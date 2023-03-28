York-based YTI Career Institute has opened its culinary arts and restaurant management program at its new Lancaster County campus, 380 Centerville Road in East Hempfield Township.

The school was previously located at 3050 Hempland Road in the township.

The new campus location has been built to serve exclusively to culinary arts and restaurant management and pastry arts students.

The school said in a news release the new location will afford students increased hands-on learning, smaller cohort sizes allowing for a more desired chef/instructor to student ratio, exposure to various training levels, industry-modeled equipment and a fully operational student-run restaurant.

The school is offering tours by appointment only starting April 15. Classes begin May 29. For more information contact Angela Jones at angela.jones@yti.edu.

YTI is a private post-secondary institution of higher education serving south-central Pennsylvania with campuses in York, Lancaster, and Altoona. YTI Career Institute offers career training in the computer, culinary arts, healthcare and skilled trades fields.