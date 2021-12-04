The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Carroll Township

McDonald’s, 898 N. US Highway 15, change of owner, Nov. 22. Pass. Reach-in milk refrigerator doors not closing properly. Cup dispensers have food residue and debris. French fry heat lamp side vents have an accumulation of dust.

Franklintown Borough

Millennium Pizzeria, Inc., 26 S. Baltimore St., Nov. 22. Pass. Food ingredient storage containers, in the kitchen area, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Apron stored on shelf with food containers. Food employee in the pizza prep area was not wearing a proper hair restraint, such as net or hat. Wrapped deli meat and cheeses are stored on cloth in the walk-in refrigerator and are subject to potential contamination. Duct tape on the inside side of the walk-in refrigerator door, not a smooth and easily cleanable surface. Wet wiping cloth on prep table, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Caulk peeling on wall in walk-in refrigerator. Ice buildup on walk-in refrigerator compressor. Food containers stored on shelf broken and no longer in good condition. Ceiling above three-compartment sink is damaged.

Hanover Borough

Family Dollar, 398 York St., Nov. 24. Pass. Shelving in milk reach-in coolers is dirty.

Rite Aid, 301 Eisenhower Dr., Nov. 24. Pass. No violations.

Famous Hot Weiner North, 160 Dart Dr., Nov. 23. Pass. Food employees in the kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Scoop being stored in the ice container with handle touching the ice. The chlorine concentration in the sanitizing solution of the sanitizer buckets was 0 parts per million. Back wall of the walk-in refrigerator is dirty.

Panera, 75 Eisenhower Dr., Nov. 23. Pass. Deeply scored and discolored cutting board by drive-thru window. Ice machine, top of dishwasher, and soda machine behind soda nozzles, on non-food contact surfaces, are dirty. Faucet leaking at the two-bay sink. Floor under soda machine, ceiling above bakery area, track lights and ceiling above cash register area and wall behind dishwasher are dirty. Light shields be broken in the walk-in freezer.

New Salem Borough

York New Salem Fire Hall, 65 E. George St., Nov. 24. Pass. Fan grate within walk-in cooler has a static dust accumulation.

North York Borough

Ginger Babies, 160 E. 9th Ave., Nov. 23. Pass. Chemicals stored on shelving above and beside single service items. The table mounted can opener cutting blade, a food contact surface, had food residue.

Penn Township

Dollar General, 820 Baltimore St., Nov. 24. Pass. No violations.

Dollar Tree, 805 Baltimore St., Nov. 24. Pass. Eight severely dented canned items stored on shelves intended for sale in the facility.

Grocery Outlet, 1150 Carlisle St., Nov. 24. Pass. Raw, shell eggs stored over drinks in walk-in refrigerator, a ready-to-eat food item. Walk-in refrigerator floor is dirty.

Baltimore Style Pit Beef and Seafood, 1649 Broadway, change of owner, Nov. 23. Pass. Ice machine is dirty.

Rite Aid, 1430 Baltimore St., Nov. 23. Pass. No violations.

Red Lion Borough

Rutters, 301 N. Main St., Nov. 23. Pass. The inside liquid storage of the adult slushy unit has an accumulation of old encrusted liquid residue.

Spring Garden Township

Rutter’s Farm Store, 910 S. Richland Ave., Nov. 24. Pass. Mechanical ware washing equipment has a large buildup of filth and food residue. Milk shake unit not cleaned at a frequency to preclude large accumulation of liquid splash and soil. Numerous refrigerators’ inside shelving, within kitchen area, has an accumulation of dirt and old food residue and debris. Flooring within the kitchen and rear area of the food facility is extremely dirty and dusty.

Springettsbury Township

Presto Fast Italian, 2815 Concord Rd., Nov. 22. Pass. The hand wash sink in the food preparation area does not have single use towels, continuous towels or an air drying device. Marinara and alfredo sauces were held at 122-123 F.

Subway, 2899 Whiteford Rd. Unit 256, Nov. 22. Pass. No violations.

West Manchester Township

Shiloh Fire Company, 2190 Carlisle Rd., Nov. 24. Pass. No violations.

