The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Conewago Township

Z&D Fries, 220 Copenhaffer Rd, Oct. 22, Pass. No violations.

Lower Windsor Township

Maine Course Mobile 578 Riverview Dr, Oct. 24, Pass. No violations.

Fairview Township

Patriot Pizza and Subs, 601 B Old York Rd, Oct. 27, Pass. INTERIOR CEILING OF MICROWAVE OVEN HAD OLD FOOD DEBRIS/ SPLASH. METAL SHELVING BEGINNING TO RUST IN SPOTS IN WALK IN COOLER.

Manchester Township

Round the Clock Diner, 222 Arsenal Rd, Oct. 22, Fail. The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. An open employee's beverage container, an open cup of chocolate milk, was observed in the prep/cook line area, a food preparation area. Food employees observed in the prep/cook line area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as beard covers. Observed, meats, sauces, chili, onions, and too numerous to mention, foods in the walk-in cooler, Pepsi upright cooler, and two bain marie units stored open with no covering. Food dispensing utensils in numerous foods, non-potentially hazardous food stored in the walk-in cooler, observed stored inside the food container without the ability to close the container. Observed food stored in bottom shelf of the first prep/cook line area, where it is subject to splash from sanitizer in a bucket. Observed bags of raw potatoes, cartons of eggs, and numerous other foods stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Observed five gallon buckets of raw eggs, mixed/stirred, on the floor next to the cook griddle on the first prep/cook line. Corrected on sight. Observed bacon frozen food sitting at room temperature, on the bottom shelf of the assembly table on the first prep/cook line, until no longer frozen to the touch, which is not proper slacking procedure. Frozen turkey breasts were observed thawing in standing water in the three bay sink next to the walk-in cooler door, which is not an approved thawing method. Commercially processed refrigerated, ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food, located in the walk-in cooler, upright Pepsi cooler and all refrigerated baine marie and prep table cooler units, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler, upright Pepsi cooler and all refrigerated baine marie and prep table cooler units, not being date marked. Large broiler equipment, in the first prep/cook line area, cannot be easily disassembled using common handheld tools, for cleaning and inspection. Heavy accumulation of baked food debris and grease. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in all refrigerated equipment. Loose/deteriorated rubber door gaskets observed on the first baine marie cooling unit on the first prep/cook line. Observed deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Observed large Scotsman ice maker with accumulation of black mold-like substance, a food contact surface, on the interior upper dispenser and lower holding bar and door interior. Observed three ice scoops, being held in a plastic container on top of Scotsman ice maker, with slimy water. Corrected on sight. Observed ice scoop holster, attached to front of Scotsman ice machine, with accumulation of dirt/dust on interior and touching ice scoop. Corrected on sight. Observed two potato peelers, two large knives, and one small paring knife, hanging on a magnetic holder in the back prep area near the slicer, with food debris/residue on a food contact surface. Corrected on sight. Observed large floor blender, in the back prep area, with food residue on the interior and exterior of the blending bowl. Corrected on sight. Observed large dough mixer, in the back second prep/cook area, with dried food residue inside of the bowl. Corrected on sight. Observed tall black plastic coated rack, behind the second prep/cook line, with heavy accumulation of food debris and grease with food contact containers stored on the shelving. Corrected on sight. Observed three black bus tubs with numerous in-use utensils, on the black shelf behind the second prep/cook line, with accumulation of food debris inside and on the utensils. Corrected on sight. Observed slicer, in the back prep area, with dried food debris on the top and bottom of the slicing blade. Observed two panasonic and one solwave microwaves, in prep/cook line area, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surface interiors. Observed warming bulbs on the pass-through window to servers with heavy accumulation of food debris and splash on non-food contact surfaces. Observed thick accumulation of dried milk-like substance on the underside of the mixing arms of the Hamilton Beach Commercial three arm milk-shake mixer. Observed all gaskets on all baine marie units, refrigerated units under prep tables and upright coolers throughout the kitchen with accumulation of dirt, food debris, and grease. Observed a heavy built up of static dust on the walk-in cooler ventilation, blowing static dust onto uncovered foods, with the potential for contamination. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Walls and ceiling with accumulation of static dust and cobwebs. Observed single-service, single-use articles stored in dry stock area directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. The hand wash sink on the first prep/cook line area is being used as a food preparation sink as evidenced by observed food in the sink. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair - observed hand wash sink, in the first prep/cook line, not shutting completely off and a continuous water flow from hot water line. Soap was not available at the hand wash sink in the wait staff area. Multiple food employee personal belongings, phones, chargers, wallets, and numerous coats/jackets/hoodies observed in first prep/cook line area, on a box of produce outside of walk-in, and back storage area near rear door, although hangers are provided. No lockers or employee "area" is provided for personal belongings or drinks/food. Prep/kitchen area of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning. Observed ceiling vent above first prep/cook line over pass-through window, with heavy accumulation of dust build up and needs cleaned as it is emitting dust and dirt into the air. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Observed cardboard, an absorbent material, being used on food facility floors under the two large ice machines.

