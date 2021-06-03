Wyndridge Farm has debuted a seasonal beer garden in Lancaster city as it unveils a new upstairs bar at a nearby tasting room.

With space for 200, the Warehouse District Beer Garden at 595 N. Charlotte St. will offer Wyndridge beer and hard cider while featuring food trucks and live music on Friday, Saturday and Sunday through September. Admission is free.

The beer garden occupies outdoor space in the former J.C. Snavely Lumber yard that is part of The Warehouse District, which includes the nearby Champion Forge Center.

Wyndridge Farm opened a tasting room in December at the Champion Forge Center, where it sells hard cider and craft beer along with hemp products. That tasting room at 398 Harrisburg Ave. is a partnership with Groff Health, the wellness company founded by Steve Groff, who is also an owner of Wyndridge Farm.

After operating only the first floor at 398 Harrisburg Ave., Wyndridge Farm has now opened the upstairs bar area, where there is seating for around 50.