A Lancaster-based accounting firm and a Pittsburgh-based accounting firm have paid a combined $425,000 to settle allegations that their work caused unspecified harm to Worley & Obetz, court records show.

As part of the settlement, the accounting firms deny any liability or wrongdoing.

The settlement shows that Trout CPA, with its headquarters on Oregon Pike, and H2R came to terms with the court-appointed trustee overseeing Worley & Obetz’s bankruptcy liquidation, whose job includes recouping as much money as possible for Worley & Obetz’s creditors.

Trout, the former Trout, Ebersole & Groff, did Worley & Obetz’s accounting work for many years. H2R, the former Horovitz, Rudoy & Roteman, was retained by Worley & Obetz to review Trout’s work, explained Seth Obetz, who was vice chairman and a co-owner of Worley & Obetz.

The trustee, Christine Shubert, did not publicly disclose any specific errors the firms allegedly made. She referred in the settlement only to “alleged damages sustained by (Worley & Obetz) as a result of the accounting and review services the Accounting Firms provided.”

The settlement shows only the total paid, not the breakout per firm.

The settlement was approved by Chief Bankruptcy Court Judge Magdeline Coleman earlier this year.

Questions from LNP | LancasterOnline to attorneys for Shubert, Trout and H2R, and to a spokesman for H2R did not draw a response. A spokeswoman for Trout declined to comment.

Worley & Obetz was a Manheim-based energy company that collapsed in May 2018 after it was discovered that CEO Jeffrey Lyons had led a 15-year fraud that put $2 billion of phony revenue on its books to persuade its bankers to lend it $67 million.

The loans kept the company operating and appearing profitable while providing extra cash that company executives and their relatives tapped to help buy roughly 20 properties as personal investments, Shubert alleged in separate proceedings from the accounting-firm probe.

The company insiders defended the deals as proper and beneficial to the company. The insiders and the trustee recently settled their differences too, with a half-dozen local properties getting new owners, as LNP | LancasterOnline reported Sunday.

Tactics surrounding the settlement

The settlement between the trustee and the accounting firms suggests that the trustee targeted the accounting firms for failing to detect that much of Worley & Obetz’s revenue was phony.

It notes that the accounting firms “asserted various defenses,” including that they were not hired to perform audits, a procedure which would have required the accounting firms to verify Worley & Obetz’s financial claims. Rather, the firms pointed out, they “were only retained to conduct a more limited review of those records.”

The firms’ stance created “a substantial controversy” between them and the trustee, prompting both sides to “desire to resolve without the need to resort to costly judicial proceedings,” the settlement said.

Lancaster-based bankruptcy expert Barry Solodky, senior counsel at Saxton & Stump, said it’s not unusual for a bankruptcy trustee such as Shubert to privately send a letter to a firm demanding compensation for damages a firm allegedly caused. By settling and avoiding a trial, the firm avoids the allegations becoming public, he explained.

The settlement amount is nine times more than the $48,000 that the Worley & Obetz bankruptcy estate spent to investigate the accounting firms’ work, a court filing this summer indicated. Accounting malpractice expert Friedman LLP did 110.5 hours of work, it said.

Three people at Philadelphia-based Friedman did the work from December 2018 through February 2021, including partner Harris Devor, who billed the most per hour -- as high as $695 an hour.

In submitting its bill, Friedman said it “provided expert forensic, accounting, auditing and litigation support services, which included review of work papers and work product of (Worley & Obetz’s) accountants in connection with the preparation of a malpractice complaint.” The complaint was never made public.

Shubert, on behalf of the bankruptcy estate, had asked the court in January 2019 to approve the hiring of Friedman, an expert in detecting accounting malpractice, retroactive to December 2018. At that time she said Friedman’s mission would be to investigate Trout’s work on Worley & Obetz’s books and “reach conclusions regarding their conformity with professional standards.”