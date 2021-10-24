The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Caln Township

Papa John’s Pizza, 3481 East Lincoln Highway, Oct. 15. Pass. Food splatter on the wall behind the bain marie. Dust buildup on the bathroom vent. Dish ware stacked when wet.

A-Mart II, 1947 East Lincoln Highway, Oct. 13. Pass. Food splatter on the interior surface of the microwave.

Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 107 South 17th Ave., Oct. 12. Pass. No violations.

Coatesville City

LC Express Services, 768 East Lincoln Highway, opening, Oct. 15. Pass. No violations.

Allen’s on First, 374 South First Ave., follow-up, Oct. 12. Pass. Facility is in the process of finding feet or casters for warming cabinets.

Dollar Tree, 800 East Lincoln Highway, Oct. 12. Pass. No violations.

Alquisiras Mexican Store, 735 East Lincoln Highway Suite B, Oct. 11. Pass. Ice machine and meat processing machine dirty from food splash. Back storage area is cluttered. Floor in the back storage area is dirty under equipment. Facility has an employee who completed a certified food managers course but did not register with the Chester County Health Department.

Glencrest Manor Inc., 115 Glencrest Rd., Oct. 11. Pass. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility or commercially processed ready-to-eat food, must be date marked.

Krispy Krunchy Chicken, 713 East Lincoln Highway, Oct. 11. Pass. Rice on the steam table at 100 degrees F. Buildup of grease on the cooking exhaust hood. Shelves in the walk-in refrigerator need to be cleaned. The preparation table was cluttered. There’s a buildup of grease on the sides of the cooking equipment. The facility does not have an employee registered as a certified food manager with the Chester County Health Department. Buildup of grease on the floors and walls surrounding cooking equipment.

East Marlborough Township

Catering by Occasion at the New Bolton Center, 382 West Street Rd., Oct. 14. Pass. In the bain marie unit, ranch dressing was at 56 degrees F and the cheese was at 52 degrees F. The filters of the cooking exhaust hood need to be cleaned.

East Nantmeal Township

Camp Hill Special School, 1784 Fairview Rd., follow-up, Oct. 12. pass. Test strips not available in the school store for the Steramine sanitizer. Facility doesn’t employ a certified food manager.

Easttown Township

CVS Pharmacy, 552 Lancaster Ave., follow-up, Oct. 14. Fail. Walk-in was unclean. The air vents in both bathrooms and the floors in the back room need to be cleaned. The mop sink area needs to be decluttered and cleaned. Mops are not being hung to air dry. In the back storage room there is a light fixture and celling tile that is broken and hanging from the ceiling.

La Cabra Brew Pub, 642 Lancaster Ave., follow-up, Oct. 14. Fail. All floors throughout the kitchen, walls throughout the kitchen, equipment and shelving in the kitchen and ware washing area need to be cleaned. Steps in the kitchen area are made of wood and are not non-absorbent and easily cleanable. The floor in the kitchen is cracked and needs to be fixed so that it is smooth and easily cleanable. The bain marie still has a temperature of 47 degrees F. The sink near the dishwasher is leaking. THe mop sink is leaking. The three-bay sink is leaking. The grease trap needs to be serviced. There is a leak in the refrigerator in the kitchen. Ceiling tiles missing throughout the facility. The facility does not maintain certified food manager records.

Clay’s Creative Corner Bakery, 700 Lancaster Ave., Oct. 13. Fail. The ceiling tiles that are peeling in the back prep room. The tiles that are missing under the three bay sink. The cove bases near the walk-in cooler are not sealed. The walk-in cooler door has a gap. The three bay sink must be sealed to the wall. Clean the floors under all equipment throughout the facility. Cream was held at 47 degrees F, in the cold holding unit in the lobby area, rather than 41 degrees F or below as required. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. A utility sink or curbed cleaning facility with a floor drain is not provided in the food facility. Facility has two cans of Raid.

