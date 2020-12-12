Slated to close around the end of November, Yogurtworks Café in Ephrata is now remaining open under new owners who are planning some changes.

The café in the Ephrata Cloister Shopping Center at 108 N. Reading Road features self-serve frozen yogurt and also has a menu of soups, salads and sandwiches.

In late September Jean and Frank Shank said they would be closing the café they opened in 2013, citing challenges created by COVID-19 as well as the nearing expiration of their lease.

Then, two weeks before their planned final day of Nov. 25, the Shanks announced the café had been sold for an undisclosed price to two couples: Lonnie and Kelly Burkholder and Kenny and Renee Grube.

The new owners are friends whose previous professional backgrounds include working in the dairy industry, serving in the military and being a cosmetologist. They say they plan to add ice cream, expand the food and coffee offerings and give the inside a facelift.