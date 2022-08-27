The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Conewago Township

Bricker’s French Fries, 4735 Lewisberry Rd, Aug. 16, Pass. Wall mounted fry cutter, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Hanover Borough

Sam’s Club, 261 Wilson Ave, Aug. 15, Pass. Food employee observed in Café area, wearing bracelet, watch, ring on hands or arms.

Penn Township

Grocery Outlet, 1150 Carlisle St, Aug. 15, Pass. Toilet rooms do not have a self-closing door.

Lu Hibachi Buffet Grill, 496 Eisenhower Dr, Aug. 16, Pass. No violations.

Warrington Township

Lo Vasco’s Pizza, 7487 Carlisle Rd, Aug. 15, Pass. Observed in both walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer no light bulbs in socket to allow for adequate cleaning. Observed sweet peppers in the walk-in freezer uncovered and exposed to contamination. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Corrected. Fountain Nozzle, a food contact surface, was observed to have accumulation of green and brown slimy residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Corrected. Observed wall under three-compartment sink to be water damaged and missing coving, missing coving also by handwashing sink.

West Manheim Township

Wal-Mart Supercenter, 1881 Baltimore Pike, Aug. 16, Pass. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair - observed hand wash sink located in the deli department leaking at the base of sink. Non-sewage liquids and rainwater are not being properly drained and disposed of according to regulations. Observed black standing water inside the yellow rubber made bucket located in the back of the facility. Loose rubber door gaskets observed on the small walk in freezer unit located in the back. Food facility hot water heater is not producing enough hot water to supply hand sinks in the deli/meat area at the time of this inspection

York Township

Jino Sushi, 890 Country Club Rd, Aug. 17, Fail. Bain Marie refrigeration unit internal temperature was 70*F and single door freezer temperature is 70*F. Both units must either be serviced and in working order or removed from the facility in order to meet Food Code requirements prior to license being issued. Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the women's toilet room. Automatic paper towel dispenser is not functioning properly - does not dispense towels.