East Vincent Township

East Vincent Elementary Parent Teacher Association, 340 Ridge Rd., Oct. 14. Pass. The food facility does not have a certified food manager.

East Whiteland Township

Bawarchi Biryanis, 365 Lancaster Ave., follow-up, Oct. 14. Pass. No violations.

House of Biryanis & Kebabs, 309 Lancaster Ave. Suite C1, follow-up, Oct. 14. Pass. No violations.

Zoe’s Kitchen, 50 National Ave. Suite R-8F, follow-up, Oct. 14. Pass. No violations.

Chipotle, 50 National Ave. Suite 100, Oct. 12. Pass. The floors behind the prep sink and cook line need to be cleaned. One light bulb on the cook line is out. The facility does not have certified food manager records.

Homewood Suites, 12 East Swedesford Rd., Oct. 12. Fail. Drain under the two-compartment sink needs cleaning. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in the beverage cooler refrigerator in the breakfast serving area. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. The ice machine is in need of cleaning. Facility is not using an approved detergent-sanitizer in both compartments of the two compartment manual ware washing equipment. Yogurt was held at 55 degrees F, in the small beverage cooler in the breakfast serving area. The surface of the dishes in the dishwasher did not reach 160 degrees F for sanitizing and the wash temperature did not reach 150 degrees F.

Franklin Township

Casa Italia Pizza Ristorante, 1876 New London Rd., Oct. 12. Pass. Raw hamburgers were stored above ready to eat foods. Raw shell eggs stored above ready to eat foods

Honey Brook Township

Heatherwood Retirement Community, 3170 Horseshoe Pike, Oct. 14. Pass. Deep fryer is located next to an open burner gas stove and no splash guard. Cooling fan support for the walk-in refrigerator is in disrepair, dirty and creating unsanitary conditions. Buildup of food debris on the electric slicer. Scoops for ice-cream were stored in room temperature water. Refrigeration doors and door handles had some food residue from hand contact. Floor in dry storage room was dirty and damaged. Floor throughout the kitchen needs thorough cleaning including under and behind equipment. Wall in kitchen near prep tables was missing floor coving, creating a large gap between floor and wall potentially accumulating food debris. The facility has an employee with a ServSafe certificate but is not registered with Chester County.

Kennett Square Borough

Country Butcher, 602 East Cypress St., follow-up, Oct. 13. Pass. Three-bay sink must be installed.

Chartwells at MD Lang Elementary School, 409 Center St., Oct. 12. Pass. Hand sink faucet is leaking.

Greek from Greece, 115 West State St., follow-up, Oct. 12. Pass. No violations.

Kennett Township

Taqueria Moroleon Restaurant, 9173 Gap Newport Pike, Oct. 14. Fail. Supply proper drain plugs for the three-bay sink. Supply Chlorine test strips for kitchen and bar dishwasher. Interior of the ice machines in the basement need to be cleaned. No soap was supplied to the kitchen hand sink. Replace the torn door gaskets on the large bain marie and replace rusty walk-in shelving. Several foods in the walk-in are labeled but are not dated. Raw shrimp was stored over pan of lettuce in the walk in. Walk-in shelving needs to be cleaned.

London Grove Township

Acme Markets, 851 Gap Newport Pike, follow-up, Oct. 15. Pass. No violations.

Mi Placita MX, 525 Gap Newport Pike, Oct. 15. Fail. Defrost the popsicle and ice cream freezers. In the ware washing and storage room, equipment has been removed and rearranged. Repair the hole in the floor under the chest freezer. Provide a smooth, durable and easily cleanable surface.Milk in the bain marie was expired, with an Oct.10 sell-by date. The spindles of the shake machines had food residue on them. The tongs at the bread and pastry display had an accumulation of food debris. The facility does not have a certified food manager. The hand washing sink next to the three-compartment sink was blocked by equipment. There was produce in the hand wash sink, indicating that the area was being using as a food preparation sink. A bottle of dish soap was in the prep sink in the front ice cream area.

