READING – A financial executive at Worley & Obetz was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison for helping its CEO create and carry out a $66.7 million bank fraud to hide the now-defunct company’s losses.

Karen Connelly, 66, of Manheim, also was ordered to pay restitution of $25.4 million to Fulton Bank, the main victim of the fraud. She had pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud in November.

Connelly, who was Worley & Obetz’s controller, apologized to U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Schmehl and Worley & Obetz employees for her action, explaining that the CEO bullied her into taking part.

The prosecutor, Tiwana Wright, an assistant U.S. attorney, had asked for a sentence of 4 to 5 years.

Connelly is one of three defendants in the scandal that saw one of Lancaster County’s best known family businesses abruptly collapse two years ago.

Long-time Worley & Obetz CEO Jeffrey Lyons has admitted that he led a 15-year fraud to persuade Lancaster-based Fulton and other banks to loan the company a total of $66.7 million, while also convincing Fulton that an audit of the company's financial statements wasn't necessary.

He used those funds to paper over Worley & Obetz’s losses, keep the company operating, fund several expansions and finance his personal purchases of real estate. In July, Lyons was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison.

Worley & Obetz was a family owned energy company based in Manheim that supplied propane, heating oil and gasoline to homes and businesses for 72 years.

Lyons initiated the scheme in about 2003 when he sought guidance from Connelly about how to hide the company’s red ink, which he feared would lead to his dismissal, prosecutors have previously said.

To carry out the ruse, Connelly first would give Lyons the company’s actual monthly financial results, then Lyons would tell her what he wanted the results to appear to be.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Connelly also would generate bogus paperwork to support the phony results, skewing Worley & Obetz’s revenue, cost of goods sold, accounts receivable (money owed to Worley & Obetz by its customers), inventory value and other key figures as needed.

Lyons then would present the phony documents to Worley & Obetz’s owners, accountants and lenders, making them believe that Worley & Obetz was a growing, healthy business.

Connelly, a graduate of Manheim Central High School and Lancaster Business School, retired in December 2015. But she took a company computer home so she could keep supplying Lyons with bogus documents.

Connelly handed this task to her successor, Judith Avilez, in July 2016, with Lyons bringing Avilez to Connelly’s home to train her in the scheme. (Avilez also has pleaded guilty to her role in the scheme. She will be sentenced Dec. 29.)

But the plot unraveled when Lyons skipped a May 2018 meeting with Seth Obetz, Worley & Obetz Vice Chairman and co-owner, and a representative of the Giant supermarket chain, which the phony documents portrayed as Worley & Obetz’s largest customer by far, prosecutors have said previously.

Knowing the charade would be uncovered, Lyons fled town. It was Avilez who told Obetz about the long-running fraud. Lyons was immediately fired. He later was found by police in North Dakota; he returned home.

The discovery that Worley & Obetz’s prosperity was a mirage, obscuring the fact that the company was a staggering $90.1 million in debt, created an instant financial crisis for the company and its remaining management.

Three weeks later, in June 2018, Worley & Obetz’s plan to save the company was rejected by its lenders, leading to its immediate and permanent closing. The shutdown cost all 270 employees their jobs. Bankruptcy liquidation began two days later.