Produce, 290 N. Thompson Rd., follow-up, Dec. 3. Pass. No violations.

Chartwells at Kennett Middle School, 196 Sunnydell Rd., Dec. 1. Pass. No violations.

El Terre GTO Regional Mexican Food, 345 Scarlett Rd. Unit 6, follow-up, Nov. 30. Pass. No violations.

North Coventry Township

New China Express Restaurant, 351 Coventry Mall FC5, follow-up, Nov. 29. Fail. In the prep top, food in the top section of the unit was kept at 46 degrees F. Raw chicken was stored above raw tofu, raw onions, and other raw and ready-to-eat foods in the refrigerator. The handwash sink in the back area was blocked by boxes and equipment and was not accessible at all times for employee use. The handwash sink in the back area had the water turned off due to a leak.

Oxford Borough

Ware Mansion at Presbyterian Village, 7 E. Locust St., Nov. 29. Pass. No violations.

Penn Township

Sodexo at the Allison Building, 2000 Greenbriar Lane, change of owner, Dec. 3. Pass. Mold-like growth on caulked seam above stainless steel tray on dirty side of mechanical dishwashers. Cleaning is needed behind the ice machine.

Sodexo at the Preston Residence, 200 Sycamore Lane, change of owner, Dec. 3. Pass. No violations.

Sodexo at the Ruston Residence, 100 Sycamore Lane, change of owner, Dec. 3. Pass. Very rusty floor drain grate.

Corner Cafe, 827A W. Baltimore Pike, Dec. 1. Pass. Cleaning is needed under and behind all food service equipment. Two damaged floor tiles to the left of the hand sink. Blsck tape on the back splash behind the front clean-up sink.

Phoenixville Borough

Conshohocken Brewing Company, 228 Bridge St., Dec. 3. Fail. Wet wiping cloths in the main kitchen are not stored in a sanitizer solution. One light out at the cook line in the main kitchen. Dirty blue dishwasher glass racks stored on an unclean floor in the kitchen at the dishwasher. Food prep sink in the main kitchen is unattached from the wall. Wall plumbing line cap under hand wash sink at upstairs bar, unattached from wall. First floor storage room with ice machine unorganized, food and clean linen bags stored on floor. Mechanical final rinse reaching 103 degrees F. Debris buildup on the table top can opener blade in the kitchen. Food prep tables in the kitchen are unclean. Markers and thermometer stored on slicer catch surface. Both soda guns are unclean at the back bar on the first floor. Hot water at upstairs bar hand wash sink tempted at 79 degrees F. Faucet broken in public men's room on first floor. Chemical spray bottle stored hanging on drying rack with clean pitchers at upstairs bar. Fruit flies were near the floor drains at the main bar on the first floor. Facility has 10 business days to show proof of application and payment for CCHD certified food manager certificate. An apron and a coat were stored on dry storage shelf next to walk in cooler in service bowls. Clean and sanitize all surfaces of the beer system drip tray, sinks and sink surrounds. storage shelves throughout, interior of all cooling units, sinks and sink surrounds. Clean and sanitize shelves and surfaces throughout kitchen, including under grill; drawer cooler interior shelves and surfaces; interior of all cooling units; walk-in cooler shelves; sinks, and sink surrounds, including three-basin sink; equipment exteriors and dishwasher exterior, including drying rack area. Grease-like debris on hood filters. Replace oil in fryer exteriors and inside ledges. Clean food cart stored in back hallway of upstairs bar. Clean and sanitize the three-basin sink and surround in main kitchen. Several sleeves of single use cups are stored on an unclean floor behind the back bar on first floor. Wood cove base in room with ping pong tables coming unattached from floor in several areas. Hole in wall in same room left side of TV. A few water stained ceiling tiles in the upstairs public women's room.

Partners Creating Community Mobile Espresso Cart, 400 Franklin Ave. Suite 236, Dec. 3. Pass. No violations.

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant, 130 E. Bridge St., follow-up, Dec. 1. Fail. Prepared, pre-portioned bags of chicken were lacking visible date labels. The selves throughout the kitchen need to be cleaned and sanitized. Floor edges under cooks line, behind food carts and bulk dry good containers and equipment throughout kitchen unclean. Heavy grease like debris on cooks line wheel castors. Stainless steel walls, plumbing lines behind cooks line equipment unclean. Sides of equipment at cooks line unclean. Damaged, missing floor tiles at cook line in front of stoves. Glass dishwasher in ware wash room sanitizer above 100 parts per million. No sign or poster posted at the hand wash sink in the back food prep area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Black wood panel removed from bar front near wait station pick up area with ice bin.