Jake’s Wayback Burgers, 807 Gap Newport Pike, Oct. 13. Fail. Dressings in the bain marie between 47 and 49 degrees F. Lid to grease collection container not closed. The floor, floor and wall juncture, wall behind cooking equipment, wheels of cooking equipment, inside compartment of the fryers, fry hot holding unit, perimeter of floor under the three-compartment sink, middle drain of the three-compartment sink and the wall behind bain marie needs to be cleaned. A pitcher and two spatulas were hanging up as if they were clean but still had food residue and were unclean. Remove the bike in the kitchen and ware washing area.

Lower Oxford Township

La Latina International Market, 309 Limestone Rd., Oct. 13. Fail. The person in charge was not able to provide documentation that the frozen rooster chickens are from an approved source. There was a case of frozen chicken inside the food preparation sink without any running water at 70 degrees F. Numerous clear bags containing various meats with no labels to identify the contents in the customer self-service freezer located near the main entrance. No labels were provided for the pre-packaged desserts located in the reach-in refrigerator in the sales area. The faucet at the food preparation sink is missing. Numerous food contact surfaces had food residue on them and were not clean to sight and touch. Adult live cockroach on cutting board of the Beverage Air bain marie. Soap or paper towels were not provided at both hand sinks in the kitchen and the hand sink in the butcher area. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety. A full deep cleaning is needed under, behind and inside all food service equipment. Old food residue and soiled cloths in the hand wash sinks, indicating uses other than hand washing. Plumbing is not maintained in good repair. The three-door freezer located near the main entrance is not operable and should be removed from the food facility. Several stained ceiling tiles with mold-like growth above the reach-in freezers near the main entrance. evidence of cockroach activity near the Beverage Air bain marie and under the mechanical dishwasher, but the facility does not have a pest control program. Numerous boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in coolers, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Plastic-like material is covering the shelves under the stainless steel food preparation table in the kitchen. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was under 100 parts per million, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Buildup of filth and residue on the mechanical ware washing equipment. The toilet inside the men's room is in need of cleaning. The facility does not employ a certified food manager.

North Coventry Township

Coventry Pub, 1440 South Hanover St., follow-up, Oct. 12. Pass. No violations.

Edible Arrangements Store, 64 Glocker Way, Oct. 12. Fail. Washed and prepared fruits were stored uncovered on trays in the walk-in cooler. Employee foods were stored on the same shelves as foods for customers and above foods for customers in the walk-in cooler. The facility does not have a certified food manager. A spray can of insecticide not approved for use in a food facility was found on location. Foods stored in the freezer were uncovered in the white chest freezer. Frost was getting thick and food was possibly subject to water entry in the white chest freezer. Mops are not being hung to air dry.

Pennsbury Township

The Gables at Chadds Ford, 423 Baltimore Pike, follow-up, Oct. 11. Pass. No violations.

Oxford Borough

La Tienda Mexicana Los Juarez, 405 Market St., Oct. 11. Pass. Tongs used for customer self-service of baked goods was not clean to the sight and touch.

Penn Township

Starbucks, 35 Jenners Village Ctr., follow-up, Oct. 14. Pass. The previous certified food manager is not longer employed. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration at the mechanical dishwasher.

Phoenixville Borough

Hissho Sushi at Giant, 700 Nutt Rd., Oct. 15. Pass. A food manager certification is displayed, but the individual is no longer employed by the food establishment.

Bridge Street Chocolates, 175 Bridge St., Oct. 14. Pass. No violations.

