The Pennsylvania, Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and, other food handlers.

American Legion Post No. 662, 35 S. Hoover Ave., New Holland, July 2. Cooked black beans in a container located in the kitchen refrigerator have a strong rotten smell and are adulterated; voluntarily discarded. Bottles of quat sanitizer found hanging from the rim of clean, stored metal inserts rather than segregated away from food equipment. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. All soda gun holders at both rear and front bars have a residue and were not clean to sight and touch. In front bar, chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low-temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Until correction made, use kitchen dishwasher for warewashing.

Barnyard Catering and Concession’s MFF3, 261 Friends Road, Nottingham, opening, July 2. No violations.

Camp Andrews, 1226 Silver Springs Road, Holtwood, July 2. Outside waste handling unit had drain plug removed. The ansul piping and vent filters located above the flat top grill and stove have an accumulation of static dust and grease. Light colored moist residue accumulation on the shelving units in the walk-in cooler.

McDonald’s No. 6200, 828 W. Main St., New Holland, July 2. There is an accumulation of oil on floor in back of waste fryer oil tank from an apparent leak. A long crevice on cement floor near bun racks. Dumpsters doors are open permitting vector entrance.

New Holland Exxon, 312 W. Main St., New Holland, July 2. Utensils stored with food contact surfaces up rather than inverted in prep room. In bathroom, the wall to the right of the hand-washing sink contains holes, and on the bottom left side, wall is smashed in. Prepackaged baked goods do not contain a list of allergens.

Overlook Concessions, 2042 Lititz Pike, July 2. A working container of cleaner was stored on the same shelf with equipment in the food preparation area.

PJ’s Steak & Hoagie, 114 E. Main St., New Holland, July 2. Internal temperature of pepperon, sausage and cheese in bain-marie ranged from 45 F to 47 F rather than 41 F or below as required; voluntarily discarded. Due to a plumbing issue with cold water spigot, water was turned off at kitchen hand-washing sink. Water turned on and a call was made for service at time of inspection. An accumulation of food debris and grease on floor and under equipment. Sanitizer for conducting warewashing was not available. Interior of upright freezer is dirty and needs a thorough cleaning. Stored knives,and cutting boards, food contact surfaces, were not clean to sight or touch. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Wet wiping cloth in kitchen area not being stored in sanitizer solution between use. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the kitchen.

Tucquan Park Family Campground LLC, 917 River Road, Holtwood, July 2. No violations.

Wendy’s No.\!q 6442, 1117 Harrisburg Ave., follow-up, July 2. Two open employee’s beverage containers were on the salad preparation table. A green scrub brush in the hand-wash sink in the back food preparation area. The hand-wash sink in the back food preparation area was blocked by a trash can and not accessible at all times for employee use. An extreme amount of gnats throughout the facility, on walls, beneath flat grills, in drains, in restrooms, and on equipment. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. An extreme amount of grease build-up on the fixtures behind the fryers. Clean food equipment on the storage rack, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting). Two wooden boards (raw wood), being used to prop up the bottom shelf in the walk-in cooler; new violation.

American Legion Post No. 865, Newport Ave., P.O. Box 82, Christiana, July 1. No violations.

Castanedas Mexican Restaurant MFF4, 336 Main St., Denver, opening, July 1. No violations.

Happy Rooster Saloon Inc., 334 Route 41, Gap, July 1. No violations.

Hempfield Area Rec Commission (Snack Shack), 950 Church St., Landisville, July 1. No violations.

Hempfield Recreation Center (Landisville Pool), 50 Elmwood St., Landisville, July 1. No violations.

Isaac’s Downtown LLC, 25 N. Queen St., July 1. No violations.

Juisibox, 2084 Fruitville Pike, opening, July 1. No violations.

Pizza City, 6 E. Main St., Strasburg, complaint, July 1. No violations.

The Hill, 415 E. Main St., Ephrata, July 1. Food facility has a reminder statement on the menu for foods that are or could be served raw or undercooked to the consumer; however, it does not clearly disclose which foods the reminder statement applies to. A stored knife in kitchen contained hardened food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Ice machine deflector plate contained a dark residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Litter and debris on the back storage room floor close to where garbage pails are.

Conestoga Country Club, 1950 Stone Mill Road, June 30. Tuna not removed from packaging prior to thawing. Cooked pasta (one container), a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the reach-in cooler, was date-marked by the facility, but was beyond the seven-day use or sell-by date and requires discarding.

General Sutter Inn, 14 E. Main St., Lititz, June 30. Time as a temperature control is being used to control several ready-to-eat foods without documenting today. Kitchen food handler is not wearing a hair restraint. One dumpster lid is partially missing and the others are not tight-fitting allowing for vector entrance. Repeat violation. Trash around dumpsters.

Hissho Sushi at Giant 6004, 1008 Lititz Pike, June 30. No violations.

McDonald’s, 68 East Towne Mall, complaint, June 30. No violations.

Renewal Kombucha, 51 N. Broad St., Lititz, June 30. No violations.

Sand Trap Restaurant, 125 Golf Drive, June 30. Boxes of egg patties stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than six inches off the floor as required.

The Village, 205 N. Christian St., June 30. No violations.

Welders Steak Shack at Salisbury Park, 750 White Horse Road, Gap, June 30. No violations.

Bainbridge Fire Company, 34 S. Second St., Bainbridge, June 29. No violations.

Dollar General Store No. 13335, 1835 N. Reading Road, Stevens, June 29. No violations.

Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation Services Inc., 1290 Prospect Road, Columbia, June 29. Static dust on the fan guard of the walk-in cooler.

Hurricane Pizza and Grill, 4031 Columbia Ave., Columbia, June 29. No violations.

Paradise Mart, 3158 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, June 29. Sandwiches and yogurt were held at 52 F in the small cooling, rather than 41 F or below as required; removed. Small refrigeration unit is not maintaining the minimum required temperature of 41 F.

Prince G. Store, 14 S. Prince St., June 29. The food facility does not maintain food employee certification records as required.

Ranck’s Family Restaurant, 1233 Reading Road, Bowmansville, June 29. Slicer, a food contact surface, was not clean to sight and touch.

Sheetz No.388, 3101 Columbia Ave., June 29. No violations.

Terre Hill Family Restaurant, 213 E. Main St., Terre Hill, June 29. Food handler wearing bracelets. Some ceiling tiles in the dining room and counter are water stained. Mashed potatoes on steam table had an internal temperature of 119 F rather than 135 F or above. In bain-marie, cheese, eggs and salad dressing had internal temperatues ranging from 50 F to 55 F; voluntarily discarded. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Dust adhering to grease on hood baffles. Room fan in kitchen contains static dust with the potential to contaminate food and food contact surfaces.

Timbers Pavillion, 210 Lancaster Ave., Terre Hill, June 29. There are no thermometers in refrigerators to ensure correct operating temperature. At several areas around the kitchen coating has worn off exposing concrete, which is no longer a smooth, easily cleanable surface.

VFW Post No.7418, 4988 Lincoln Highway East, PO Box 4322, Gap, June 29. No violations.