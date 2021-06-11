The Pennsylvania, Department of Agriculture, 866-366-, uses a risk-based inspection

reporting process for restaurants and, other food handlers.

Walk-O-Taco, 120 N. Duke St., June 5. Pass. No violations.

Buck Motorsports, 900 Lancaster Pike, Quarryville, June 4. Pass. No violations.

Dominion Pizza, 308 S. Queen St., June 4. Pass. No violations.

Dough Heads Waffles, 120 N. Duke St., June 4. Pass. No violations.

El Jibarito, 602 S. Lime St., June 4. Pass. No violations.

Farmer Boys, 1402 Georgetown Road, Quarryville, June 4. Pass. No violations.

Frisco’s Chicken, 454 New Holland Ave., June 4. Pass. No violations.

J&J Mofongo Restaurant, 604 Manor St., June 4. Pass. No violations.

John J. Jefferies, 300 Harrisburg Ave., June 4. Pass. No violations.

John’s Gulf, 517 Union St., June 4. Pass. No violations.

KC’s Italian Ice, 617 W. Orange St., June 4. Pass. No violations.

Little Hands Big Plans MFF3, 2313 Ashville Road, Quarryville, June 4. Pass. No violations.

M.S. Catering, 122 Meadow Creek Road, New Holland, June 4. Pass. Food handler donning single-use gloves without a prior hand wash.Well water hasn’t been tested this year and is overdue. Test and provide results to this department. Food handler not wearing a beard net.

Pizza Hut, 633 W. Main St., New Holland, complaint, June 4. Pass. No violations.

Pizza Hut Delivery, 777 Manor St., June 4. Pass. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Red Barn Bakery, 1402 Georgetown Road, Quarryville, June 4. Pass. No violations.

Tacos El Gordo MFF4 (ZRP5944), 216 Linda Terrace, Ephrata, follow-up, June 4. Pass. No violations.

Tender Love and Fry MFF 3, 222 Mackin Ave., June 4. Pass. No violations.

US Gas Mart, 401 N. Lime St., June 4. Pass. No violations.

W & S Grocery LLC, 450 W. Orange St., June 4. Pass. No violations.

Weis Markets No. 077, 75 Doe Run Road, Manheim, June 4. Pass. Seafood: Containers of crab mac and cheese with missing ingredients label. Meat room: Fan guards in meat room with accumulation of static dust; lunchmeats and cheese’s stored in the grab-and-go case on the sales floor holding at 50 degrees rather the at 41 or below as required. Produce-cutting room: Condenser dripping water onto the floor by the three-compartment sink. Bakery: Bucket marked as sanitizer with a different chemical being used from it; mops are not being hung to air dry.

Baron Stiegel Lions Club, 10 Hopeland Road, Lititz, June 3. Pass. No violations.

Brickerville Family Restaurant, 2 E. 28th Division Highway, Lititz, June 3. Pass. Foods in the grill draws being held at 51 F rather than at 41 F. Gasket of seafood cooler extremely torn and dirty. Wet wiping cloths throughout kitchen, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Ham loaf, pork cooling at room temperature on prep tables, which is not a proper cooling method. A knife and a spoon at the server area stored in a pan of water at room temperature rather than at 135 F. Mix in back prep room with excessive old food splatter. Floor under cook line with accumulation of grease and debris buildup; wheels of all equipment with accumulation of grease. Ceiling in kitchen, prep and server area has peeling lamination. Wall in server area damaged and no longer smooth and easily cleanable.

Brickerville Fire Co., 10 Hopeland Road, Lititz, June 3. Pass. No violations.

Buckwalter Smoke Haus MFF4, 1417 Stevens St., Manheim, opening, June 3. Pass. No violations.

Dutch-Way Farm Market, 365 Route 41, Gap, June 3. Pass. Meat room: Loose rubber door gasket on the walk-in cooler door. Bakery: Grease buildup behind donut fryer. Stained and broken ceiling tiles in the receiving area near the meat room walk-in cooler.

