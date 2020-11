A national store chain selling CBD products has opened a new store in Lancaster Township.

Your CBD Store occupies a roughly 1,000-square foot spot in the Giant-anchored Stone Mill Plaza. The store sells a variety cannabidiol (CBD) products and offers advice to customers about how best to use them. Products include oils, tinctures and creams as well as pet products derived from hemp.

The franchisee for the new store is Kelley Wyble, who previously worked as a nurse.

