In the mad scramble to find workers in Lancaster County and beyond, nine companies in the Rock Lititz community are joining together for the first time to recruit welders, machinists, carpenters, electricians, CNC (computer numerical control) operators and others for the live events industry.

The Live Event Fabricators’ Job Fair will be held Thursday from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Pod 2 at Rock Lititz, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Warwick Township.

“The live event industry is experiencing robust growth, and skilled makers are needed,” said Andrea Shirk, Rock Lititz CEO. “Our Job Fair is a first-time event to bring makers of all trades to our campus to learn of the diverse jobs that are locally available in the live event industry.”

Included in the job fair are Clair Global, TAIT, ATOMIC, Choice LIVE, Stageco, Rock-It Global, 4Wall Entertainment, TFB Hospitality and Lititz Tech Academy. Visitors can stop by any time during the three-hour job fair and are encouraged to bring their resumes.

Shirk said the job fair is an outgrowth of the personal relationships among businesses at Rock Lititz that help each other grow.

For more information on the job fair, visit Rock Lititz’s Facebook event page.