Plaza Azteca, 2000 York Crossing Dr. Suite L, Nov. 23. Fail. Food employee in the cook line area was wearing a watch on arm. Food employee in flat grill area had an extremely soiled apron that may contaminate food or food equipment. Employee was wiping food off gloved hand onto apron. Open employee's beverage container in the front cook line area. Several employee beverages were stored in direct contact with and on shelving over foods intended for use or sale in the facility. Buckets of sanitizer solution for storage of wiping cloths was not available in any areas of the kitchen. Old labels and label residue on most in use food containers and pans and most containers and pans stored as clean. Paper towels dispensed from closed dispenser were wet. Working containers in kitchen area, used for storing sanitizer taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical. A five gallon bucket of fajita spice was unprotected and uncovered in dry storage area. Refrigerated ready to eat, time and temperature control for safety foods prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, are not being date marked. Wood legs supporting ice machine, in the kitchen area, are not smooth, non-absorbent and corrosion resistant. Temperature measuring device for ensuring water temperature inside heat sanitizing ware washing machine is not available or readily accessible. Both hand wash sinks located in the cook line area do not have water at a temperature of at least 100 degrees F. Employee was wiping gloved hands on the apron and continuing food preparation out a proper hand wash in-between. Shredded beef was held at 103 degrees F. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility (pans of food beside the flat grill) to control ready to eat potentially hazardous foods without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Cleaned and sanitized utensils located in the food preparation area, are stored with food contact surfaces and food or lip area exposed to hand contact when retrieved by food employees. Old food residue, dishes and utensils were in the hand wash sink, indicating uses other than hand washing. The hand wash sink in the front cooks line area was blocked by a half size pan of sliced onions and not accessible at all times for employee use. The hand wash sink in the rear cook line area was blocked by long handled squeegees and not accessible at all times for employee use. Furniture polish and window cleaner stored on shelving with and over foods, food supplies and single use items. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code and food safety. Tortilla shells removed from original packaging are stored in plastic printed t-sack bags. Wiping cloths in extremely unclean condition throughout the kitchen area. Wiping cloths were in an extremely unclean condition throughout the kitchen area. Many soiled items on the floor in three basin sink area. Clean dish racks stored on the floor in the ware washing area.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, 330 Town Center Dr., Nov. 22. Pass. No violations.

West York Borough

Bravo Supermarket, 1200 W. Market St., follow-up, Nov. 23. Fail. An open employee's beverage container was on the food preparation table. Single-service, single-use articles stored in the deli area directly on the floor. Employee was changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand wash in-between. An employee put on single use gloves without a prior hand wash. There was no chemical sanitizer used on equipment and utensils after washing and rinsing them. A working container of glass cleaner was stored above and in direct contact with or on the same shelf with equipment, and single service articles in the deli area. Spoons and forks used for food preparation are not stored to prevent hand contact with food contact portion of utensil. A box of bananas was stored directly on the floor under storage shelf in the deli area. Ham luncheon meat was held at 50 degrees F. Manual ware washing equipment had a buildup of filth and food residue and was not cleaned before use. Broom and long handled dustpan stored in deli area supported by food preparation table with potential to contaminate food equipment and utensils. Employee personal items — cell phones, medications and purses — were in the deli area. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code or food safety. Food slicer and cheese knife, food contact surfaces, had food residue on them.

Windsor Borough

Rutter’s, 179 W. Main St., Nov. 23. Pass. The door jams and grooves and bottom shelving of the soft drink display refrigerator unit were not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. The flooring throughout the rear stock and underneath the three-compartment sink has a large buildup of dirt, dust and trash debris.

York Township

CVS Pharmacy, 2080 S. Queen St., Nov. 22. Pass. The fan grates within the walk-in cooler have a large accumulation of static dust debris. The rear stock area and walk-in cooler is extremely dirty with dirt, trash and dust debris.

Price Rite, 2122 S. Queen St., Nov. 22. Pass. Severely dented, swollen, distressed canned items within retail area of food facility and intended for use or sale. Flooring within rear stock and walk-in unit areas of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning. Dairy cooler fan grates have a large accumulation of static dust buildup.

Walgreens, 2101 S. Queen St., Nov. 22. Pass. No violations.