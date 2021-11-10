The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Annville Township

Subway, 9 East Main St., Nov. 5. Pass. Food employees were in the prep area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats that cover all hair including pony tails. Assorted containers on the drying and storage shelves had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Food facility lost its certified food employee over three months ago and has not replaced the certified food employee. The food facility has multiple managers and does not have the original certificates for the certified food employees posted in public view.

Ted’s Annville Grill, 103 West Main St., Nov. 5. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety. Severely dented cans of beans found on the storage rack in the prep area. Non-food contact surfaces, such as shelving, cabinets, handles and pulls are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Assorted containers on storage shelves were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Ice machine not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold. The hand wash sink in the prep area was blocked by mop pail and not accessible at all times for employee use. Litter and debris on floor under and around equipment. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat food held more than 24 hours is not being marked with the date it was opened. Assorted food was held at 43-44 degrees F, in the baine marie.

Health Check Juice Bar, 40 East Main St., Nov. 4. Pass. Commercially processed refrigerated, ready-to-eat food held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened.

American Legion Post #559, 35 South Manheim St., Nov. 2. Pass. No violations.

Lebanon Valley College Alan Mund College Center, East Shreian Ave., Nov. 1. Pass. Assorted food containers on storage shelves had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Non-food contact surfaces are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Food contact surfaces of food containers were not smooth, easily cleanable or resistant to pitting, cracking or scratching. Clean food equipment in dish washing and prep area were stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining or air drying

East Hanover Township

Sandi’s Breads, 1976 Laudermilch Rd., Nov. 2. Pass. Food storage containers stored on the floor within the walk-in freezer. Address and place of business information missing from the Crostini and Granola labels. Accumulation of dust and webbing on hoods above grain mill and oven within the food preparation area. Lighting within the walk-in freezer was not functioning.

North Cornwall Township

Fairfield Inn & Suites Lebanon, 100 Springwood Dr., Nov. 3. Pass. No violations.

Mick’s All American Pub, 105 Springwood Dr., Nov. 3. Pass. No violations.

North Londonderry Township

Lingle Avenue Elementary School, 600 South Lingle Ave., Nov. 2. Pass. Receiving door, located in the storage and laundry room between the main kitchen and extra kitchen, has a gap and does not protect against the entry of pests.

Palmyra Borough

World War Memorial Association, 975 East Main St., Nov. 5. Pass. Commercially processed refrigerated, ready-to-eat food held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Food employees in the prep area were not wearing proper hair restraints, such as net or hat.

Gary’s Bar, 8 West Main St., Nov. 4. Pass. Scoop is stored in the ice machine with the handle touching or buried beneath the ice.

Forge Road Elementary School, 400 South Forge Rd., Nov. 2. Pass. No violations.

Northside Elementary School, 301 East Spruce St., Nov. 1. Pass. No violations.

Pine Street Elementary School, 50 West Pine St., Nov. 1. Pass. No violations.

South Londonderry Township

Brass Rail Beverage, 2828 Horseshoe Pike, Nov. 3. Pass. No violations.

Hauz O’Hoagies, 2838 Horseshoe Pike, Nov. 3. Pass. Food employees in the prep area were not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets and hats in a manner that covers all hair, including pony tails.

Speedway, 2949 Horseshoe Pike, Nov. 3. Pass. Clean food equipment or utensils in the dish area were stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining or air drying.