Schuylkill Township

My Favorite Muffin, 1130 Valley Forge Rd., Dec. 2. Fail. The food facility does not employ a certified employee. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay ware wash sink was 100 parts per million. Employee was observed handling money and then handling food without changing gloves. The hand wash sink was blocked by several large boxes and was not accessible at all times for employee use.

South Coventry Township

Oori Eats, 2228 Pottstown Pike, Dec. 3. Fail. There is a heavy buildup of frost and ice in the walk-in freezer, leaving packaged food possibly subject to water entry. Waste liquid containing food debris was emptied into the sanitizing compartment of the three-compartment sink. Facility does not have chlorine test strips to test the sanitizing solution residual in the dishwasher. The floors and shelving in the kitchen area have a buildup of grime and debris.

Tredyffrin Township

JT Wilder, 790 Lancaster Ave., Dec. 2. Pass. Beans, mac and cheese and pulled pork were less than 135 degrees F. Soap was not initially available at the hand wash station.

St. David’s Golf Club, 845 Radnor St., Dec. 1. Pass. Containers are cracked, torn, chipped or ripped. The kitchen floor along the cook line has divots and depressions.

Ebo’s Fresh Food, 436 W. Swedesford Rd., Nov. 30. Pass. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. Provide a stationary soap and paper towel dispenser at the rear hand washing sink. Provide a splash guard on both sides of the food prep sink. Butcher blade was soiled. Wet wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer solution. Sponges used to clean food contact surfaces. Grab and go retail display intermingled protein and vegetables. Products taken out of the chest freezers and placed into the double door refrigerator must be provided with a date label. Bleach needed for sanitizing purposes and metal scrubbers needed for washing equipment. Install drying rack above the three bay sink to ensure equipment is properly air dried.

R&Z Ping-Pong, 273 E. Swedesford Rd., complaint, Nov. 30. Pass. Used metal scour pads in disrepair on cook line and possibly used to rinse wok after use.

Uwchlan Township

Honey Baked Ham, 134 Eagleview Boulevard, Dec. 3. Pass. The hood ventilation system and surrounding floor was soiled. There was debris on the flooring underneath the worktop sandwich cooler. The interior of the worktop sandwich cooler was soiled. There was dust on the ceiling vents. The hood ventilation system lighting is not working. Sandwich worktop had a measured air temperature of 43 degrees F.

Giant, 168 Eagleview Boulevard, follow-up, Dec. 2. Pass. Two lights were missing and one light burnt out at the hot food bar.

Manhattan Bagel, 487 E. Uwchlan Ave., change of owner, Dec. 2. Pass. Owner is to provide a sanitizer test kit. Walk-in refrigerator walls and ceilings are in need of cleaning. There is a dark material in the rear of the reach-in cooler. There are excessive seeds on the flooring underneath the front merchandiser.

Aramark at Uwchlan Hills Elementary School, 50 Peck Rd., Nov. 30. Pass. White markings on re-usable food trays.

West Bradford Township

Four Dogs Tavern, 1300 W. Strasburg Rd., Dec. 3. Pass. No violations.

Marshalton Inn, 1300 W. Strasburg Rd., Dec. 3. Pass. No violations.

West Chester Borough

Arianna’s Gourmet Cafe, 323 E. Gay St., Dec. 3. Pass. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility is not being consistently date marked. Ice buildup found in the freezer unit. An over-the-counter medication was found improperly stored at the front dessert counter.

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant, 3 W. Gay St., Dec. 3. Pass. Repair and replace the threshold to the entryway to the dry storage room. Repair the holes in the wall and floor to render a smooth and easily cleanable surface. Clean the floor and wall juncture throughout.

Starbucks at the Francis Harvey Green Library at West Chester University, 39 W. Rosedale Ave., Dec. 3. Pass. No violations.

The Roaming Rammy, 700 S. New St., Dec. 3. Pass. No violation.

West Chester Golf & Country Club, 111 W. Ashbridge St., Dec. 3. Fail. Bottles of cooking oil were unlabeled in the food prep area. The True Refrigerator unit next to the grill was not maintaining temperatures at 41 degrees F. The spice shelf next to the food prep line had cardboard liners. Facility does not employ a certified food manager. The hood had grease and dust buildup. The bottom of the Manitowoc freezer unit had food debris and crumbs. The floor area underneath the mechanical ware washing unit had buildup. Multiple employee beverage containers were found on the bar counter. Sanitizer solution was found with organic debris and not sufficient for sanitization. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours is not consistently date marked. The mechanical ware washing unit was found without a chlorine concentration for sanitization. The floor drain in the food prep area was unclean and partially blocked by food buildup. Two spray bottles of an unidentified cleaner were in the bar area.

Bon Bon Sushi, 22 N. Darlington St., Dec. 1. Pass. The windows, all walls, the entire floor and shelving needs to be cleaned.