Il Granaio, 184 East Bridge St., Oct. 14. Pass. Wet absorbent cloths are stored directly on top of seafood in the upstairs walk-in cooler. Sheet pan of prepared meat stored on top of trash can at cook line. Raw eggs stored above ready-to-eat food in the upstairs walk-in cooler. Hand wash sink at end of cook line covered with cling wrap container. Hand wash sink in ware wash area filled with seafood tags. Floor edges under ice machine and soda box storage containers are unclean. Shellstock located in the upstairs walk in cooler did not have identification tags attached to the container. Damaged door gaskets in upstairs walk-in cooler. Table top can opener blade unclean. Scoop handle touching public service ice in an ice bin in the kitchen, and behind the bar. Chemical spray bottle stored on top of beverage cooler near food prep surface.

Dayton Chapter KOC, 221 Dayton St., Oct. 11. Pass. Hood fan motor not properly working.

St. Mary’s Parish Center, 212 Dayton St., Oct. 11. Pass. Exhaust fan motor not properly working.

Taste of Puebla, 200 Mill St., Oct. 9. Pass. No violations.

Schuylkill Township

Liberty House, 200 Liberty House Lane., Oct. 11. Pass. An irreversible registering temperature indicator or thermometer for measuring the utensil surface temperature in the high temperature dishwasher is not available. The paper towel dispenser at the hand wash sink is empty. The facility does not employ a certified food manager.

Spring City Borough

Mayflower Chinese Restaurant, 53 East Bridge St., Oct. 12. Fail. The interior of the microwave oven, the food prep surfaces throughout the kitchen, the table top can opener blade holder, the mixer that is stored in the back of kitchen, the interior and exterior of rice cookers need to be cleaned and sanitized. Soap was not available at the hand wash sink in the kitchen area next to the food prep sink. An open employee's beverage and food containers were observed in the kitchen area, a food preparation area. Food stored in open can in the walk-in cooler. Food in the walk-in cooler is stored open with no covering. Bulk dry goods containers lacking common food labels. Back of kitchen storage shelves and area unorganized, and food and equipment intermixed with personal items. The shelves throughout kitchen, the hood filters, the walls and floor edges under cooks line equipment, the ware wash area, bulk dry good containers and non food contact surfaces throughout kitchen need further cleaning. One water stained ceiling tile in restaurant entrance near front service counter.

South Coventry Township

7-Eleven, 2200 Pottstown Pike, Oct. 12. Fail. Food facility is using the three-compartment ware washing sink cleaning and storing cleaning sponges and wiping cloths. In the back reach-in freezer, packaged food was stored or displayed in direct contact with ice, risking possible contamination by water intrusion. Hot dogs and sausages in the hot dog rollers were measured as being held at below 135 degrees F, not at 135 degrees F or above as required. The grab-and-go hot-hold pizza unit was measured with an ambient air temperature of 130 degrees F, not 135 degrees F or higher as required.Probe-type thermometer for measuring proper reheating and hot-holding temperatures of food was out of batteries and could not be used.

Tredyffrin Township

7-Eleven, 904 Swedesford Rd., follow-up, Oct. 14. Pass. The garbage can area at the grill and the walk-in floor needs to be cleaned. The pizza unit needs to be de-iced.

Hillside Elementary School, 507 Howellville Rd., Oct. 14. Pass. No violations.

Westlakes Cafe, 1055 Westlakes Dr., follow-up, Oct. 14. Pass. An employee must take the certified food manager course and submit the certified food manager application.

Chipotle, 239 East Swedesford Rd., follow-up, Oct. 12. No violations.

Starbucks, 125 East Swedesford Rd., follow-up, Oct. 12. Pass. No violations.

Upper Uwchlan Township

Epicurean Garage, 570 Simpson Dr., follow-up, Oct. 13. Pass. An employee needs to be enrolled in a certified food manager course.

Uwchlan Township

Red Robin, 600 West Uwchlan Ave., follow-up, Oct. 13. Pass. No violations.

Wallace Township

Colonial Woods Personal Care Home, 1710 Creek Rd., Oct. 12. Pass. The facility does not have a certified food manager. Several gallons of milk exceed the manufacturer’s date of Oct. 10.

West Bradford Township

Marshallton United Methodist Church, 1282 West Strasburg Rd., Oct. 12. pass. No violations.

