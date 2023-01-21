Tony Surita

Amy Dellinger

Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity’s President and CEO Andrew Szalay is pleased to announce the appointment of two new members to its 2023 board of directors, including new leadership to its executive officers.

New to the board are Yessenia Rios and Tony Surita. Rios, a graduate of Albright College with an MBA from Elizabethtown College, works at PNC Bank as VP Relationship Manager in Community Development Banking. Surita is a certified Title Support Administration Manager at TAIT, located in Lititz, PA.

The board officers are Amy Dellinger, Retired Realtor, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty, Chair; Turnier Esperance, Jr., Fulton Bank, Vice Chair; Fred Cluck, Capital Construction Management, Treasurer; and Chris Smith, Retired, Camp Rocky Creek YMCA, Secretary. Dellinger, of Palmyra, PA, served as Habitat’s vice chair in 2022.

Habitat board members who are continuing their tenure include: Christopher Boyd, Johnson Controls; Wayne Gongaware, Retired, Thrivent Financial; Carolyn Haskell, WellSpan Philhaven; Jennifer Koppel, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health; Ryan McCreary, Benchmark Construction; and Christian Recknagel, TAIT.

Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity builds homes, communities and hope for families in need of safe, affordable housing across Lancaster and Lebanon Counties. Working in partnership with volunteers, Habitat programs empower families to build brighter futures through homeownership. Information is available at

lancasterlebanonhabitat.org

