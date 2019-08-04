A York brewery has announced plans to open a new taproom in Lititz.

Collusion Tap Works will take a spot in the Lititz Shirt Factory, a former warehouse at 5 Juniper Lane being redeveloped into an entertainment venue.

Collusion Tap Works opened its York brewery in 2016 at 105 S. Howard St. It is owned by brothers Chuck and Doug Barnes along with Chuck’s son, Jared, who is the head brewer.

The location in Lititz will feature a 16-tap system, along with Pennsylvania-produced liquors, the Lititz Record reported. A food menu also is planned.

Jim Hoffer, a Lititz native who lives in New York, is redeveloping the 14,500-square-foot former shirt factory into an entertainment venue with the taproom. Work began last fall with completion expected by early next year.

