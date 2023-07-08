David Miller/Associates, Inc. (DM/A), of Centerville Road, Lancaster, is pleased to announce Zachary D. Beyler, PLS is a Professional Licensed Surveyor. ach joined the firm in 2014. A native of Lancaster County, he holds a Bachelor of Science in Surveying Engineering from Penn State University. He is a member of the National Society of Professional Surveyors and the Pennsylvania Society of Land Surveyors. He was licensed as a Professional Land Surveyor (PLS) in March of this year.

DM/A provides services to public and private sector clients in civil engineering, landscape architecture, municipal services, planning, geology, and surveying. Please visit our website at www.dmai.com for more information.

