The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Lebanon City

Pizza Hut, 732 Cumberland St, Aug. 22, Pass. Assorted food containers were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Non-food contact surfaces, such as shelves, handles, and pulls, are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Ceramic floor tiles and grout in the prep area are cracked, missing, and not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Grease and food residue under equipment.

William Penn. Rest., 633 Cumberland St, Aug. 23, Pass. Raw beef was stored above cooked food. Corrected immediately. Exhaust air duct needs to be cleaned as there are drips above the stove and grease residue is being emitted onto the sidewalk.

Sydney Roasting Co, 720 Quentin Rd, Aug. 24, Pass. The interior of the ice machine, a food contact surface, was observed to have a very slight brown residue and was not clean to sight and touch. The lids on the outdoor trash dumpster are not being kept closed.

The Corner Store, 46 N 9th, Aug. 24, Pass. No violations.

North Cornwall Township

Ruby Tuesday, 1351 Quentin Rd, Aug. 23, Pass. Food employees observed in the prep area, not wearing proper beard covers. Observed clean food equipment and/or utensils in the dish area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting). Items were removed and washed again. Exposed food preparation observed at prep line area under dirty ventilation ducts, and subject to potential contamination. Ice machine not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold. Assorted food containers and utensils were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Faucets in the women's restroom corroded, making the surface difficult to clean. Assorted food near the door of the walk in cooler was at 42-50°F, rather than 41°F or below as required. The door had been propped open causing nearby items to be elevated in temperature. The remaining foods were at or below 41°F. The thermometer was checked for accuracy and the affected foods were voluntarily discarded. Food debris and litter under equipment. Non-food contact surfaces, such as shelving, knobs, and handles not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Pho Yummy, 1731 Quentin Rd, Aug. 24, Fail. Observed frozen meat stored directly on the floor in the dish area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Observed frozen meat stored in the dish area, where it is subject to splash from the dish sink. Grease drips from the fume hood over the prep area, posing a risk of contamination. Frozen meat observed thawing at room temperature on the floor, which is not an approved thawing method. Advised owner to defrost meat in the refrigerator. Multiple bowls on the storage shelf were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Ants observed on the bottom shelf with supplies in the drink area. Frozen meat was stored open on the floor under the 3 bay sink. The food was moved to a safe location. Raw shell eggs stored over ready to eat food in the refrigerator. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. The hand wash sink in the prep area was blocked by cleaning equipment and not accessible at all times for employee use. Old food residue observed in the prep area hand wash sink, indicating uses other than hand washing. Fat fryers are being used in an area that is not under the fume hood and fire suppression system, causing excessive grease accumulations on the surrounding equipment and facility. Three bay sink observed with build up of filth and food residue and not cleaned before use, and frequently throughout the day. Soap was not available at the hand wash sink in the drink area. Food debris under and around equipment. The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Observed cooking equipment, in prep area, with an accumulation of grease and food residue on non-food contact surfaces.

West Cornwall Township

Dollar General, 255o Quentin Rd, Aug. 22, Pass. No violations.