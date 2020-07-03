The Pennsylvania, Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and, other food handlers.

Fiddle Creek Dairy/CCHD No. 1084, 97 Loop Road, Quarryville, June 19. No violations.

Adamstown Rod & Gun Club Inc., 563 Willow St., Reinholds, June 19. No violations.

Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant at Ephrata, 3687 Rothsville Road, Ephrata, June 19. No violations.

Katie’s Kitchen, 200 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks, follow-up, June 18. No violations.

Muddy Run Park Food Store, 172 Bethesda Church Road W., Holtwood, June 18. No violations.

Muddy Run Snack Bar, 172 Bethesda Church Road West, Holtwood, June 18. No violations.

Nickle Mines Pool, 4915 White Oak Road, Paradise, June 18. Ice cream scoops being stored in a sanitizing solution in between uses not an approved method.

Outback Steakhouse No. 3917, 100 North Pointe Blvd, emergency response, June 18. No violations.

Pantry Deli, 2715 Marietta Ave., June 18. The bottom right corner of the screen on the back door is torn and does not protect against insects.

Tonnino Winery, 945 N. Plum St., June 18. No violations.

Wendy’s No. 6442, 1117 Harrisburg Pike, June 18. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. A slimy residue beneath the lemonade machine and where the cup sits on the machine. Old food splatter inside the microwave in the back. A mildew and old food residue on the shelf in the walk-in cooler for thawing items. Old grease and build-up on these areas: behind the fryers, between the fryer and flat grill, and on the floor behind the fryers. A gross amount of trash, food debris, water, and gnats beneath the flat grill on the same side as the drive-through window. Trash and food debris in these areas: behind the soda machine, three trays of cooked bacon and debris on the floor behind the stove, food and trash beneath the two Turbo-air freezers, trash and black slime and gnats in both drains under the three-compartment sink. Clean food equipment in the dish washing area on a rack, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting). A green scouring pad in the hand-wash sink in the back. The sliding door of the outside dumpster was left open at the time of this inspection. A working bottle of cleaner stored on top of food equipment in the front food processing area. A bottle of graffiti remover stored above the bank of sodas and soda lines. A bottle of degreaser stored on the table with food equipment in the back. A bottle of sanitizer stored with single-service straws under the cabinet in the customer area. Food residue in metal food containers stored on the clean equipment rack. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the front area. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sinks in the front and the back food processing area. An extreme amount of gnats throughout the facility, on walls, beneath flat grills, in drains, in restrooms, and on equipment.

Chesapeake Crab Connection, 2834 Columbia Ave., June 17. Shellstock located in the front display counter did not have identification tags attached to the container. The hand-wash sink in the crab steaming area was blocked by a plastic scoop and a metal scouring pad and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Chick-Fil-A, 1579 Fruitville Pike, June 17. No violations.

Happy Dog Kettle and Grill, Reamstown Pool, Stevens, June 17. No violations.

Hearth & Harrow at Pleasant View Retirement, 544 N. Penryn Road, Manheim, June 17. No violations.

Intercourse Community Park Concession Stand, 14 Hollander Road, Gordonville, change of owner, June 17. No violations.

Lapp Valley Ice Cream@Kitchen Kettle Village, 3529 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gordonville, June 17. No violations.

Lions Club Snack Bar, 314 N. Prince St., Rear, Millersville, June 17. Food employees cannot follow proper hand-washing procedure. Single-use towels not available. Food employee eating popcorn out of the popcorn machine. Food facility does not have available quat sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the three compartment sink. An insect control device (fly strip) located above the service window with the potential to contaminate food. The screen door is not light-tight and the screen is torn and does not prevent the entry of insects or rodents. The person-in-charge is not performing the duties as required by the Pennsylvania Food Code to actively manage food safety in this noncompliant facility. Boxes of food stored directly on the floor, rather than six inches off the floor as required. No single-use towels available at the designated hand-wash sink. Two packages of hot dogs thawing in the sink at room temperature, not an approved thawing method. Single-service, single-use articles stored directly on the floor, and not six inches above the floor.

Pappys Original Kettle Korn, Route 340, PO Box 380, Intercourse, June 17. No violations.

Pasquale’s Pizza & Italian Restaurant, 1657 Old Philadelphia Pike, complaint, June 17. No violations.

Sleep Inn & Suites, 310 Primrose Lane, Mountville, type 2 follow-up, June 17. No violations.

Bridge, 24 E. King St., June 16. No violations.

Christina’s Criollo, 2 W. Grant St., June 16. No violations.

Lantz’s Discount Groceries, 105 Horseshoe Road, Leola, June 16. Pre-packaged Lil’s Bakery pies do not list any allergens and two of their pastries are unlabeled.

Lisa’s Snack Barn by the Pool MFF 3, 2111 Millersville Road, opening, June 16. No violations.

Starbucks Coffee No. 52279, 101 N. Queen St., June 16. No violations.

Burkholder Fabrics, 2155 W. Route 897, Denver, opening, June 15. No violations.

Costco, 1875 Hempstead Road, June 15. No violations.

Hot Z Pizza, 2056 Fruitville Pike, complaint, June 15. The front door to the outside is self-closing and is being propped open.

Pat’s Pot-Pourri, 2500 N. Reading Road, Door 57, Denver, June 15. Nonfood contact surfaces of overhead structures not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Floor in front of sink in disrepair.

Pizza Hut, 2600 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, change of owner, June 15. No violations.

TJ’s Ice Cream (MFF type 2), 2512 Valley Drive, June 15. No violations.