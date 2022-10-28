A redevelopment project of the former St. Joseph Hospital in Lancaster city was awarded $1.5 million through the state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, also known as RACP.

It was one of three development projects in Lancaster County awarded about $6 million and were expected to collectively add 662 jobs.

The projects include a mixed-use development near the new Penn State hospital in East Hempfield Township and a trail project at Little Conestoga Creek. The projects, all of which are well on their way, all have matching funds.

The City of Lancaster received $1.5 million for the redevelopment of 250 College Ave., the site of the former St. Joseph Hospital, by College Avenue Property Holdings LLC, which is listed as the subgrantee. The site most recently housed UPMC Lancaster, which closed in 2019 when UPMC moved to a facility in Lititz.

The $12 million College Avenue Redevelopment Project consists of mixed uses and includes construction of residential townhouse units.

“The completion of the proposed redevelopment of this section of College Avenue will provide significant public benefit not only to the neighborhood, but to the broader city community,” the city said in its application.

The city said in its application that the project has about $7.3 million in matching funds with $2.061 million in permanent bank financing and $5.2 million as the value of the property.

The construction was estimated to cost $6.7 million. The city had sought a $5 million grant. The project is anticipated to create 12 jobs.