West Chester Borough

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, 607 East Market St., follow-up, Oct. 13. Pass. Soups again date marked inconsistently in the walk-in cooler. Chicken noodle bearing no date and tomato bisque held in excess of seven days.

Atexquita Mexican Restaurant, 505 East Gay St., follow-up, Oct. 11. Fail. The facility does not have a certified food manager. Chicken Tinga was held at 52 degrees F and raw beef cubes were held at 52 degrees F.

Jersey Mike’s Subs, 323 East Gay St. Unit A1, follow-up, Oct. 11. Fail. Both hood units and the bottom section and motor of the deli case need to be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. There is ice buildup in the walk-in freezer. Coving next to the mop sink is in disrepair. Food debris on the floors. Food debris on the back deli slicer. Light in the women’s restroom is not functional. One dead cockroach in a pest control device in the bread preparation area. Ready-to-eat produce items were stored improperly below deli meats in the walk-in cooler. Food debris in the rinse compartment of the three-bay sink. Facility does not have a certified food manager.

West Fallowfield Township

Turkey Hill, 1074 Gap Newport Pike, Oct. 12. Pass. Clean floor in back storage area and clean floor in walk-in refrigerator.

West Goshen Township

7-Eleven, 1165 West Chester Pike, Oct. 14. Pass. Employees are not washing hands prior to and while engaging in food prep activities. Clean the interior and exterior of the new oven. Hand sink by the three-bay sink was blocked. Install an accurate thermometer in the new turbo air reach in refrigerator. Hand soap must be provided at all hand sinks at all times. Clean the floors throughout the entire facility, especially under equipment. Facility has a lot of boxes and excess articles stacked in piles on floors and counter areas. There are holes in the wall above the new oven.

Philly Pretzel Factory, 1075 West Chester Pike, follow-up, Oct. 12. Pass. No violations.

Qdoba Mexican Eats, 1107 West Chester Pike, complaint, Oct. 12. Pass. The glass doors and windows in lobby, floors in kitchen and dining area, ceiling in food service area and sidewalk outside front door need to be cleaned.

West Grove Borough

Brother’s Pizza & Ristorante, 7 Exchange Pl., follow-up, Oct. 14. Fail. Stained and bulging ceiling tile in the main kitchen area. Superior bain marie unit’s ambient temperature is between 49 and 50 degrees F. Sliced tomatoes were between 46 and 47 degrees F. Sliced ham was at 49 degrees F. Pizza preparation unit’s ambient temperature was between 48 and 51 degrees F. The heavy whipping cream’s internal temperature was at 47 degrees F. The garlic and oil mixture’s internal temperature was at 50 degrees F. The sausage’s internal temperature was 52 degrees F and the pizza sauce’s internal temperature was 57 degrees F. Loose door gasket on the right door of the refrigerated pizza preparation bain marie.

Taqueria El Amigo I, 108 Rosehill Ave., follow-up, Oct. 13. Pass. No violations.

Westtown Township

Aramark at Stetson Middle School, 1060 Wilmington Pike, Oct.12. Pass. Test strips on-site are damaged. Floor drain under two-compartment sink, floor drain under steamer and the shelves of the walk-in cooler need to be cleaned. At the one-compartment prep sink near the ice machine, the faucet is leaking when turned on.

West Whiteland Township

Giant, 153 East Swedesford Rd., follow-up, Oct. 12. Pass. The two-compartment sink in disrepair. Food debris along the bottom shelving of the juice reach-in refrigeration units. Dust and debris along all of the ceiling fan covers in the walk-in refrigeration units, including the meat preparation area.

Target, 201 Sunrise Boulevard, complaint, Oct. 12. Pass. Numerous flies throughout the Starbucks facility.

Tia’s Famous Soul Food, 264 Exton Square Parkway, opening, Oct. 12. Pass. Leak at the faucet of the three-compartment sink. Three refrigeration units and an ice machine were not in use.