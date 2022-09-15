The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Reading City

Dollar General, 219 Buttonwood St, Sept. 9, Pass. Toilet in the Women's restroom needs to be secured properly. Observed freezer equipment, in rear storage area, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces.

DMA Pizza, 549 Penn St, Sept. 9, Pass. No violations.

Subway, 549 Penn St, Sept. 9, Pass. No violations.

The Great American Creamery, 645 Penn St, Sept. 6, Pass. No violations.

Y&S Grocery, 157 Buttonwood St, Sept. 9, Pass. Hood system needs to be properly cleaned and professionally serviced. Documentation required.