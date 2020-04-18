Construction work stopped late last month at Our Town Brewery in Lancaster city, an unexpected delay the owners of the planned brewpub say turned out to be a good thing.

“I feel lucky we’re not open,” said Rob Tarves, one of the partners of the brewpub at 252 N. Prince St.

Since they weren’t open, Tarves said they avoided having to lay off staff or manage operating expenses during the ongoing business closures meant to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Construction work was just beginning in earnest when the project came to a halt March 24. Once the work resumes, Tarves said he expects it will be three months before the new brewpub can open.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Occupying a 6,000-square foot space at the North Prince and West Walnut streets, Our Town Brewery will include room for a brewing operation as well as restaurant seating for 125.