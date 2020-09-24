READING – A Worley & Obetz executive was sentenced in federal court here Thursday to four years in prison for her role in the company’s $66.7 million bank fraud, despite blaming the CEO behind the scam for bullying her into taking part and convincing her it would turn out OK.

Karen Connelly, 66, of Manheim, also was ordered to pay restitution of $25.4 million to Fulton Bank, the main victim of the fraud, which she helped carry out for its first 13 years, but she was not fined.

Connelly had pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud in November.

Federal sentencing guidelines, which are advisory, called for a sentence of eight to 10 years and a fine of up to $1 million. She is to start serving her prison term Nov. 13.

The prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney Tiwana Wright, asked for a sentence of four to five years in prison, citing Connelly’s cooperation with investigators and willingness to testify against a third defendant, had that defendant taken her case to trial.

But Connelly’s attorney, Terrence McGowan, asked U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Schmehl to sentence her to home confinement. He said Connelly’s age, nonviolent offense, medical problems (she's diabetic) and no prior offenses met Attorney General William Barr’s criteria for using home confinement to lessen prison populations in light of widespread COVID-19 outbreaks behind bars.

Why did she help?

Connelly, who was Worley & Obetz’s controller, apologized to Schmehl, Worley & Obetz’s workers and the firm’s owners for her conduct, saying she was relentlessly bullied by her boss, CEO Jeffrey Lyons, into taking part in the scheme. The scam unraveled two years ago, leading to the firm’s collapse and idling all 270 employees.

“My mistake was following the directives of Jeff. He was very convincing,” said Connelly, saying Lyons regularly pledged he would “make it right” through acquisitions or new ventures that would yield so much profit he could make the real finances catch up with the phony figures. The CEO also “intimidated” her with bursts of temper.

“I just believed him when he told me he was going to get it fixed. I don’t know why, but I did…,” said Connelly, dressed in plain black clothing with a matching face mask. “I shouldn’t have been so naïve.”

McGowan maintained that, unlike Lyons, Connelly reaped no financial reward from her participation. Connelly, who had an annual salary of $130,000, only got anxiety and depression from the stress of the scam, the attorney said.

Schmehl, however, felt that the duration of Connelly’s integral role in the scam and the devastation it wreaked on Worley & Obetz’s employees, owners and lender warranted a prison sentence.

“I find the length of time staggering,” said the judge. “At no point did you come forward and say, ‘This has got to stop.’ The bank, the employees and the owners will never fully recover. Today is the day the chickens come home to roost.”

Schmehl added, “I have to say, just following orders is never a defense. I know you know right from wrong."

Family: We were ‘betrayed’

Melissa Obetz, wife of Seth Obetz, a co-owner and vice chairman of Worley & Obetz, underscored Schmehl’s point that the scam’s impact runs deep. Speaking directly to Connelly, she said, “Your corrupt actions left (the Obetz family) shattered, financially and emotionally.”

The Obetzes felt “betrayed” to be “deceived” by someone they treated like family, even giving her a $40,000 bonus as a retirement gift, Melissa Obetz said, speaking on behalf of her family.

Melissa Obetz also chastised the defendant for not alerting the owners to the scam. “Just one conversation and none of this (damage) would have happened. Just one conversation,” she said, contending the family would have found a way to rebound and keep the firm afloat.

Connelly is among three defendants in the scandal that saw one of Lancaster County’s best known family businesses abruptly implode.

Until then, the Manheim-based firm had supplied propane, heating oil and gasoline to thousands of homes and businesses for 72 years.

Lyons has admitted that he led a 15-year fraud to persuade Lancaster-based Fulton and other banks to loan the company a total of $66.7 million, while also convincing Fulton that an audit of the company’s financial statements wasn’t necessary.

He used those funds to paper over Worley & Obetz’s losses, keep the company operating, fund several expansions, finance his personal purchases of real estate and pay off his personal credit-card bills. In July, Lyons was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison.

Pulling off the fraud

Lyons initiated the scheme in about 2003 when he asked Connelly how to hide the company’s red ink, which he feared would lead to his dismissal, prosecutors have previously said. Lyons then ordered her to do it.

Connelly was the perfect accomplice for Lyons, McGowan indicated, because her “submissive” and “gentle” nature made her easy to manipulate.

To carry out the ruse, Connelly first would give Lyons the company’s actual monthly financial results, then Lyons would tell her what he wanted the results to appear to be.

Connelly also would generate bogus paperwork to support the phony results, skewing Worley & Obetz’s revenue, cost of goods sold, accounts receivable (money owed to Worley & Obetz by its customers), inventory value and other key figures as needed.

Lyons then would present the phony documents to Worley & Obetz’s owners, accountants and lenders, making them believe that Worley & Obetz was a growing, healthy business.

Connelly, a graduate of Manheim Central High School who attended Lancaster Business School, retired in December 2015 at age 62. McGowan said she took early retirement to escape the stress of dealing with Lyons and the scam.

But Lyons made her take a company computer home so she could keep supplying him with bogus documents.

Connelly finally said she was done implementing the ruse in July 2016. But Lyons ordered her to hand the task to her successor, Judith Avilez, with Lyons bringing Avilez to Connelly’s home so Connelly could train her in the scheme. (Avilez also has pleaded guilty to her role in the scheme, reversing an earlier desire to go to trial, at which Connelly would have testified. She will be sentenced Dec. 29.)

The plot finally unraveled when Lyons skipped a May 2018 meeting with Seth Obetz and a representative of the Giant supermarket chain, which the phony documents portrayed as Worley & Obetz’s largest customer by far, prosecutors have said previously.

Knowing the charade would be uncovered, Lyons fled town. It was Avilez who told Obetz about the long-running fraud. Lyons was immediately fired. He later was found by police in North Dakota; he returned home.

The discovery that Worley & Obetz’s prosperity was a mirage, obscuring the fact that the company was a staggering $90.1 million in debt, created an instant financial crisis for the company and its remaining management.

Three weeks later, in June 2018, Worley & Obetz’s plan to save the company was rejected by its lenders, leading to its immediate and permanent closure. Bankruptcy liquidation began two days later.