Dutch-Way Farm Market Restaurant, 365 Route 41, Gap, June 3. Pass. Grease accumulation behind the chicken fryer unit. The floor in front of the steamer unit is worn and rough and is no longer easily cleanable and nonabsorbent. Date-marking sticker residue on several plastic food storage containers; cleaned. Dried food residue on the milkshake blender unit in the snack bar area. The plastic protective cover on the hot dog roller in the snack bar is cracked and needs replacing. Dried residue on the interior surface of the large mixing bowl in the snack bar; cleaned.

Holy Smoked Meats MFF4 (XMZ5255), 7 Buckwheat Drive, Denver, opening, June 3. Pass. No violations.

Ottos Hospitality LLC-Catering, 650 N. Prince St., June 3. Pass. No violations.

Ottos Hospitality LLC-Concessions, 650 N. Prince St., June 3. Pass. No violations.

Ottos Hospitality LLC-Premium, 650 N. Prince St., June 3. Pass. No violations.

Auntie Anne’s Inc., 1201 Park City Center, follow-up, June 2. Pass. No violations.

Auntie Anne’s Inc., 201 Park City Center, follow-up, June 2. Pass. No violations.

Burger King, 1223 Park City Center, type 2 follow-up, June 2. Pass. No violations.

C’est la Vie, 18 N. Market St., June 2. Pass. No violations.

Charley’s Philly Steaks, 142 Park City Center L1217, June 2. Pass. No violations.

Gene Wenger’s Meats, 935 Groff Ave., Elizabethtown, June 2. Pass. Bulk ingredients with scoops stored inside with handles touching the products and in bulk ingredients cups being used as scoops with no handles stored inside. A blue cutting board with deep score marks in the service counter area. Plumbing under three-bay sink with a small leak. Melted handles on several metal spatulas.

Giant Food Store 6563, 100 Townsedge Drive, Quarryville, June 2. Pass. Meat room: The handwash sink drain pipe is leaking and needs repair. Meat room: The walk-in cooler door gasket is loose and needs replacing. Bakery: Working containers of cleaning-type chemicals stored above and on the same storage shelf as food items; removed.

House of Clarendon, 240 Harrisburg Ave., June 2. Pass. No violations.

Josephine’s, 50 W. Grant St., June 2. Pass. No violations.

Lapp Valley Farm, 244 Mentzer Road, New Holland, June 2. Pass. Spatula used to scrape inside of ice cream containers stored in sanitizer rather than a clean, hard surface.

McDonald’s No. 6790, 1284 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, opening, June 2. Pass. No violations.

Mr. Frosty, 120 N, Duke St., June 2. Pass. No violations.

New Holland Evangelical United Methodist Church (TFS TYPE 3), 276 W. Main St., New Holland, June 2. Pass. No violations.

New Holland Shell, 586 E. Main St., New Holland, June 2. Pass. Dispensing tongs for beef jerky are laying out in the open and unprotected. Quat test strips are discolored and need replacing.

Pequea Church, 40 Church Road, June 2. Pass. No violations.

Smithgall’s Pharmacy, 536 W. Lemon St., June 2. Pass. No violations.

Smoke & Chill, 735 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, June 2. Pass. Facility selling CBD gummies and drops, which is not an approved food source. Twenty-two pints of milk with expiration date of 5/27 and 5 gallons with expiration date of 5/29. Raw shelled eggs store above drinks in the walk-in cooler.

Tabarek International Food, 307 Park City Center, June 2. Pass. No violations.

Willow Street Lions Club Community Building@ LCCTC, 1730 Hans Herr Drive, Willow Street, June 2. Pass. No violations.

Zoup! Fresh Soup Co., 142 Park City Center, June 2. Pass. No violations.

Central Manor Bakery & Grille, 3667 Blue Rock Road, June 1. Pass. Exposed bare wood on a counter top in the bakery prep room and the surface is no longer nonabsorbent and easily cleanable.

Marian Stoltzfus, 3304A Old Philadelphia Pike, Ronks, June 1. Pass. No violations.

Mick’s All American Pub, 2428 Willow Street Pike, June 1. Pass. Deeply scored and discolored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Drain pipe leaking at one hand wash sink in the kitchen area.

Outdoor World Trading Post, 2111 Millersville Road, June 1. Pass. No violations.

Papa Joe’s, 1027 Lancaster Pike, Quarryville, complaint, June 1. Pass. No violations.