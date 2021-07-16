A California-based Christian radio-station chain is expanding its reach in southcentral Pennsylvania by purchasing Manheim-based WROZ-FM (FUN 101.3) for $1.7 million, an executive with the chain said Wednesday.

Joe Miller of the Educational Media Foundation said that when the transaction is completed in about three months, WROZ will supplement the foundation’s Palmyra-based radio station, WKHL-FM, which was acquired three years ago.

“We have been well received in the Harrisburg area over 92.1 FM and were excited by the wider coverage offered on WROZ,” which also covers Lancaster and York, said Miller, vice president of signal development. “We look forward to serving the area.”

The nonprofit foundation, based in Rocklin, California, operates nearly 500 FM stations in the country, he said. Its agreement to buy WROZ from Hall Communications was disclosed in a license-transfer application filed Tuesday with the Federal Communications Commission.

WROZ, with its offices at 1096 Auction Road, near Laserdome, parallel to Route 283, is an adult contemporary station that plays Rihanna, Demi Lovato, Bruno Mars and the like. Hall Communications is a 25-station company based in Lakeland, Florida.

The station’s management referred questions from LNP | LancasterOnline to Hall Communications, which did not respond to repeated requests for comment on the fate of WROZ’s 14-employee workforce.

While there was no official word about the fate of the station's employees, Miller said that once the foundation becomes the owner of WROZ, the station will broadcast programming created elsewhere, which suggests the local staff will be much smaller.

In addition, WROZ’s program director and brand manager, Ronnie Ramone, posted on his LinkedIn page Thursday that “our team (me included) will be looking for new career opportunities” as a result of the impending sale.

Ramone, a 14-year employee, and at least two colleagues at the station also added the words “open to work” to their photos on their LinkedIn pages.

As part of the foundation’s portfolio of stations, WROZ will carry one of its two primary formats, Miller explained. Stations operating under its K-LOVE banner play contemporary Christian music. Those under its Air1 banner play modern worship music.

Both formats use centralized programming with local announcements, he said.

The size of the workforce here under the foundation’s ownership remains to be determined, Miller said. Current employees are welcome to apply to the foundation to continue working at the station, he added. Their main duties will be carrying out promotional events, Miller added.

The Educational Media Foundation enters a contemporary Christian music radio market that has long been dominated by WJTL-FM (90.3), based two miles away at 1875 Junction Road, Manheim.

But Fred McNaughton, president and CEO of WJTL and its Creative Ministries, indicated that his organization’s approach contrasts sharply with that of the foundation.

WJTL is “live and local,” he said, featuring a deep playlist of music, fresh interviews with local artists, event organizers and others, and local on-air personalities, some with more than 20 years at the station. WJTL also is active in the community, hosting concerts and participating in parades, festivals, banquets and other events.

“We have forged personal relationships with our listeners over many years on the air and at live events,” McNaughton said.

WROZ traces its roots to 1944, when the FCC gave permission to John Frederick Steinman and James Hale Steinman to add an FM station – the first in Lancaster County – to complement their AM station. (The Steinmans also brought the county its first television station in 1949 and founded what today is Steinman Communications, owner of LNP | LancasterOnline.)

The FM station, which played easy listening music, was sold to Hall Communications in 1977. The new owner switched the station’s branding to WNCE Nice 101 at that time, then to WROZ The Rose in 1992. As The Rose, the station changed its programming to adult contemporary music. The moniker Fun 101.3 was introduced six years ago.

WROZ also became known for its tradition of playing only Christmas music beginning in early November until after the holiday.

Hall Communications’ portfolio includes three other stations here: WLPA-AM, WLPA-FM and WONN-FM, all of which provide nonstop national sports news and coverage.