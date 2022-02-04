The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission on Thursday approved the $2.5 million sale of East Donegal Township Municipal Authority’s water system to Columbia Water Co.

Under the order, rates would not increase for three years. The PUC said Columbia could seek to increase charges as part of its next application for long-term improvements. The current plan expires at the end of 2022.

The order does not finalize the sale but allows it to move forward. Columbia will have to file notice with the PUC when the sale is finalized.

Columbia sought approval for the purchase of East Donegal’s system and to begin serving the authority’s 1,500 customers. About $250,000 will come from Columbia’s general fund and the rest will be financed.

The sale includes three elevated water tanks, including a highly visible pair of water towers in Maytown, at East Jacob Street and Endslow Road. One holds 100,000 gallons; the other holds 300,000 gallons. The third tower holds 500,000 gallons.

Other assets to change hands include two groundwater wells and a spring source, Glatfelter Spring, a pump house, water mains, a treatment facility, water quality testing equipment, five parcels of land, office equipment, pipe-locating equipment, 130 fire hydrants and 500 buried valves.

The order noted that Columbia Water anticipates addressing the assets in need of immediate repair or replacement at an estimated cost of $1,258,000, during the first 10 years post-acquisition. Painting and safety upgrades to the largest water tank alone is estimated to cost $725,000.

Columbia said it also anticipates replacing all customer water meters during the same 10-year period. Columbia told the PUC the improvement will be funded through income generated from operating the East Donegal system and borrowed funds, which may include seeking a PENNVEST loan.

In its application for PUC approval, Columbia Water indicated that the township authority has no full-time employees. Rather, the authority relies on third-party operators to run the water system, and those operators “have expressed their intent to retire.” These retirements prompted the sale to Columbia Water.

Columbia Water serves approximately 10,528 customers in Columbia, Marietta and Mountville boroughs and in portions of Manor, East Donegal, West Hempfield and Rapho townships, all in Lancaster County, and portions of Hellam Township in York County.

East Donegal authority has approximately 1,556 customers within its service area in East Donegal Township including 1,529 residential, 20 commercial, and seven industrial and farm, according to PUC filings.