Starbucks, 303 Arsenal Rd, Oct. 22, Pass. No violations.

Newberry Township

Maple Donuts, 50 Robin Hood Dr, Oct. 27, Pass. 2 SHELVES IN 1 DOOR HOLDING COOLER ARE RUSTY.

The Pizza Shop of Etters, 940 Old Trail Rd, Oct. 27, Pass. DUST ACCUMULATION ON TOP & SIDE OF PIZZA OVEN. PLASTIC CUTTING BOARD ON BAINE MARIE HAS BROWN DISCOLORATION AND EXCESSIVE SCORING FROM KNIFE CUTS.

Springettsbury Township

Oyako Sushi, 3619 E Market St, Oct. 24, Fail. The Food Employee did not follow proper handwashing procedure. Food employee did not wash hands for an adequate amount of time of at least 20 seconds. Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the front and back of the facility cooling units, is not being date marked. Commercially processed refrigerated, ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food, located in the front and back of the facility cooling units, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Mechanical ware washing machines are not meeting minimum wash and rinse temps at each cycle. Ran the machine six times and was only reading 130 degrees for wash and 170 for rinse. Minimum temperatures are 155 degrees for washing and 180 degrees for rinse. The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Assorted foods in the walk-in cooler and prep/kitchen area stand up cooler stored open with no covering. Several raw animal foods, raw salmon and eggs, were stored above ready to eat foods in the walk-in cooler. Tempura, rice, flour, and assorted squirt bottles food ingredient storage containers, in the front and back of the facility, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Cups with no handles in tempura, flour, and rice are observed stored in the food and not with handles above the top of the food and the container. Food utensils in back cook/prep area are stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135°F. Also, mold-like substance on rice scoop and floating in standing water next to rice cooker. Observed no chemical sanitizer being used on equipment and utensils after washing and rinsing them, and prior to use. Corrected on sight. Observed clean dish racks stored on the floor in the dish washing area. Owner and food employee observed in the front making sushi and back doing prep/cooking, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. A food employee was observed touching smoked salmon - a ready to eat food - with bare hands. Observed three wet wiping cloths in kitchen area, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Observed static dust build up on the ceiling of the walk-in cooler, walk-in cooler fan blades, and stainless grill hood and light bulb covering, in kitchen area, on non-food contact surfaces. Observed Panasonic microwave with accumulation of food debris on the interior and exterior, a non-food contact surface. No sign or poster posted at the hand wash sink in the cook/prep line in the back kitchen area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Food facility is not properly using the three bay sink. Not set up for wash/rinse/sanitizer. Not using sanitizer. Washing utensils/equipment in bus tub on the dishwasher ledge and then rinsing in the sink and not sanitizing utensils/equipment before use. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Manual can opener, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Two round stainless containers with utensils in the back cook line, a food contact surface, were observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight or touch. Equipment food contact surfaces and utensils are not being immersed for a minimum of 30 seconds in the hot water sanitizing compartment of the manual ware washing sink. Observed screen door located at the exit door in the kitchen/prep area of the food facility has a gap of 3 inches at the top and 1 inch at the bottom, and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.

