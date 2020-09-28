Starting Monday, Sept. 28, Younger Realty Group of Lancaster will operate as Century 21 Home Advisors.

The affiliation with Century 21 was announced by President and CEO Joe Younger, who will stay with the firm, which will continue to operate from 219 Granite Run Drive with 44 sales associates and seven full-time employees.

“The marriage of our two organizations will position us well to achieve our mission in becoming the leading provider of real estate brokerage services and the number one choice for real estate professionals and consumers in our market,” Younger said.

Younger chose Century 21 over competitors as the best option to grow market share, better serve homebuyers and sellers and to provide his team with a high-quality coaching, learning, marketing and productivity platform.

Younger Realty Group was among the largest and fastest growing independently owned residential real estate sales brokerages in central Pennsylvania.

Younger, who is 43, began his 20-plus year career in real estate as a sales associate. He became a team manager and office manager before getting into ownership. He currently serves as a director at both the Lancaster County Association of Realtors and Pennsylvania Association of Realtors as well as a director at The Real Estate Business Institute.

“What Joe has accomplished in his career is extraordinary and his mindset to always elevate and go above and beyond for his agents and their clients aligns perfectly with the Century 21 brand,” said Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer of Century 21 Real Estate.