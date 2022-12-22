York-based Traditions Bank will open its second Lancaster County location in East Hempfield Township, the bank has announced.

The 2,600-square-foot bank branch will be built at 2160 State Road, taking a spot next to Sheetz and across from Penn State Health Lancaster Medical which opened in October.

Pending regulatory approvals and completion of construction, the full-service branch is expected to open in about a year.

“Twenty months after opening our first Lancaster location, we are delighted that our customized financial solutions and culture of service have been welcomed and embraced. We look forward to further expanding our presence in this compelling market,” Traditions Bank CEO Eugene Draganosky said in a news release announcing the new branch.

Traditions Bank opened its first Lancaster County branch in April 2021 at 1687 Oregon Pike, across from Lancaster Shopping Center next to Route 30.

Formed in 2002, York Traditions Bank operates seven full-service branches in Lancaster and York counties as well as a loan production office in Lemoyne. The bank had assets of $773 million as of Sept. 30.