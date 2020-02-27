Yorgos has opened a new beer-to-go store at its downtown Lancaster restaurant.

The new Yorgos Carryout features more than 200 different varieties, including domestics and imports as well as a selection of craft beers. Its entrance is on the Orange Street side of the 66 N. Queen St. restaurant.

The carryout store, which also sells “adult slushies,” may soon add wine and champagne as well as snacks and some grab-and-go sandwiches and salads.

Customers could always buy beer-to-go at the bar, but owner George Katsaros said some didn’t like having to come into the dining room to make a purchase. Plus, the carryout store will have six coolers of beer compared to the lone cooler previously behind the bar, he said.

Yorgos Carryout is open from 8 a.m to 2 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday.

