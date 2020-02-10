About nine years ago, Ben Lesher reached a crossroads in his young career.

The Lancaster city resident liked doing urban planning, but a staff job with Lancaster developer Ed Drogaris had opened his eyes to another possibility.

“I enjoy thinking about creating places for people to work and live. Urban planners think a lot about that and create great plans,” Lesher said.

“But what I liked about working with Ed was, I felt that he was actually doing it. He was actually creating those places and implementing those plans.

“So I was wrestling with that. Do I want to be making the plans or do I want to be implementing them? I thought, I want to be implementing them. I want to be in real estate development,” he said.

Now, after a decade of earning experience and two graduate degrees, Lesher is embarking on the first development project of his own — the Stadium Row apartments building.

As LNP has previously reported, the $18 million project at 816 N. Prince St., next to Clipper Magazine Stadium, will bring 104 market-rate apartments to Lancaster city, where rental housing is in short supply.

Occupancy is set for early 2021.

The project’s groundbreaking 10 days ago served as a kind of coming out party for the 33-year-old Lesher, with him stepping forward publicly for the first time as its leader.

Previously, project representatives would only identify the developer to the media as a family partnership named Strong & Detweiler, based in Mechanicsburg.

Lesher, a Lancaster native, was 8 years old when his family moved to Mechanicsburg to his grandparents’ farm, after his grandfather died and grandmother moved to a retirement community.

The Strong-Detweiler name was drawn from his grandmother’s maiden name (Strong) and his grandfather’s last name (Detweiler). Joining Lesher in the partnership are his sister and their parents.

Planting an idea

Lesher said his interest in planning and development was piqued when the family sold the farm to Lancaster-based Charter Homes, to develop a residential community there.

Charter Homes used a charrette — a kind of brainstorming session facilitated by consultants that lasted several days — to come up with a vision for the project, named Arcona.

Lesher, an economics major at Gordon College in Massachusetts at the time, said participating in that process was eye-opening.

The result was a so-called traditional neighborhood development. It’s essentially a walkable small town, with a fairly dense core of residential, office and retail in multi-story buildings, fanning out to single-family homes in a less dense layout.

“That was formative for me,” Lesher said.

“It was a different way to think about how we do development and build an environment. It was important to me and my parents that it wasn’t just going to be another (typical) suburban tract-home development.”

Two years after graduating from Gordon College, Lesher joined the Drogaris Companies.

“I really enjoyed the types of projects Ed does — a lot of historical, adaptive re-use stuff. I thought that was pretty neat,” Lesher said.

Lesher, who worked on the Liberty North Apartments and Press Building redevelopment ventures, made an impression on Drogaris too.

“When people work for us, either they run away and never get near the development world again, or they’re intrigued and immerse themselves in it,” Drogaris said.

“He became immersed. He really dug into things to get to a clear understanding,” Drogaris said. “He appreciates the complexities of development.”

Describing Lesher as “thoughtful, careful, competent and honest as the day is long,” Drogaris sees a bright future for him as a developer and beyond.

“I think he’s going to be in that next generation of community leaders,” he said.

Lesher expressed gratitude to older developers and planners for their influence and guidance, a group that includes Drogaris, Charter Homes founder Rob Bowman, RGS Associates principal Mark Hackenburg and Jim Shultz, a former Charter executive and now development manager for Stadium Row.

Saw a listing

Stadium Row is an example of Lesher leaping in.

About 18 months ago, he found the site while doing an online search for available, sizable properties in Lancaster city with favorable zoning.

The 2.7-acre parcel is zoned mixed use, which allows multi-family housing if the city zoners OK it as a special exception. The zoners did so last year.

The property also offers the advantage of an income-generating tenant, WellSpan Philhaven, which has a mental health facility at the front of the property, the former Warfel Construction headquarters.

Coupled with the family’s proceeds from the sale of the farm, a loan from S&T Bank and the expected rent from Stadium Row’s tenants, the project is financially feasible, Lesher said.

“The rents in Lancaster have risen a lot over the last 10 years. The market is finally at a point where it can support new construction,” he said, though Lesher declined to disclose Stadium Row’s rents at this time.

In the near future, Lesher anticipates searching for a place to develop a second project. It’s likely to be the same type as Stadium Row or similar.

“My real heart or passion is urban redevelopment and in-fill,” he said, with Stadium Row being an example of the latter.

According to Lesher, potential locations include Lancaster County, especially the city and Columbia Borough, and surrounding counties.

“One of my goals as I go out on my own is to hope to find a way to develop more mixed-income and affordable housing with less public funding,” he said.