D.P. Dough, 7 W. Gay St., Dec. 1. Fail. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food is not being date marked properly. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. The inside and outside of the hood canopy, inside and outside of pizza ovens, stands and tables that hold the pizza ovens, dough sheeter, shelving under the sheeter, outside of the crockpot and front counter shelves need to be cleaned. White paper on the new dishwasher. The cold water faucet in the bathroom is stripped and doesn’t work. Lights are not shielded or shatter proof. Three non-working lights in the kitchen. Old pizza oven in the dining area. Wall above the three-bay sink, the floor and wall juncture around the back kitchen, the wall under the hood and the walls around the dough sheeter need to be cleaned. The food facility operator failed to post the certified food manager certification in a location conspicuous to the consumer. White cutting board is black on both sides. The can opener and holder needs to be cleaned or replaced. Discard calzone trays that are encrusted with burnt residue.

Pietro’s Prime, 125 W. Market St., Dec. 1. Pass. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat foods prepared in the food facility are not being date marked. The three-bay sink was set up incorrectly and the sanitizer level was at 100 parts per million. The hood canopy and wall behind it need to be cleaned. Walls and ceiling of the walk-in refrigerator are dirty. The interior shelving inside the under counter refrigerator needs to be cleaned. A food employee was peeling hard boiled eggs - a ready to eat food to be used in salads - with bare hands.

Wings To Go, 547 E. Gay St., change of owner, Dec. 1. Fail. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. A full-time employee must become certified within 60 days. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility is not being date marked. The hood canopy and air vents need to be cleaned. The floor under the hood equipment and the wall behind the equipment need to be cleaned. The walk-in fan covers need to be cleaned.

West Goshen Township

Dunkin’ Donuts, 1009 West Chester Pike, follow-up, Dec. 3. Facility does not enlist a Chester County certified food manager.

Mezzaluna Wood Fired Pizza Commissary at the Artisan Exchange, 208 Carter Dr. Unit 13B, follow-up, Dec. 3. Pass. No violations.

Panera Bread, 1115 West Chester Pike, follow-up, Dec. 3. Pass. In the food service areas, grout between the quarry floor tiles is eroding which is causing a trap for food and water.

Wendy’s, 700 E. Gay St., follow-up, Dec. 3. Pass. No violations.

Pica’s Restaurant, 1231-1233 West Chester Pike, Dec. 2. Fail. Clean the surfaces of the steel cubby below the steam table of the mainline. Clean all hood canopies and filters. Mops must be hung to dry. Previously frozen lasagna portions were thawing at room temperature on the bakers rack. Employee in the ware washing area was handling soiled equipment then handled clean equipment without changing gloves and washing hands in between, risking cross-contamination. The tall refrigerator and meat bain marie along the mainline do not have accurate thermometers. Ice scoop, blue wall holster and all table-mounted can openers need to be cleaned and sanitized. Clean the floors throughout the food service areas (kitchen, bar, walk-ins) especially under equipment and at the floor and wall junctures. Clean the steel wall below the mainline hood. Spray bottle of purple liquid in pizza prep area.

Ram’s Head Diner, 907 S. High St., follow-up, Nov. 30. Pass. No violations.

West Pikeland Township

Just Joe’s, 1001 Kimberton Rd., Dec. 2. Pass. No violations.

West Vincent Township

Chartwells at West Vincent Elementary School, 2750 Conestoga Rd., Nov. 30. Pass. Large buildup of ice in the ice cream freezer.

West Whiteland Township

Starbucks, 300 E. Lincoln Highway, follow-up, Dec. 2. Pass. No violations.

Wendy’s, 153 E. Swedesford Rd., Dec. 2. Pass. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing buckets throughout the facility was at 100 parts per million. There was a leak at the three-compartment sink faucet.

Round 1 Entertainment, 172 Exton Square Parkway, follow-up, Dec. 1. Pass. No violations.

Aldi, 190 W. Lincoln Highway, Nov. 30. Pass. Accumulation of food and debris along bottom grate of the reach in refrigeration units located along the back wall.

Bhavani Food Market, 402 W. Lincoln Highway, Nov. 30. Pass. Food debris along the bottom shelving throughout all of the reach in freezer units. The door gasket at one of the refrigerators is in disrepair.

Willistown Township

Kimberton Whole Foods Malvern, 429 E. King, Dec. 1. Pass. No violations.

Trattoria San Nicola, 4 Manor Rd., follow-up, Nov. 29. Pass. Mouse activity has decreased but is not completely eliminated. Chester County certified food manager certificate not posted in public view.

Wendy’s, 220 Lancaster Ave., Nov. 29. Pass. Burger patty refrigerator along the cook line is out of order. Clean the floors under the food service equipment.