McDonald’s, 4015 E Market St, Oct. 26, Pass. Loose/deteriorated rubber door gaskets observed on the under counter freezer and under counter cooling unit on the main line. Observed fans/fan covers equipment, in walk-in cooler area, with an accumulation of dust on non-food contact surfaces.

West Manchester Township.

Lydon Diner, 1353 Kenneth Rd, Oct. 24, Fail. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the main cook line to remind food employees to wash their hands. The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Observed numerous food items in all of the upright coolers, walk-in coolers, baine marie units and small under counter refrigeration in the prep/kitchen area stored open with no covering. Two food utensils containers, containing two ice cream scoops and one ladle, in wait staff area, were observed stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135°F. Observed exterior of large floor kettle, in back kitchen area, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on the lid non-food contact surfaces. Observed Solwave microwave oven in the main cook line, with a heavy accumulation of food residue on the interior and exterior. The light intensity in the food preparation area in the basement is not at least 50 foot candles. Food employee personal belongings jacket and backpack observed stored under a table on top of food items in the back kitchen area, lockers are not provided. Commercially processed refrigerated, ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food, located in numerous baine marie units, two door upright cooler and walk-ins, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in numerous baine marie units, two door upright cooler and walk-ins, is not being date marked. Soap was not available at the hand wash sink on the main cook line or the back of the kitchen hand wash station. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Numerous pans, both plastic and stainless, a food contact surface, were observed to have stickers on the food contact portion of the equipment, and were not clean to sight and touch. Observed 24 Cutco Knives/Fork including wooden caddy where they were stored, a food contact surface, in the back of the prep/kitchen, with food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Lemon Slicer, a food contact surface, was observed to have lemon stickers stuck on the inside of the blade and push bar in the front wait staff line, and was not clean to sight or touch. Observed a small plastic container, attached to a stainless bracket, filled with toothpicks for serving, to have food residue on the interior and exterior of the container and was not clean to sight or touch. Two cell phones and one speaker were observed stored on two food prep tables on the main cook line. Old food residue, and utensils observed in the hand wash sink located in the main cook/prep line, indicating uses other than handwashing. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair - observed two hand wash sinks, one in the back of the main kitchen and one in the basement bakery area, leaking at the waste drain pipes. The hand wash sink in the main cook line and the back of the kitchen hand wash station, does not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air drying device.

Bev’s Jamaican Cuisine, 55 S Fayette Ave, Oct. 26, Pass. No violations.

West York Borough

The Steakout, 1277 W Market St, Oct. 24, Pass. No violations.

Wrightsville Borough

Wrightsville Pizza & Restaurant, 203 Hellam St, Oct. 25, Pass. Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the all cooler units, is not being date marked. Commercially processed refrigerated, ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food, located in the all cooler units, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Observed toaster bottom, in middle three bay sink area, with an accumulation of food residue/bread crumbs on non-food contact surfaces. Observed metal flakes on the slide guide of a large glass top chest freezer in the main cook area, a non-food contact surface. Screen door located at the rear exit of the food facility has a gap at the top of the door and does not protect against the entry of insects, and other animals. Loose rubber door gaskets observed on the pizza baine marie cooling unit and large four door upright freezer. Interior surface of the large chest freezer is cracked and/or repaired with materials unapproved for food equipment. Lid of the Frigidaire chest freezer is not seated on top of the freezer and in need of repair. Ice Machine, a food contact surface, was observed to have a mold-like residue on the interior back and water filter/mechanism and was not clean to sight and touch.

York Township

The Steakout, 2813 E Prospect Rd, Oct. 24, Pass. Food employees observed in the prep/coo area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Sanitizers used to sanitize equipment and utensils are not available for use during all hours of operation. Food facility is reusing single use plastic clam shells, which is intended to be a single-service or single-use article. Manual tomato slicer and manual can opener, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.