York-based OSS Health is expanding with its first location in Lancaster County.
The office at 548 Chestnut Street, Columbia, will be open by appointment only.
"Patients can see a dedicated provider for treatment of foot and ankle pain, fractures, sports injuries, strains, and sprains, and soon a dedicated provider for back and neck pain,” company president Dr. Chad Rutter said in a news release.
The treatments for spine and joint conditions will be available starting in September and will be non-surgical, according to the company.
OSS has an orthopedic hospital in York and a handful of urgent orthopedic care and outpatient offices in that and surrounding counties.