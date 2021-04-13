Doceo, a family- and employee-owned technology company that’s based in York, has expanded its Lancaster sales and service center by moving to 1697 Oregon Pike from 350 Highland Drive, Mountville.

The move, effective Thursday, put the Lancaster office in 1,900 square feet and enabled the staff to grow to six employees. The Highland Drive space, where Doceo first operated in Lancaster, opening there in 2014, was 1,100 square feet. It had three employees.

Founded in 2004, Doceo began as a copier/printer provider. Since then, it has broadened its selection of copiers and printers, while expanding into managed IT services, network infrastructure, disaster recovery, cybersecurity and document management. Its Lancaster office is among nine mid-Atlantic locations.