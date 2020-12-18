Dallastown-based Wyndridge Farm has opened a tasting room in Lancaster that features hard cider and craft beer along with hemp products.

The new tasting room at 398 Harrisburg Ave. is a partnership between Wyndridge Farm and Groff Health, the wellness company founded by Steve Groff, who is also an owner of Wyndridge Farm.

Wyndridge Farm occupies the former home of Fenz restaurant, which closed in February 2018. Future plans include expanding the space with a dining area on the second floor, and possibly a rooftop bar.

The tasting room is the latest project for Groff, a former orthopedic spine surgeon who was instrumental in developing OSS Health in York and then the Wyndridge Farm, a restaurant, brewery, and event venue in Dallastown.