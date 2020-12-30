Local consumer confidence dropped for the second straight month in December, following Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election and a surge in COVID-19 cases, according to the monthly Consumer Sentiment Index.

Though the Lancaster County score sagged more than three points to 83.2, it stayed higher than consumer confidence nationwide, which rose more than four points to 81.4.

Both local and national scores for December were several points below the national norm of 85.3 for the prior decade.

The local index was launched in April by the Center for Regional Analysis of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County, in partnership with LNP | LancasterOnline, to track consumer confidence during the pandemic. The national index is prepared by the University of Michigan.

The Lancaster County survey was taken during the first seven days of the month, before Gov. Tom Wolf’s announcement on Dec. 10 that he was banning indoor dining at restaurants and closing movie theaters, gyms and other establishments for three weeks.

Dampening local consumer confidence in early December were dimmer views of household finances and the local economy, said Naomi Young, director of the Center for Regional Analysis.

The gap closed between those expecting their personal household finances to be better off a year from now (18%) and those anticipating being worse off (17%).

In addition, only 16% were optimistic when looking at the local economy over the next 12 months, down from 23% in November, and they were easily outnumbered by the 27% with pessimistic expectations, she said.

Lancaster County consumers also had a darker view of the national economy, with only 13% anticipating good conditions in the near term, Young said.

National results showed a different outlook. For the U.S., near-term expectations remained unchanged from last month and longer-term expectations strengthened.

“Given the importance of consumer spending in fueling the economic recovery,” Young said, “close monitoring of this local and national measure is warranted ….”

COVID-19 and politics were on the minds of many of the Lancaster County survey respondents, judging from comments they gave while taking the anonymous survey.

“Until COVID-19 is under control, the economic outlook for Lancaster is not wonderful,” said one. “Tourism is a big part of income for many businesses and that is not really happening at this time.”

Many respondents also were discouraged by the presidential election’s outcome – no surprise, as President Donald Trump got 56.9% of the votes cast in the county, compared to Biden’s 41.2%.

“The new administration is going to be taking us to a REALLY BAD place,” wrote one glum respondent. “(I’m) very frightened about (an) economic downturn with the new administration,” said another.

But optimists saw good news on the pandemic, with vaccines on the verge of being distributed at the time the survey was taken, and were encouraged by the impending change in the White House.

“The pandemic will pass,” said a respondent, “and then the fundamentals that have made Lancaster County a great place to live and work will bring us back.”

“Lancaster County is a diverse, robust community that is typically able to overcome difficult times,” said another respondent.

A third pointed to “a new national administration that has a plan that benefits all Americans.”