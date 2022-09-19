The operator of the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire will receive the full $5.8 million in pandemic relief it had requested from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Mark Bradshaw, attorney for the Rapho Township live events and themed festival operator, said the Faire would receive its full payment following a recent settlement of a lawsuit filed in January. Mazza Vineyards does business as the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire.

“We always had confidence that our request met the applicable guidelines, and are pleased that the agency has now agreed,” said Bradshaw, of Stevens & Lee, in an email.

The SBA does not comment on litigation. The SBA initially denied the Faire's request for $5.8 million. The Faire sued in January. It was awarded $3.7 million in April but didn’t drop the suit. It was settled earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Lititz-based Tait continues its pursuit of a twice-denied $10 million grant. It has sued under two entities, Tait Towers Manufacturing and Tait USA. The Tait Towers suit was dropped earlier this month without either the company or the SBA giving a reason but the Tait USA suit continues. The suits were nearly identical and had the same attorney, Caroline Wolverton, of Washington, D.C.-based Akin Gump Strauss Hauer and Feld, but were assigned to different judges. Both entities operate under the umbrella of the Tait Group.

Earlier this month, after voluntarily withdrawing the Tait Towers case, Tait USA asked the federal judge for time to address issues raised by the SBA and a new timeline was ordered.

Tait USA said it suffered a 91% loss in revenue in the last three quarters of 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as associated restrictions regarding live entertainment, which halted its business.

TAIT USA specializes in the creation, organization, and production of live music concerts while Tait Towers specializes in live performances, according to the suits, with about 70% of revenue coming from production fees. The shows Tait USA creates include Celine Dion, Lady Gaga, Metallica, and Reba + Brooks & Dunn, among others, it said in the suit.

Of the $16 billion available as part of the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program, $14.57 billion had been awarded as of July 5, the SBA reported. Pennsylvania-based venues and providers have received $434 million so far in 769 initial and supplemental grants.

The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program was part of a $284 billion aid bill signed by then-President Donald Trump in December 2020. Funds were first distributed in early July 2021 but supplemental grants have been issued since then, according to an SBA report released Monday.

More than 29 Lancaster County venues were awarded grants.