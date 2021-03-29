York Traditions Bank will open its first Lancaster County branch office the week of April 19, the bank has announced.

The 3,600-square-foot branch will be at 1687 Oregon Pike, between the Route 30 bypass and S&T Bank, and across the street from Lancaster Shopping Center. The full-service office, in a space most recently occupied by West Shore Home, includes two drive-thru lanes and an ATM.

With about nine employees, the branch will provide retail banking services, commercial loans and residential mortgages. York Traditions initially planned to open the branch last fall. But the debut was postponed due to the pandemic.

Formed in 2002, York-based York Traditions Bank operates six full-service branch offices located in York and Hanover, as well as a loan production office in Lemoyne. The bank had assets of $641 million at Dec. 31.

York Traditions will be the 23rd bank with a branch in Lancaster County, according to federal statistics. Bank spokeswoman Suzanne Becker said the institution is opening an office here in response to demand from Lancaster County consumers and businesses.

The bank intends to add an undetermined number of sites in the county, Becker said Monday. “We wouldn’t be making this initial investment if we weren’t seriously committed to growing our presence in the market,” she said.